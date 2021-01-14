ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Saga-Spanning Trivia from This Week! In Star Wars

January 14, 2021
January 14, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Quiz yourself or test your friends with this week's Star Wars trivia from This Week! In Star Wars.

This week on This Week! in Star Wars, a new interactive ticker invites you to test your trivia knowledge while learning the latest news from around the galaxy.

But even if you missed the latest episode, we've got you covered with all the brain benders and head scratchers featured on the show, including the answers you seek.

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for December 16, 2021

1) During the Battle of Jakku, what Super Star Destroyer crashed on the planet?

  1. Ravager
  2. Executor
  3. The Arbitrator
  4. Eclipse
2) What species is Zam Wessell?
  1. Yuzzum
  2. Togruta
  3. Clawdite
  4. Quarren
3) What did Luke Skywalker ask Yoda about his vision of the future?
  1. Will they live?
  2. Will they survive?
  3. Will it come true?
  4. Will they die?
4) How old was Anakin Skywalker during the battle of Geonosis?
  1. 15 years old
  2. 19 years old
  3. 12 years old
  4. 9 years old
5) Which of the Finalizer’s bays did Poe & Finn steal a TIE from?
  1. Bay 4
  2. Bay 2187
  3. Bay 2
  4. Bay 1138

Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) D; 4) B; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for December 9, 2021

1) Complete the following Darth Vader quote from Star Wars: A New Hope: “This will be a day long ___”

  1. Forgotten
  2. Cherished
  3. Memorialized
  4. Remembered
2) What is the name of the small, brutish desert tyrant who wants BB-8 for parts?
  1. Zuvio
  2. Teedo
  3. Ello Asty
  4. Jakku
3) What did Yoda levitate out of the water on Dagobah?
  1. R2-D2
  2. Luke’s X-wing
  3. A dragonsnake
  4. A rock
4) Who snapped, “And you said it was pretty here” on the Forest Moon of Endor?
  1. Leia Organa
  2. Luke Skywalker
  3. C-3PO
  4. Han Solo
5) How many years does Jabba the Hutt say it takes for the Sarlacc to digest its prey?
  1. One hundred
  2. Over ten thousand
  3. Over a thousand
  4. At least five hundred

Answers: 1) D; 2) B; 3) B; 4) C; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for December 2, 2021

1) Complete the following Lando quote from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back: “Why you slimy, double-crossing, no-good ____.”

  1. Cheat
  2. Swindler
  3. Scoundrel
  4. Jerk
2) What item of Finn’s does Captain Phasma ask to inspect at the Starkiller Base?
  1. His datapad
  2. His helmet
  3. His ID card
  4. His blaster
3) What bounty hunter accosted Han Solo is the Mos Eisley cantina?
  1. IG-88
  2. Bossk
  3. Greedo
  4. None of the above
4) What did Princess Leia say to Han Solo when he told her he loved her in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?
  1. “I love you, too”
  2. “Too late”
  3. “I know”
  4. “Thank you”
5) Which character pilots a TIE silencer in Star Wars: The Last Jedi?
  1. Finn
  2. Kylo Ren
  3. Captain Phasma
  4. General Hux

Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) C; 4) C; 5) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for November 18, 2021

1) Complete the following Princess Leia quote from Star Wars: A New Hope: “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re ___”

  1. Our only hope
  2. The only hope
  3. My only hope
  4. The rebel’s only hope
2) Where did Darth Vader report that the rebel fleet was massing in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?
  1. Near Sullust
  2. Near Coruscant
  3. Near Naboo
  4. None of the above
3) How many times does Finn claim Chewbacca almost killed him while he tended to his shoulder wound?
  1. 3
  2. 5
  3. 4
  4. 6
4) What is a baby porg called?
  1. Porgie
  2. Porgling
  3. Porglet
  4. Porgle
5) What is the first word in the opening crawl of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace?
  1. Violence
  2. War
  3. The
  4. Turmoil

Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) D; 4) C; 5) D

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for November 11, 2021

1) How did Luke Skywalker address Jabba the Hutt in his holo-message?

  1. Royal Highness
  2. Honorable one
  3. Exalted one
  4. Sir Jabba the Hutt
2) Which planet is surrounded by a dramatic ring of rocks, as seen from space?
  1. Jakku
  2. D’Qar
  3. Takodana
  4. Dagobah
3) Whose impression of Princess Leia aboard the Death Star was “charming to the last”?
  1. Grand Moff Tarkin
  2. Darth Vader
  3. Admiral Piett
  4. None of the above
4) How many sand skiffs accompanied Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge in Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?
  1. 3
  2. 5
  3. 4
  4. 2
5) To whom was Princess Leia referring when she said, “Laser brain”?
  1. Chewbacca
  2. Luke Skywalker
  3.  Han Solo
  4. Darth Vader

Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) A; 4) D; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for November 4, 2021

1) What did Yoda tell Obi-Wan Kenobi he felt in Luke Skywalker?

