ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

Save on Classic Star Wars Games During Steam's Winter Sale!

December 20, 2018
December 20, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Get up to 65% off all-time greats including Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords and many more!

Want to get yourself -- or the gamer in your life -- a gift for the holidays? Now's your chance: the entire catalogue of classic Star Wars games on Steam are currently on sale for up to 65% off, making for some amazing Star Wars deals that would even impress Lando Calrissian. You can save on critically-acclaimed hits like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (65% off), Star Wars Episode I: Racer (25% off), Star Wars: Empire at War -- Gold Pack (60% off), and many, many more -- as well as some other Lucasfilm-produced gems of yesteryear. The sale ends January 3, so punch it and check out the full list below!

Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack video game artwork featuring Imperial Walkers and X-wing fighters.

Star Wars: Empire at War – Gold Pack

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game promotional artwork.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic


Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II video game promotional artwork featuring Starkiller.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II


Star Wars: Battlefront II video game promotional artwork.

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)


Plus these other amazing titles:
  • LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
  • LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
  • Star Wars : The Clone Wars - Republic Heroes
  • Star Wars: Dark Forces
  • Star Wars Episode I: Racer
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition
  • Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy
  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith
  • Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast
  • Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault I  
  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault II
  • Star Wars: Rebellion
  • Star Wars: Republic Commando
  • Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D
  • Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
  • Star Wars: Starfighter
  • Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition
  • Star Wars: X-Wing 
  • Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance
  • Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition
  • Star Wars : X-Wing vs TIE Fighter - Balance of Power Campaigns

  • Afterlife
  • Armed and Dangerous
  • The Curse of Monkey Island
  • The Dig
  • Escape from Monkey Island
  • Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb
  • Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
  • Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
  • LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
  • LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
  • LOOM
  • Lucidity
  • Maniac Mansion
  • Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
  • Outlaws + A Handful of Missions
  • Sam & Max Hit the Road
  • The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
  • Thrillville: Off the Rails
  • Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
star wars games Steam

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Kelleran Beq Joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes - Exclusive Reveal

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC Now Available

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Enduring Legacies of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and The Force Unleashed

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Arrives in Fortnite

    September 26, 2023

    September 26, 2023

    Sep 26

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Coming to Fortnite

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    5 Classic Star Wars Video Games to Play This Summer

    July 31, 2023

    July 31, 2023

    Jul 31

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved