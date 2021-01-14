Saga-Spanning Trivia from This Week! In Star Wars

Quiz yourself or test your friends with this week's Star Wars trivia from This Week! In Star Wars.
This week on This Week! in Star Wars, a new interactive ticker invites you to test your trivia knowledge while learning the latest news from around the galaxy.
But even if you missed the latest episode, we've got you covered with all the brain benders and head scratchers featured on the show, including the answers you seek.
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for December 16, 2021
1) During the Battle of Jakku, what Super Star Destroyer crashed on the planet?
- Ravager
- Executor
- The Arbitrator
- Eclipse
- Yuzzum
- Togruta
- Clawdite
- Quarren
- Will they live?
- Will they survive?
- Will it come true?
- Will they die?
- 15 years old
- 19 years old
- 12 years old
- 9 years old
- Bay 4
- Bay 2187
- Bay 2
- Bay 1138
Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) D; 4) B; 5) C
1) Complete the following Darth Vader quote from Star Wars: A New Hope: “This will be a day long ___”
- Forgotten
- Cherished
- Memorialized
- Remembered
- Zuvio
- Teedo
- Ello Asty
- Jakku
- R2-D2
- Luke’s X-wing
- A dragonsnake
- A rock
- Leia Organa
- Luke Skywalker
- C-3PO
- Han Solo
- One hundred
- Over ten thousand
- Over a thousand
- At least five hundred
Answers: 1) D; 2) B; 3) B; 4) C; 5) C
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for December 2, 2021
1) Complete the following Lando quote from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back: “Why you slimy, double-crossing, no-good ____.”
- Cheat
- Swindler
- Scoundrel
- Jerk
- His datapad
- His helmet
- His ID card
- His blaster
- IG-88
- Bossk
- Greedo
- None of the above
- “I love you, too”
- “Too late”
- “I know”
- “Thank you”
- Finn
- Kylo Ren
- Captain Phasma
- General Hux
Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) C; 4) C; 5) B
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for November 18, 2021
1) Complete the following Princess Leia quote from Star Wars: A New Hope: “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re ___”
- Our only hope
- The only hope
- My only hope
- The rebel’s only hope
- Near Sullust
- Near Coruscant
- Near Naboo
- None of the above
- 3
- 5
- 4
- 6
- Porgie
- Porgling
- Porglet
- Porgle
- Violence
- War
- The
- Turmoil
Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) D; 4) C; 5) D
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for November 11, 2021
1) How did Luke Skywalker address Jabba the Hutt in his holo-message?
- Royal Highness
- Honorable one
- Exalted one
- Sir Jabba the Hutt
- Jakku
- D’Qar
- Takodana
- Dagobah
- Grand Moff Tarkin
- Darth Vader
- Admiral Piett
- None of the above
- 3
- 5
- 4
- 2
- Chewbacca
- Luke Skywalker
- Han Solo
- Darth Vader
Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) A; 4) D; 5) C
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for November 4, 2021
1) What did Yoda tell Obi-Wan Kenobi he felt in Luke Skywalker?
- Laziness
- Much fear
- No commitment
- Much anger
- Tasu Leech
- Snap Wexley
- Strono “Cookie” Tuggs
- Han Solo
- Luke Skywalker
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- C-3PO
- Greedo
- The Emperor
- Darth Vader
- Mon Mothma
- Luke Skywalker
- Bad servomotor
- Bad communicator
- Bad wheels
- Bad motivator
Answers: 1) D; 2) A; 3) C; 4) A; 5) D
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for October 28, 2021
1) Who said, “Don’t try to frighten us with your sorcerer’s ways, Lord Vader”?
- General Tagge
- Princess Leia
- Admiral Motti
- Han Solo
- Luke Skywalker
- Han Solo
- Chewbacca
- All of the above
- Smoke
- Light
- Moisture
- Toxins
- Luke Skywalker
- Miners
- Darth Vader
- Jabba the Hutt
- Han Solo
- Princess Leia
- Luke Skywalker
- C-3PO
Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) D; 4) C; 5) A
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for October 21, 2021
1) Complete the following Leia quote from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back: “Why, you stuck up… half-witted… ___ ...Nerf-herder!”
- Foul-smelling
- Scruffy-looking
- Shabby-looking
- Rotten-smelling
- Coruscant-class freighter
- Baleen-class bulk freighter
- Corellian YT model freighter
- Coruscant YT bulk freighter
- Han Solo
- Luke Skywalker
- Princess Leia
- Chewbacca
- Admiral Piett
- The Emperor
- Darth Vader
- None of the above
- A tuneup
- An oil bath
- A polish
- A restart
Answers: 1) B; 2) C; 3) A; 4) C; 5) B
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for October 14, 2021
1) Who was 2-1B’s assistant in Echo Base?
- FX-12
- FX-7
- FY-9
- 2-2B
- Age 6
- Age 3
- At birth
- Age 10
- Pasty
- Scrawny
- Lackey
- All of the above
- Catapults
- Bows and arrows
- Rocks
- Ropes
- BoShek
- Wuher
- Danz Borin
- Chewbacca
Answers: 1) B; 2) C; 3) A; 4) B; 5) D
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for October 7, 2021
1) To what was C-3PO referring when he screamed, “Oh, go away! Beastly thing! Shoo! Shoo!”?
- A wampa
- A tauntaun
- A mynock
- An Ewok
- Thoughts
- Eyes
- Ears
- Memories
- Scavenger
- Jedi
- Girl
- None of the above
- Master Yoda
- Luke Skywalker
- R2-D2
- Princess Leia
- Tibanna gas
- Water
- Coaxium
- All of the above
Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) A; 4) D; 5) A
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for September 30, 2021
1) According to C-3PO, in how many locations was the tractor beam coupled to the main reactor on the Death Star?
- 9
- 7
- 4
- 6
- C-3PO
- Finn
- Leia Organa
- Han Solo
- Bacta tank
- Carbon-freezing chamber
- Oil bath
- Surgical pod
- Han Solo
- Luke Skywalker
- Chewbacca
- Lando Calrissian
- 2
- 3
- 4
- 1
Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) A; 4) D; 5) A
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for September 23, 2021
1) Who ordered Han Solo to be placed in the carbon freeze to test it on a living being before using it on Luke Skywalker?
- Darth Vader
- Boba Fett
- Lando Calrissian
- IG-88
- Green
- Yellow
- Red
- Blue
- Han Solo
- Darth Vader
- Leia Organa
- The Emperor
- Biggs Darklighter
- Han Solo
- Wedge Antilles
- Luke Skywalker
- Admiral Ozzel
- Captain Needa
- General Veers
- Captain Piett
Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) D; 4) B; 5) C
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for September 16, 2021
1) How long did Luke Skywalker tell the stormtrooper patrol in Mos Eisley he had owned R2-D2 and C-3PO?
- 2-3 seasons
- 3-4 seasons
- 6-7 seasons
- 9-12 seasons
- Bulk freighter
- Cargo ship
- TIE fighter
- Super Star Destroyer
- Captain
- Lieutenant
- General
- Pilot
- Darth Vader
- Grand Moff Tarkin
- Princess Leia
- Emperor Palpatine
- Turbo Infused Engine
- Twin Ion Engine
- Trans Ion Engine
- Twin Infused Engine
Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) A; 4) D; 5) B
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for September 9, 2021
1) Who informed Princess Leia that the shield doors to the Echo Base on Hoth had to be closed for the night?
- Cal Alder
- General Rieekan
- R2-D2
- Bren Derlin
- Poe Dameron
- Rey
- Finn
- Teedo
- 0.4
- 0.6
- 0.5
- 0.1
- Gas Workers Guild
- Tibanna Guild
- Mining Guild
- Byne Guild
- C-3PO
- Princess Leia
- Luke Skywalker
- Lando Calrissian
Answers: 1) D; 2) B; 3) C; 4) C; 5) A
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for August 26, 2021
1) To whom did Darth Vader make a point of stressing, “No disintegrations”?
- Boba Fett
- IG-88
- Dengar
- All three
- Blue and yellow
- Blue and green
- Blue and red
- Black and green
- A negative ionizer
- A coupling
- A hydrospanner
- A magnetic grapple
- Wilhuff
- Moriz
- Maurice
- Lance
- Neimoidian
- Duros
- Rodian
- Bith
Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) C; 4) A; 5) D
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for August 19, 2021
1) What does Omega and Wrecker end every successful mission with?
- A blue milk
- Mantell Mix
- A meiloorun fruit
- Secret handshake
- To the repair shop
- To the hanger bay
- To maintenance
- On a walk
- The truth
- Justice
- Rey
- The first Jedi Temple
- Dengar
- IG-88
- Boba Fett
- Darth Vader
- Aren’t you a little
- Don’t you seem
- Why are you
- You’re a bit
Answers: 1) B; 2) C; 3) D; 4) C; 5) A
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for August 12, 2021
1) What docking bay in Mos Eisley housed the Millennium Falcon?
- Docking bay 9
- Docking bay 77
- Docking bay 94
- Docking bay 84
- Venezuela
- Guatemala
- Brazil
- Tunisia
- Low power mode
- Sleep mode
- Hibernation mode
- Power off mode
- Plasma cannon
- Cloaking devices
- Laser cannon
- Ion cannon
- Irvin Kirshner
- George Lucas
- Richard Marquand
- Lawrence Kasdan
Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) A; 4) D; 5) C
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for August 5, 2021
1) What does BB-8 use on the Millennium Falcon to stay upright during the turbulent flight leaving Jakku?
