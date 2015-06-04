ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

Star Wars: Uprising Puts You in a Whole New Galaxy

June 4, 2015
June 4, 2015

Play as a bounty hunter, smuggler, and amazingly, even a diplomat in a new mobile game set between the original trilogy and Star Wars: The Force Awakens!

Following the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Darth Vader is no more, the Emperor is dead, and the galaxy is forever changed. That's where you come in.


Kabam, in collaboration with The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm, have announced the development of Star Wars: Uprising, the first mobile game to take place in the time period between Return of the Jedi and Star Wars: The Force Awakens


Star Wars: Uprising will feature key events set in the Anoat Sector, inclusive of Hoth and Cloud City, and will allow players to create characters, go on missions, build their gear and skills, and organize crews and factions to participate in wide-ranging battles. Keeping up with tradition of Star Wars roleplaying games, players will learn hundreds of new abilities and collect classic gear and equipment conducive to creating their own takes on iconic roles: Smuggler, Bounty Hunter, Rebel Guerilla, Diplomat, Gambler, or something new entirely. 


The first Star Wars: Uprising trailer is now live at http://playstarwarsuprising.com. By pre-registering, fans can cast their votes for in-game content and win exclusive prizes, including a stormtrooper helmet. Look for beta testing to roll out in the upcoming weeks; now all you have to decide is who you want to be in a galaxy far, far away.


Check out the trailer and a special preview gallery below, featuring some of the game's character types and locales, and stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars: Uprising!


  • Official_SW_Uprising_Poster

    of
    Official_SW_Uprising_Poster

    of

    • StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    star wars mobile game star wars: uprising

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Kelleran Beq Joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes - Exclusive Reveal

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC Now Available

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Enduring Legacies of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and The Force Unleashed

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Arrives in Fortnite

    September 26, 2023

    September 26, 2023

    Sep 26

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Coming to Fortnite

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    5 Classic Star Wars Video Games to Play This Summer

    July 31, 2023

    July 31, 2023

    Jul 31

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    SDCC 2023: Take a Peek Behind the Scenes of Star Wars Outlaws

    July 23, 2023

    July 23, 2023

    Jul 23

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved