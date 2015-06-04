Star Wars: Uprising Puts You in a Whole New Galaxy

Play as a bounty hunter, smuggler, and amazingly, even a diplomat in a new mobile game set between the original trilogy and Star Wars: The Force Awakens!

Following the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Darth Vader is no more, the Emperor is dead, and the galaxy is forever changed. That's where you come in.

Kabam, in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm, have announced the development of Star Wars: Uprising, the first mobile game to take place in the time period between Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: Uprising will feature key events set in the Anoat Sector, inclusive of Hoth and Cloud City, and will allow players to create characters, go on missions, build their gear and skills, and organize crews and factions to participate in wide-ranging battles. Keeping up with tradition of Star Wars roleplaying games, players will learn hundreds of new abilities and collect classic gear and equipment conducive to creating their own takes on iconic roles: Smuggler, Bounty Hunter, Rebel Guerilla, Diplomat, Gambler, or something new entirely.

The first Star Wars: Uprising trailer is now live at http://playstarwarsuprising.com. By pre-registering, fans can cast their votes for in-game content and win exclusive prizes, including a stormtrooper helmet. Look for beta testing to roll out in the upcoming weeks; now all you have to decide is who you want to be in a galaxy far, far away.

Check out the trailer and a special preview gallery below, featuring some of the game's character types and locales, and stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars: Uprising!