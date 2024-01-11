Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

The Disney+ animated anthology is nominated for Best Direction and more.
StarWars.com is thrilled to report that Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 has been nominated for six Annie Awards. The Disney+ animated series, featuring shorts created by studios from around the world in a variety of styles, has been recognized in the following categories:
Best FX - TV/Media
Production Company: Lucasfilm Ltd.
FX Production Company: El Guiri Studios
Jonatan Catalán, Alberto Sánchez, Phoebe Arjona, Virginia Cantaro, Rubén Hinarejos
Best Character Animation - TV/Media
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Laurie Sitzia
Best Direction - TV/Media
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Paul Young
Best Music - TV/Media
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Markus Wormstorm, Nadia Darries, Dineo du Toit
Best Production Design - TV/Media
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Carlos Salgado
Best Editorial - TV/Media
Episode: Screecher’s Reach
Lucasfilm Ltd.
Richie Cody, ACE, BFE
The Annie Awards are among the world’s highest honors in the field of animation; the 51st Annual Annie Awards will take place February 17.