  1. Laziness
  2. Much fear
  3. No commitment
  4. Much anger
2) Who is the leader of the Kanjiklub?
  1. Tasu Leech
  2. Snap Wexley
  3. Strono “Cookie” Tuggs
  4. Han Solo
3) Who learned from Han Solo that the consequence of upsetting a Wookiee was getting your arms pulled out of their sockets?
  1. Luke Skywalker
  2. Obi-Wan Kenobi
  3. C-3PO
  4. Greedo
4) Who allowed the Rebellion to know the location of the shield generator?
  1. The Emperor
  2. Darth Vader
  3. Mon Mothma
  4. Luke Skywalker
5) What was wrong with R5-D4?
  1. Bad servomotor
  2. Bad communicator
  3. Bad wheels
  4. Bad motivator

Answers: 1) D; 2) A; 3) C; 4) A; 5) D

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for October 28, 2021

1) Who said, “Don’t try to frighten us with your sorcerer’s ways, Lord Vader”?

  1. General Tagge
  2. Princess Leia
  3. Admiral Motti
  4. Han Solo
2) Who did Jabba the Hutt order into the sarlacc pit first?
  1. Luke Skywalker
  2. Han Solo
  3. Chewbacca
  4. All of the above
3) What do First Order stormtrooper helmets not filter out, according to Finn?
  1. Smoke
  2. Light
  3. Moisture
  4. Toxins
4) Who arrived just before Han Solo at Cloud City, leaving Lando Calrissian no choice but to betray his old friend?
  1. Luke Skywalker
  2. Miners
  3. Darth Vader
  4. Jabba the Hutt
5) Who impersonated an AT-ST pilot, getting the Imperials to open the bunker door?
  1. Han Solo
  2. Princess Leia
  3. Luke Skywalker
  4. C-3PO

Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) D; 4) C; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for October 21, 2021

1) Complete the following Leia quote from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back: “Why, you stuck up… half-witted… ___ ...Nerf-herder!”

  1. Foul-smelling
  2. Scruffy-looking
  3. Shabby-looking
  4. Rotten-smelling
2) What kind of ship does General Hux call the Millennium Falcon?
  1. Coruscant-class freighter
  2. Baleen-class bulk freighter
  3. Corellian YT model freighter
  4. Coruscant YT bulk freighter
3) Who exclaimed, “HE’s the brains, sweetheart”?
  1. Han Solo
  2. Luke Skywalker
  3. Princess Leia
  4. Chewbacca
4) Who did Luke Skywalker say was on the ship requesting the shuttle Tydirium’s code clearance?
  1. Admiral Piett
  2. The Emperor
  3. Darth Vader
  4. None of the above
5) What did C-3PO “thank the maker” for in Star Wars: A New Hope?
  1. A tuneup
  2. An oil bath
  3. A polish
  4. A restart

Answers: 1) B; 2) C; 3) A; 4) C; 5) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for October 14, 2021

1) Who was 2-1B’s assistant in Echo Base?

  1. FX-12
  2. FX-7
  3. FY-9
  4. 2-2B
2) When do First Order stormtroopers start their exceptional training and programming?
  1. Age 6
  2. Age 3
  3. At birth
  4. Age 10
3) Which of the following words did Poe Dameron use to describe General Hux during his radio communique?
  1. Pasty
  2. Scrawny
  3. Lackey
  4. All of the above
4) What did the Ewoks use in their initial attack on the Imperial forces outside the rear entrance to the shield generator bunker?
  1. Catapults
  2. Bows and arrows
  3. Rocks
  4. Ropes
5) Who introduced Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker to Han Solo?
  1. BoShek
  2. Wuher
  3. Danz Borin
  4. Chewbacca

Answers: 1) B; 2) C; 3) A; 4) B; 5) D

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for October 7, 2021

1) To what was C-3PO referring when he screamed, “Oh, go away! Beastly thing! Shoo! Shoo!”?

  1. A wampa
  2. A tauntaun
  3. A mynock
  4. An Ewok
2) Complete the following Obi-Wan Kenobi quote from Star Wars: A New Hope: “Your ___ can deceive you, don’t trust them.”
  1. Thoughts
  2. Eyes
  3. Ears
  4. Memories
3) What word does Supreme Leader Snoke use to refer to Rey when he finds out she was able to resist Kylo’s powers?
  1. Scavenger
  2. Jedi
  3. Girl
  4. None of the above
4) What did Darth Vader tell Luke Skywalker that Obi-Wan had been wise to hide from Vader?
  1. Master Yoda
  2. Luke Skywalker
  3. R2-D2
  4. Princess Leia
5) What does Cloud City extract from the lower atmosphere of its host planet?
  1. Tibanna gas
  2. Water
  3. Coaxium
  4. All of the above

Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) A; 4) D; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for September 30, 2021

1) According to C-3PO, in how many locations was the tractor beam coupled to the main reactor on the Death Star?

  1. 9
  2. 7
  3. 4
  4. 6
2) Who is the only character in Star Wars: The Force Awakens to admit to having “a bad feeling about this”?
  1. C-3PO
  2. Finn
  3. Leia Organa
  4. Han Solo
3) Which device acts as a rehabilitation chamber for Luke after he was attacked by a wampa on Hoth?
  1. Bacta tank
  2. Carbon-freezing chamber
  3. Oil bath
  4. Surgical pod
4) Who volunteered to lead the attack against the second Death Star?
  1. Han Solo
  2. Luke Skywalker
  3. Chewbacca
  4.  Lando Calrissian
5) How many banthas did Luke Skywalker spot after R2-D2 had alerted him that several creatures were approaching from the southeast?
  1. 2
  2. 3
  3. 4
  4. 1

Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) A; 4) D; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for September 23, 2021

1) Who ordered Han Solo to be placed in the carbon freeze to test it on a living being before using it on Luke Skywalker?

  1. Darth Vader
  2. Boba Fett
  3. Lando Calrissian
  4. IG-88
2) What color are the eyes of the creature that watches BB-8 roll away from the destroyed village on Jakku?
  1. Green
  2. Yellow
  3. Red
  4. Blue
3) According to Luke Skywalker, whose weakness was their overconfidence?
  1. Han Solo
  2. Darth Vader
  3. Leia Organa
  4. The Emperor
4) Who said, “You’re all clear, kid! Now let’s blow this thing and go home”?
  1. Biggs Darklighter
  2. Han Solo
  3. Wedge Antilles
  4. Luke Skywalker
5) Which Imperial officer was in charge of the ground assault against the Rebels on Hoth?
  1. Admiral Ozzel
  2. Captain Needa
  3. General Veers
  4. Captain Piett

Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) D; 4) B; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for September 16, 2021

1) How long did Luke Skywalker tell the stormtrooper patrol in Mos Eisley he had owned R2-D2 and C-3PO?

  1. 2-3 seasons
  2. 3-4 seasons
  3. 6-7 seasons
  4. 9-12 seasons
2) What kind of Imperial ship’s hull do Rey and Finn fly through while escaping Jakku in the Millennium Falcon?
  1. Bulk freighter
  2. Cargo ship
  3. TIE fighter
  4. Super Star Destroyer
3) What was Han Solo’s rank in the Rebel Alliance at the Battle of Hoth?
  1. Captain
  2. Lieutenant
  3. General
  4. Pilot
4) Who said, “You have paid the price for your lack of vision”?
  1. Darth Vader
  2. Grand Moff Tarkin
  3. Princess Leia
  4. Emperor Palpatine 
5) What does TIE stand for?
  1. Turbo Infused Engine
  2. Twin Ion Engine
  3. Trans Ion Engine
  4. Twin Infused Engine

Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) A; 4) D; 5) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for September 9, 2021

1) Who informed Princess Leia that the shield doors to the Echo Base on Hoth had to be closed for the night?

  1. Cal Alder
  2. General Rieekan
  3. R2-D2
  4. Bren Derlin
2) Who frees a desperate BB-8 from a net while he’s being dragged behind the luggabeast?
  1. Poe Dameron
  2. Rey
  3. Finn
  4. Teedo
3) How fast past lightspeed did Han Solo say the Millennium Falcon could go?
  1. 0.4
  2. 0.6
  3. 0.5
  4. 0.1
4) What guild did Princess Leia ask Lando whether Cloud City was a part of?
  1. Gas Workers Guild
  2. Tibanna Guild
  3. Mining Guild
  4. Byne Guild
5) Whom did R2-D2 push overboard on Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge?
  1. C-3PO
  2. Princess Leia
  3. Luke Skywalker
  4. Lando Calrissian

Answers: 1) D; 2) B; 3) C; 4) C; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for August 26, 2021

1) To whom did Darth Vader make a point of stressing, “No disintegrations”?

  1. Boba Fett
  2. IG-88
  3. Dengar
  4. All three
2) What are the colors of the two squads og X-wings that fly with Poe Dameron to Starkiller Base?
  1. Blue and yellow
  2. Blue and green
  3. Blue and red
  4. Black and green
3) What did Han Solo ask Chewbacca to bring him when he was trying to repair the hyperdrive motivator?
  1. A negative ionizer
  2. A coupling
  3. A hydrospanner
  4. A magnetic grapple
4) What was Grand Moff Tarkin’s first name?
  1. Wilhuff
  2. Moriz
  3. Maurice
  4. Lance
5) What was Figrin D’an’s species?
  1. Neimoidian
  2. Duros
  3. Rodian
  4. Bith

Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) C; 4) A; 5) D

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for August 19, 2021

1) What does Omega and Wrecker end every successful mission with?

  1. A blue milk
  2. Mantell Mix
  3. A meiloorun fruit
  4. Secret handshake
2) Where did C-3PO tell stormtroopers who entered the control room on the Death Star he had to take his counterpart?
  1. To the repair shop
  2. To the hanger bay
  3. To maintenance
  4. On a walk
3) What do the “people who knew him best” think Luke Skywalker went looking for after he disappeared?
  1. The truth
  2. Justice
  3. Rey
  4. The first Jedi Temple
4) Who was the first to track Han Solo to Cloud City?
  1. Dengar
  2. IG-88
  3. Boba Fett
  4. Darth Vader
5) Complete the following Princess Leia quote from A New Hope: “____ short for a stormtrooper?”
  1. Aren’t you a little
  2. Don’t you seem
  3. Why are you
  4. You’re a bit

Answers: 1) B; 2) C; 3) D; 4) C; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for August 12, 2021

1) What docking bay in Mos Eisley housed the Millennium Falcon?

