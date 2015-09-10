Star Wars: Uprising Available Now

Continue the fight against the Empire in the new mobile game set between Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens!

What happened after Return of the Jedi? With Star Wars: Uprising, the new mobile game from Kabam, Disney Interactive, and Lucasfilm, you'll find out -- and play a big part.

Available free for iPhone, iPad, iPod Touch, and on Google Play for Android devices, Star Wars: Uprising is the first mobile role-playing game set immediately after the Battle of Endor, which saw the Death Star II destroyed and the Emperor killed. From gameplay to story, there's never been a Star Wars game like it.

Star Wars: Uprising introduces fans to the Anoat Sector and takes them to Cloud City, Hoth, and other locales, where they can band together with smugglers, freedom fighters, bounty hunters, and gangsters to rise up against the Empire as it tries to maintain power. Immersive and innovative, the game allows players to create unique characters, go on missions, develop skills, build up their gear, and recruit crewmembers for sector battles, all in an effort to create their own unique version of a Star Wars hero.

“Star Wars: Uprising introduces players to a whole new Star Wars storyline in a deeply immersive RPG experience,” said Aaron Loeb, senior vice president of Studio, Kabam. “The community will be excited for massive sector battles that will shape the game’s future. It’s an amazing design that has a lot of surprises in store.”



Create the Hero the Galaxy Needs: Choose from a wide range of special skills, species, visual customizations and classic Star Wars gear to become the next Han Solo, Boba Fett or unique hero of your own design

Shape the Future of the Game Universe: Join players worldwide in massive sector-wide battles to dictate the expansion of in-game content, including new planets, exclusive gear and unique crew members

Real-Time Co-op Against the Empire: Explore the secrets of the sector, build a powerful crew with allies, and play alongside friends in synchronous cooperative play

Brave Challenges on Classic and New Worlds: Battle your way through missions on Hoth, Cloud City and more, fighting against powerful bosses led by an ominous new adversary