Explore New Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Episodes This Summer

The animated series continues with new stories on Disney + and Disney Junior starting August 2.

Jedi younglings Kai Brighstar, Lys Solay, Nubs, and their friends are about to embark on all-new adventures.

Today, Lucasfilm, Disney+, and Disney Junior announced six new episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures will debut on Disney+ and Disney Junior beginning August 2, 2023, with even more episodes to come later this year. In total, Season 1 will be a 25-episode run.

Set during the era of The High Republic, the animated series follows Jedi younglings as they study the ways of the Force and learn valuable skills. Since its premiere on Star Wars Day, May the 4th, the series has been nominated for a 2023 Television Critics Association Award and earned a Common Sense Seal from Common Sense Media, which acknowledges outstanding media that families can enjoy together.



So far this season, young fans and their families have seen the younglings train with Master Yoda and Master Zia at the Jedi temple on Tenoo, met pilot Nash Durango and her droid RJ-83, and clashed with the pirate Taborr Val Dorn. The new episodes will follow the younglings as they continue to hone their Force abilities and explore the galaxy.

"We've been thrilled to see a whole new generation fall in love with the Star Wars galaxy through Young Jedi Adventures," says James Waugh, series executive producer and senior vice president, Franchise Content & Strategy at Lucasfilm. "We hope to continue delighting younglings, Jedi Padawans, and the fans of all ages who have declared themselves #NubsNation.”

“Each new episode will continue the swashbuckling adventures of Kai, Lys, and the ever-adorable Nubs,” adds showrunner Michael Olson, as the characters face off against nefarious villains and forge friendships in “undiscovered and vibrant corners of the galaxy….We can't wait for families to immerse themselves in these new episodes together, embarking on a journey to a galaxy far, far away!"

Produced by Lucasfilm in collaboration with Wild Canary for Disney+ and Disney Junior, Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures is executive produced by Lucasfilm’s James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, and Josh Rimes. Michael Olson (Puppy Dog Pals) is showrunner and executive producer; Elliot M. Bour (Elena of Avalor) is supervising director and co-producer; Jeannine Hodson (Puppy Dog Pals) is producer; and Lamont Magee (Black Lightning) is consulting producer.

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures stars Jamaal Avery, Jr. as Kai Brightstar, Juliet Donenfeld as Lys Solay, Dee Bradley Baker as Nubs, Emma Berman as Nash Durango, Trey Murphy as Taborr, Jonathan Lipow as RJ-83, Nasim Pedrad as Master Zia Zanna, and Piotr Michael as Master Yoda.