  1. Docking bay 9
  2. Docking bay 77
  3. Docking bay 94
  4. Docking bay 84
2) Where were the Yavin 4 scenes in Star Wars: A New Hope shot?
  1. Venezuela
  2. Guatemala
  3. Brazil
  4. Tunisia
3) What self-imposed state has R2-D2 been in “ever since Master Luke went away”?
  1. Low power mode
  2. Sleep mode
  3. Hibernation mode
  4. Power off mode
4) What did the Rebel Alliance use on Hoth to allow its transports to get past the Imperial blockade?
  1. Plasma cannon
  2. Cloaking devices
  3. Laser cannon
  4. Ion cannon
5) Who directed Star Wars: Return of the Jedi?
  1. Irvin Kirshner
  2. George Lucas
  3. Richard Marquand
  4. Lawrence Kasdan

Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) A; 4) D; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for August 5, 2021

1) What does BB-8 use on the Millennium Falcon to stay upright during the turbulent flight leaving Jakku?

  1. Cable launchers
  2. Webbing
  3. Restraining bolt
  4. Rockets
2) Who did Han Solo rescue from the grip of the sarlacc?
  1. Chewbacca
  2. Luke Skywalker
  3. Boba Fett
  4. Lando Calrissian
3) Who was referred to as a “crazy old hermit” by locals on Tatooine?
  1. Uncle Owen
  2. Jabba the Hutt
  3. Obi-Wan Kenobi
  4. Wuher
4) What, according to R2-D2, were the chances of surviving the harsh night weather of Hoth?
  1. 893 to 1
  2. 725 to 1
  3. 1,298 to 1
  4. 1,138 to 1
5) What does Poe Dameron tell Finn he can keep because it suits him?
  1. His helmet
  2. His blaster
  3. His jacket
  4. His droid

Answers: 1) A; 2) D; 3) C; 4) B; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for July 29, 2021

1) Complete the C-3PO quote from A New Hope: “ I am C-3PO, human-cyborg relations. And this is my ____ R2-D2”

  1. Best friend
  2. Astromech
  3. Counterpart
  4. Co-pilot
2) What is the name of the outpost that is closest to where Rey lives on Jakku?
  1. Niima
  2. Takodana
  3. Mos Eisley
  4. Teedo
3) Where did Princess Leia send all troops in sector twelve during the Imperial invasion of Echo Base?
  1. Mountain Top
  2. Low base level
  3. North slope
  4. South slope
4) What Super Star Destroyer was Darth Vader’s flagship?
  1. Allegiance
  2. Executor
  3. Eclipse
  4. Chimaera
5) What type of ship did General Solo use to infiltrate the shield surrounding the forest moon of Endor?
  1. TIE fighter
  2. TIE bomber
  3. Lambda-class shuttle
  4. X-wing

Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) D; 4) B; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for July 22, 2021

1) What kind of wrench does Rey ask Finn to retrieve when she’s making repairs on the Millennium Falcon?

  1. Hydro
  2. Harris
  3. Hosnian
  4. Webbing
2) What did hibernation sickness do to Han Solo?
  1. He couldn’t see
  2. He couldn’t talk
  3. He couldn’t breathe
  4. He threw up
3) Who did Luke Skywalker encounter on Dagobah when he first arrived?
  1. Lando Calrissian
  2. Boba Fett
  3. Darth Vader
  4. Yoda
4) Who said, “I recognized your foul stench when I was brought on board”?
  1. Darth Vader
  2. Grand Moff Tarkin
  3. Princess Leia
  4. Luke Skywalker
5) What were the rebels targeting in their attack on the Death Star?
  1. Antigravity chamber
  2. Thermal exhaust port
  3. Emergency air dump
  4. Laser tunnel

Answers: 1) B; 2) A; 3) D; 4) C; 5) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for July 15, 2021

1) Who rescued Luke Skywalker from the Tusken Raiders?

  1. Han Solo
  2. Obi-Wan Kenobi
  3. Biggs Darklighter
  4. Uncle Owen
2) What does Rey call Finn when she first meets him?
  1. A member of the Resistance
  2. A pirate
  3. A stranger
  4. A thief
3) What was Luke Skywalker’s rank in the Rebel Alliance at the Battle of Hoth?
  1. Commander
  2. Admiral
  3. General
  4. Lieutenant 
4) How many lessons does Luke Skywalker offer to give to Rey?
  1. 4
  2. 1
  3. 3
  4. 0
5) What did the rancor in Jabba’s Palace eat right before turning his attention to Luke Skywalker?
  1. A Jawa
  2. A Twi’lek
  3. A Gamorrean
  4. A Kowakian Monkey-Lizard

Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) A; 4) C; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for July 1, 2021

1) Ezra Bridger first met the Ghost crew while they are stealing what from the Imperials?

  1. Meilooruns
  2. T-7 Ion Disruptors
  3. Blasters
  4. Transponders 
2) Which former enemy must Obi-Wan unite with in order to defend himself against Savage Opress and Darth Maul?
  1. Count Dooku
  2. Asajj Ventress
  3. Cad Bane
  4. Boba Fett
3) Who is the captain of Dryden Vos’s security forces?
  1. Aemon Gremm
  2. Aurodia Ventafoli
  3. Kod’yok
  4. Teräs Käsi
4) Above what planet does Cloud City hover?
  1. Coruscant
  2. Dagobah
  3. Hoth
  4. Bespin
5) The creature a thirsty Finn joins for a drink of water on Jakku is called what?
  1. Dewback
  2. Happabore
  3. Luggabeast
  4. Nightwatcher worm

Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) A; 4) D; 5) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for June 24, 2021

1) How many TIE fighters does Finn take out when escaping Jakku on the Falcon?

