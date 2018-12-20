Save on Classic Star Wars Games During Steam's Winter Sale!

Get up to 65% off all-time greats including Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords and many more!
Want to get yourself -- or the gamer in your life -- a gift for the holidays? Now's your chance: the entire catalogue of classic Star Wars games on Steam are currently on sale for up to 65% off, making for some amazing Star Wars deals that would even impress Lando Calrissian. You can save on critically-acclaimed hits like Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (65% off), Star Wars Episode I: Racer (25% off), Star Wars: Empire at War -- Gold Pack (60% off), and many, many more -- as well as some other Lucasfilm-produced gems of yesteryear. The sale ends January 3, so punch it and check out the full list below!
Star Wars: Empire at War – Gold Pack
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)
Plus these other amazing titles:
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
- Star Wars : The Clone Wars - Republic Heroes
- Star Wars: Dark Forces
- Star Wars Episode I: Racer
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition
- Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight - Jedi Academy
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith
- Star Wars: Jedi Knight II - Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault I
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault II
- Star Wars: Rebellion
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
- Star Wars: Starfighter
- Star Wars: TIE Fighter Special Edition
- Star Wars: X-Wing
- Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition
- Star Wars : X-Wing vs TIE Fighter - Balance of Power Campaigns
- Afterlife
- Armed and Dangerous
- The Curse of Monkey Island
- The Dig
- Escape from Monkey Island
- Indiana Jones and the Emperor's Tomb
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
- Indiana Jones and the Infernal Machine
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- LOOM
- Lucidity
- Maniac Mansion
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
- Outlaws + A Handful of Missions
- Sam & Max Hit the Road
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Zak McKracken and the Alien Mindbenders
