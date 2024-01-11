Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

The Disney+ animated anthology is nominated for Best Direction and more.

StarWars.com is thrilled to report that Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 has been nominated for six Annie Awards. The Disney+ animated series, featuring shorts created by studios from around the world in a variety of styles, has been recognized in the following categories:

Best FX - TV/Media

Episode: Sith

Production Company: Lucasfilm Ltd.

FX Production Company: El Guiri Studios

Jonatan Catalán, Alberto Sánchez, Phoebe Arjona, Virginia Cantaro, Rubén Hinarejos

Best Character Animation - TV/Media

Episode: I Am Your Mother

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Laurie Sitzia

Best Direction - TV/Media

Episode: Screecher’s Reach

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Paul Young

Best Music - TV/Media

Episode: Aau’s Song

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Markus Wormstorm, Nadia Darries, Dineo du Toit

Best Production Design - TV/Media

Episode: Sith

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Carlos Salgado

Best Editorial - TV/Media

Episode: Screecher’s Reach

Lucasfilm Ltd.

Richie Cody, ACE, BFE

The Annie Awards are among the world’s highest honors in the field of animation; the 51st Annual Annie Awards will take place February 17.