  1. 1
  2. 3
  3. 0
  4. 2
2) Who said, “Twilight is upon me, and soon night must fall”?
  1. Darth Vader
  2. Obi-Wan Kenobi
  3. Yoda
  4. Leia Organa
3) Who places the secret plans into R2-D2’s memory banks?
  1. Princess Leia
  2. C-3PO
  3. Jan Dodonna
  4. Bail Organa
4) How many Star Destroyers did Han Solo see coming right at the Millennium Falcon after it blasted out of Echo Base?
  1. 1
  2. 2
  3. 3
  4. 0
5) What well known director voices Pre Vizsla, the leader of the Death Watch?
  1. Jon Favreau
  2. Dave Filoni
  3. George Lucas
  4. Ron Howard

Answers: 1) D; 2) C; 3) A; 4) B; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for June 17, 2021

1) What did Luke Skywalker give Jabba the Hutt as a token of his goodwill?

  1. 50,000 credits
  2. R2-D2 and C-3PO
  3. His word
  4. Himself
2) How many ships remained in the Resistance fleet after the attack over D-Qar?
  1. 4
  2. 5
  3. 10
  4. 7
3) What creature did Luke Skywalker bullseye in Beggar’s Canyon?
  1. Rontos
  2. Banthas
  3. Womp rats
  4. Blurrgs
4) According to Captain Phasma, FN-2187 was evaluated and sent for what?
  1. Termination
  2. Retaining
  3. Rest
  4. Reconditioning 
5) What is the name of Wrecker’s tooka doll?
  1. Wrecker Jr
  2. Lula
  3. Blasty
  4. Omega Jr.

Answers: 1) B; 2) A; 3) C; 4) D; 5) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for June 10, 2021

1) When Darth Vader said, “He will join us or die.”, to whom was he referring?

  1. Han Solo
  2. Yoda
  3. Luke Skywalker
  4. Obi-Wan Kenobi
2) Who rescues Finn and Rose on Canto Bight?
  1. DJ and BB-8
  2. Chewbacca and BB-8
  3. Rey and R2-D2
  4. BB-8 and R2-D2
3) Which device is used by Luke Skywalker aboard the Millennium Falcon to test his early lightsaber skills?
  1. Probe droid
  2. Interrogator droid
  3. R2-D2
  4. Training remote
4) Who killed Jabba the Hutt?
  1. Leia Organa
  2. Han Solo
  3. Salacious B. Crumb
  4. Luke Skywalker
5) How many rathtars did Han Solo have in his freighter’s cargo holds?
  1. 4
  2. 3
  3. 5
  4. 2

Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) D; 4) A; 5) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for May 27, 2021

1) How many quad laser cannons does the Millennium Falcon have?

  1. 2
  2. 3
  3. 1
  4. 5
2) Who gets Poe Dameron to reveal the location of the map leading to Luke Skywalker?
  1. Captain Phasma
  2. General Hux
  3. Kylo Ren
  4. First Order Probe Droid
3) Complete the following Luke Skywalker quote. “Impressive. Every word in that sentence was ___.”
  1. Nonsense
  2. Correct
  3. Misleading
  4. Wrong
4) How many wings does an X-wing have?
  1. 2
  2. 4
  3. 6
  4. 5
5) Who instructed Luke Skywalker to go to the Dagobah system?
  1. Obi-Wan Kenobi
  2. Han Solo
  3. Qui-Gon Jinn
  4. Leia Organa

Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) D; 4) B; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for May 20, 2021

1) For which planet did Grand Moff Tarkin tell Admiral Motti to set the Death Star’s course?

  1. Tatooine
  2. Alderaan
  3. Dantooine
  4. Hoth
2) What job did Han Solo offer Rey when they arrived on Takodana?
  1. Co-Pilot
  2. First Mate
  3. Second Mate
  4. Pilot
3) What did Leia order the Resistance fleet to do as it fled from the First Order in The Last Jedi?
  1. Prepare for attack
  2. Outrun them
  3. Attack their ships
  4. Get out of range
4) Who greeted Luke Skywalker at the entrance of Jabba’s Palace in Return of the Jedi?
  1. Bib Fortuna
  2. Oola
  3. Sy Snootles
  4. Jabba the Hutt
5) Which type of vessel did Luke Skywalker use to escape the second Death Star?
  1. TIE fighter
  2. X-wing
  3. Lambda-class shuttle
  4. TIE interceptor

Answers: 1) B; 2) C; 3) D; 4) A; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for May 13, 2021

1) What is Hoth covered in?

  1. Lava and rocks
  2. Snow and ice
  3. Grassy plains
  4. Water
2) What did Princess Leia have that scared Wicket?
  1. A knife
  2. A snake
  3. A snack
  4. A helmet
3) What type of weapons does General Hux order to be used to stop the fleeing TIE fighter containing Poe and Finn?
  1. Turbolasers
  2. Ion Cannons
  3. Ventral cannons
  4. Blasters
4) What are the large creatures that race on Canto Bight?
  1. Fathiers
  2. Thala-sirens
  3. Porgs
  4. Blurggs
5) Complete the following Obi-Wan Kenobi quote: “___. It’s a space station.”
  1. It’s not a moon.
  2. That’s not a moon.
  3. That’s no moon.
  4. Is that a moon?

Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) C; 4) A; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for May 6, 2021

1) What’s the name of the Bad Batch’s ship?

  1. Falcon
  2. Marauder
  3. Solstice
  4. Titan
2) The Millennium Falcon hides from the Empire in a cave that turns out to be which creature?
  1. Tauntaun
  2. Sarlacc
  3. Space Slug
  4. Summa-verminoth
3) What does Luke Skywalker call the beings who have kept up the Jedi structures since they were built on Ahch-To?
  1. Porgs
  2. Custodians
  3. Past Jedi
  4. Caretakers
4) What was Finn’s job as a stormtrooper on Starkiller Base?
  1. Sanitation
  2. Shield operations
  3. Maintenance
  4. Security
5) What did Princess Leia tell Luke Skywalker when he saw her being escorted by stormtroopers in Cloud City?
  1. Go back, Luke!
  2. Watch Out!
  3. It’s a trap!
  4. Stop!

Answers: 1) B; 2) C; 3) D; 4) A; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for April 29, 2021

1) Which of these clones isn’t a member of the Bad Batch?

  1. Hunter
  2. Crosshair
  3. Tech
  4. Cutup
2) What does Wrecker have a fear of in the episode “On the Wings of Keeradaks”?
  1. Battle droids
  2. Keeradaks
  3. Heights
  4. The dark
3) All the Bad Batch members are considered “clone commandos” aside from Echo who is...
  1. A Marshal Commander
  2. A Clone Sergeant
  3. A Special Ops trooper
  4. An Advanced Recon Commando
4) What’s the official Republic designation for the clone also known as Echo?
  1. CT-1429
  2. CT-4040
  3. CT-1409
  4. CT-1405
5) Where was the Bad Batch fighting before Commander Cody requested their help on Anaxes?
  1. Yalbec Prime
  2. Geonosis
  3. Coruscant
  4. Pantora

Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) D; 4) C; 5) D

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for April 22, 2021

1) Who was Rogue Leader in the Battle of Hoth?

  1. Han Solo
  2. Luke Skywalker
  3. Wedge Antilles
  4. Wes Janson
2) What does Rey not see in the Force on Ahch-To?
  1. Darkness
  2. Life
  3. Violence
  4. Luke Skywalker
3) According to Lor San Tekka, there can be no balance to the Force without what?
  1. The Jedi
  2. The Resistance
  3. Hope
  4. The map to Luke Skywalker
4) Who was the first to volunteer for Han Solo’s command crew on their mission to Endor?
  1. Leia Organa
  2. Luke Skywalker
  3. Chewbacca
  4. Lando Calrissian
5) Who did Darth Vader know was on the Death Star by feeling a tremor in the Force?
  1. Obi-Wan Kenobi
  2. Luke Skywalker
  3. Princess Leia
  4. The Millennium Falcon

Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) A; 4) C; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for April 15, 2021

1) What does Rose call Finn when they first meet?

  1. A big deal
  2. A legend
  3. THE Finn
  4. A Resistance hero
2) Who exclaimed, “Into the garbage chute, fly boy!”?
  1. Chewbacca
  2. Princess Leia
  3. Han Solo
  4. Luke Skywalker
3) Who commandeered an AT-ST during the Battle of Endor?
  1. Princess Leia
  2. Han Solo
  3. Chewbacca
  4. C-3PO
4) At the Resistance base on D’Qar, Han tells Leia there was too much ____ in their son?
  1. Vader
  2. Darkness
  3. Pain
  4. Evil
5) Who made an announcement to the facility on Cloud City to leave before more troops arrived?
  1. C-3PO
  2. Princess Leia
  3. Lando Calrissian
  4. Luke Skywalker

Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) C; 4) A; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for April 8, 2021

1) Who was Lando Calrissian’s copilot aboard the Millennium Falcon during the Battle of Endor?

  1. Nien Nunb
  2. Han Solo
  3. Chewbacca
  4. Admiral Ackbar
2) What accessory does Maz Kanata say the master codebreaker will be wearing?
  1. A Rose
  2. A Corellian Pendant
  3. A Red Plom Bloom
  4. A Medal
3) To whom did Red Leader exclaim, “Cut the chatter” during the Battle of Yavin?
  1. Red Five
  2. Red Two
  3. Red Four
  4. Red Three
4) What do the Resistance fighters plan to target in their attack on Starkiller Base?
  1. The Superlaser
  2. The Planet Core
  3. Shield Generator
  4. Thermal Oscillator
5) Darth Vader told Luke Skywalker there was only one thing Luke could use to destroy him. What was it?
  1. The Force
  2. Force Lightning
  3. Luke’s Anger
  4. Luke’s Lightsaber

Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) B; 4) D; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for April 1, 2021

1) Which ridge did Owen Lars want R2-D2 and C-3PO to be working on in the morning?

  1. West
  2. North
  3. South
  4. East
2) Who told Luke that there was another Skywalker?
  1. Yoda
  2. Obi-Wan Kenobi
  3. The Emperor
  4. Darth Vader
3) Which ship was Rey’s first pick to escape from the attacking TIE fighters on Jakku?
  1. A landspeeder
  2. The Millennium Falcon
  3. Another TIE fighter
  4. A Quad-jumper
4) According to Obi-Wan Kenobi, what was not to be travelled lightly?
  1. The Dune Sea
  2. Beggar’s Canyon
  3. Mos Eisley
  4. The Jundland Wastes
5) During the battle over D-Qar, BB-8 is called upon to repair which component of Poe’s X-wing?
  1. Hyperdrive
  2. Weapons Systems
  3. Escape Pod
  4. Coolant Control

Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) D; 4) D; 5) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for March 25, 2021

1) In what detention block of section AA was Princess Leia being held on the Death Star?

  1. 13
  2. 24
  3. 23
  4. 21
2) What sound draws Rey into Maz’s castle basement?
  1. A young girl crying
  2. A door opening
  3. Hum of a lightsaber
  4. Music
3) How does General Organa greet Poe Dameron when he returns from his mission against the dreadnought?
  1. Ignores him
  2. Slaps him
  3. Embraces him
  4. High Five
4) What, according to Yoda, was “quicker, easier, more seductive”?
  1. Training as a Jedi
  2. The dark side
  3. The light side
  4. Being a Jedi
5) How many pilots can an AT-ST accommodate?
  1. 2
  2. 4
  3. 3
  4. 6

Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) B; 4) B; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for March 18, 2021

1) What dish does Yoda cook for Luke on Dagobah?

  1. Rootleaf Stew
  2. Space waffles
  3. Colo Claw Fish
  4. Deep-Fried Nuna Legs
2) How did Han Solo tell Chewbacca to fly as they were approaching the second Death Star?
  1. Cool
  2. Casual
  3. Rigid
  4. Imperial
3) Who discovered an unconscious Leia Organa on Endor?
  1. Logray
  2. Luke Skywalker
  3. C-3PO
  4. Wicket
4) What structure did Rey use as a dwelling on Jakku?
  1. A Cave
  2. A Downed AT-AT
  3. The Millennium Falcon
  4. A Scrap Heap
5) What is the first question Luke asks Rey on Ahch-To?
  1. Who are you?
  2. What are you doing here?
  3. How did you find me?
  4. Where’s Han?
6) How many Resistance deserters did Rose stun before meeting Finn?
  1. 3
  2. 9
  3. 7
  4. 4

Answers: 1) A; 2) B; 3) D; 4) B; 5) C; 6) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for March 11, 2021

1) What household item was used as miniature background spectators in the podrace shots in The Phantom Menace?

  1. Bobby Pins
  2. Q-Tips
  3. Matches
  4. Clothespins
2) What is the name of the creature lurking inside the Death Star trash compactor in A New Hope?
  1. Dianoga
  2. Colo Claw Fish
  3. Opee Sea Killer
  4. Anacondan
3) Whose face did Luke Skywalker see in Darth Vader’s helmet after defeating a vision of him in the cave on Dagobah?
  1. Anakin Skywalker
  2. Luke Skywalker
  3. Obi-Wan Kenobi
  4. Yoda
4) What price did Jabba settle on for Chewbacca from the bounty hunter Boussh?
  1. 50,000
  2. 35,000
  3. 40,000
  4. 10,000
5) Who was the “moof milker” who put a compressor on the Millennium Falcon’s ignition line?
  1. Rey
  2. Teedo
  3. Bobbajo
  4. Unkar Plutt

Answers: 1) B; 2) A; 3) B; 4) B; 5) D

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for February 25, 2021

1) Complete the following Darth Vader quote: “When I left you, I was but the learner, now I am the ___”

  1. Jedi
  2. Friend
  3. Master
  4. Teacher
2) What did Admiral Piett call the bounty hunters assembled on the bridge of the Executor?
  1. Trash
  2. Scum
  3. Junk
  4. Meanies
3) How many clawed fingers does a rancor have on each deadly hand?
  1. Four
  2. Five
  3. Three
  4. Six
4) What does BB-8 blast at the Canto Bight Police officers?
  1. Blaster Bolts
  2. Electricity
  3. Coins
  4. A Tiny Net
5) What color is Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber?
  1. Green
  2. Red
  3. Blue
  4. Purple

Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) A; 4) C; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for February 18, 2021

1) What is the galactic placement of the planet Geonosis?

  1. Inner Rim
  2. Unknown Regions
  3. Outer Rim
  4. Mid Rim
2) How old was Warwick Davis when he played Wicket in Return of the Jedi?
  1. 11
  2. 16
  3. 14
  4. 18
3) What did the crew of The Last Jedi nickname BB-9E on set?
  1. BB-9
  2. BB-Hate
  3. BB-8’s Evil Brother
  4. BB-Meanie
4) Which young bounty hunter plotted to assassinate Mace Windu during the Duel on Coruscant?
  1. Jango Fett
  2. Aurra Sing
  3. Boba Fett
  4. Bossk
5) How old was Padmé Amidala when she joined the Legislative Youth Program?
  1. 10
  2. 15
  3. 11
  4. 12

Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) B; 4) C; 5) D

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for February 11, 2021

1) What is Ahsoka’s nickname for R2-D2?

      1. Artooie
      2. Scrap Heap
      3. Beepbeep
      4. Little Guy
2) Who did the Ewoks mistake for a god?
      1. Luke Skywalker
      2. Chewbacca
      3. C-3PO
      4. R2-D2
3) Who exclaimed, “Around the survivors, a perimeter create!” during the Battle of Geonosis?
      1. Mace Windu
      2. Kit Fisto
      3. Yoda
      4. Obi-Wan Kenobi
4) What did Luke Skywalker lose in his battle with Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back?
      1. His left hand
      2. His right hand
      3. His right foot
      4. His left hand and foot
5) How many moons does Tatooine have?
      1. 2
      2. 4
      3. 3
      4. 1

Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) C; 4) B; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for January 28, 2021

1) In A New Hope, what did C-3PO enjoy after a long hard day on Tatooine?

      1. Watching Podracing
      2. A glass of blue milk
      3. An oil bath
      4. A nap
2) What was R2-D2 tasked with doing on Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge in Return of the Jedi?
      1. Dancing
      2. Serving Drinks
      3. Collecting Trash
      4. Playing Music
3) What is the name of Chewbacca’s home planet?
      1. Endor
      2. Wookieeville
      3. Kashyyyk 
      4. Batuu
4) How many portions does Unkar Plutt offer Rey for BB-8 in The Force Awakens?
      1. 10
      2. 50
      3. 12
      4. 60 
5) Who set off a trap, allowing the rebels to be captured by the Ewoks in Return of the Jedi?
      1. R2-D2
      2. Luke Skywalker
      3. Chewbacca
      4. C-3PO
Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) C; 4) D; 5) C; 6) A; 7) C; 8) C; 9) A; 10) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for January 21, 2021

1) In Star Wars Rebels, what does Sabine give to Ezra as a birthday present?

      1. A holocron
      2. A picture of his family 
      3. His father’s jacket
      4. A painting
2) How tall is the legendary Wookiee warrior Chewbacca?
      1. 2.3 meters
      2. 1.4 meters
      3. 2.0 meters
      4. 3.1 meters
3) What is the name of the Rebellion hideout on the ice planet Hoth?
      1. Delta Base
      2. Echo Base
      3. Bravo Base
      4. Chopper Base
4) When Kylo Ren interrogates Rey after her capture on Takodana, what does he ask her to tell him?
      1. Where his father is
      2. Who she is
      3. About the droid
      4. If his hair is nice
5) What battle started the Clone Wars?
      1. Battle of Dantooine
      2. Battle of Coruscant
      3. Battle of Felucia
      4. Battle of Geonosis
6) How many TIE fighters escorted Darth Vader’s shuttle as it approached the second Death Star?
      1. Four
      2. Two
      3. Six
      4. Ten
7) In The Force Awakens, what kind of helmet does Rey put on while she eats her meal?
      1. TIE fighter pilot
      2. AT-AT pilot
      3. X-wing pilot
      4. Biker scout 
8) Who said, “if he gets a translator, be sure it speaks Bocce”?
      1. Beru Lars
      2. Han Solo
      3. Owen Lars
      4. Luke Skywalker
9) In The Clone Wars, what series of astromech droid did Ahsoka have the first time she commanded a squadron?
      1. R2
      2. R5
      3. R7 
      4. S19
10) What color is Kit Fisto’s lightsaber?
      1. Yellow
      2. Green
      3. Blue
      4. Red

Answers: 1) B; 2) A; 3) B; 4) C; 5) D; 6) B; 7) C; 8) A; 9) C; 10) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for January 14, 2021

1) Which of these planets did NOT appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story?

A) Corellia 
B) Kashyyyk
C) Vandor 
D) Kessel 

2) Which nickname is NOT used for Chopper by the Ghost crew?

A) Rust Bucket
B) Metal Menace
C) Rolling Junk Pile
D) Bucket of Junk 

3) What is Anakin Skywalker’s nickname for his Padawan Ahsoka Tano?

A) Snips 
B) Soka
C) Shorty
D) Stardust

4) How tall was Jar Jar Binks?

A) 1.74 meters
B) 1.96 meters 
C) 0.81 meters
D) 2.20 meters

5) How many arms do Besalisks, like Dexter Jettster, have?

A) Four 
B) Six
C) Eight
D) Two

6) What is the name of Asajj Ventress’ homeworld?

A) Dantooine
B) Dagobah
C) Dathomir 
D) Geonosis

7) On a shopping trip on Coruscant, who was abducted by the bounty hunter Cad Bane?

A) Aurra Sing
B) C-3PO & R2-D2
C) Sy Snootles
D) Mama the Hutt

8) What species is also referred to as a “snow lizard”?

A) Yamak
B) Tauntaun 
C) Wampa
D) Mynock

9) Which planet is the homeworld of the Mon Calamari?

A) Corellia
B) Kamino
C) Mon Cala 
D) Naboo

10)  Luke Skywalker’s island on Ahch-To was filmed on which real-world island located in Ireland?

A) Isle of Skye
B) Skellig Michael 
C) Porg Island
D) Gardner Pinnacles

Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) A; 4) B; 5) A; 6) C; 7) B; 8) B; 9) C; 10) B