- Cable launchers
- Webbing
- Restraining bolt
- Rockets
- Chewbacca
- Luke Skywalker
- Boba Fett
- Lando Calrissian
- Uncle Owen
- Jabba the Hutt
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Wuher
- 893 to 1
- 725 to 1
- 1,298 to 1
- 1,138 to 1
- His helmet
- His blaster
- His jacket
- His droid
Answers: 1) A; 2) D; 3) C; 4) B; 5) C
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for July 29, 2021
1) Complete the C-3PO quote from A New Hope: “ I am C-3PO, human-cyborg relations. And this is my ____ R2-D2”
- Best friend
- Astromech
- Counterpart
- Co-pilot
- Niima
- Takodana
- Mos Eisley
- Teedo
- Mountain Top
- Low base level
- North slope
- South slope
- Allegiance
- Executor
- Eclipse
- Chimaera
- TIE fighter
- TIE bomber
- Lambda-class shuttle
- X-wing
Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) D; 4) B; 5) C
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for July 22, 2021
1) What kind of wrench does Rey ask Finn to retrieve when she’s making repairs on the Millennium Falcon?
- Hydro
- Harris
- Hosnian
- Webbing
- He couldn’t see
- He couldn’t talk
- He couldn’t breathe
- He threw up
- Lando Calrissian
- Boba Fett
- Darth Vader
- Yoda
- Darth Vader
- Grand Moff Tarkin
- Princess Leia
- Luke Skywalker
- Antigravity chamber
- Thermal exhaust port
- Emergency air dump
- Laser tunnel
Answers: 1) B; 2) A; 3) D; 4) C; 5) B
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for July 15, 2021
1) Who rescued Luke Skywalker from the Tusken Raiders?
- Han Solo
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Biggs Darklighter
- Uncle Owen
- A member of the Resistance
- A pirate
- A stranger
- A thief
- Commander
- Admiral
- General
- Lieutenant
- 4
- 1
- 3
- 0
- A Jawa
- A Twi’lek
- A Gamorrean
- A Kowakian Monkey-Lizard
Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) A; 4) C; 5) C
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for July 1, 2021
1) Ezra Bridger first met the Ghost crew while they are stealing what from the Imperials?
- Meilooruns
- T-7 Ion Disruptors
- Blasters
- Transponders
- Count Dooku
- Asajj Ventress
- Cad Bane
- Boba Fett
- Aemon Gremm
- Aurodia Ventafoli
- Kod’yok
- Teräs Käsi
- Coruscant
- Dagobah
- Hoth
- Bespin
- Dewback
- Happabore
- Luggabeast
- Nightwatcher worm
Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) A; 4) D; 5) B
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for June 24, 2021
1) How many TIE fighters does Finn take out when escaping Jakku on the Falcon?
- 1
- 3
- 0
- 2
- Darth Vader
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Yoda
- Leia Organa
- Princess Leia
- C-3PO
- Jan Dodonna
- Bail Organa
- 1
- 2
- 3
- 0
- Jon Favreau
- Dave Filoni
- George Lucas
- Ron Howard
Answers: 1) D; 2) C; 3) A; 4) B; 5) A
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for June 17, 2021
1) What did Luke Skywalker give Jabba the Hutt as a token of his goodwill?
- 50,000 credits
- R2-D2 and C-3PO
- His word
- Himself
- 4
- 5
- 10
- 7
- Rontos
- Banthas
- Womp rats
- Blurrgs
- Termination
- Retaining
- Rest
- Reconditioning
- Wrecker Jr
- Lula
- Blasty
- Omega Jr.
Answers: 1) B; 2) A; 3) C; 4) D; 5) B
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for June 10, 2021
1) When Darth Vader said, “He will join us or die.”, to whom was he referring?
- Han Solo
- Yoda
- Luke Skywalker
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- DJ and BB-8
- Chewbacca and BB-8
- Rey and R2-D2
- BB-8 and R2-D2
- Probe droid
- Interrogator droid
- R2-D2
- Training remote
- Leia Organa
- Han Solo
- Salacious B. Crumb
- Luke Skywalker
- 4
- 3
- 5
- 2
Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) D; 4) A; 5) B
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for May 27, 2021
1) How many quad laser cannons does the Millennium Falcon have?
- 2
- 3
- 1
- 5
- Captain Phasma
- General Hux
- Kylo Ren
- First Order Probe Droid
- Nonsense
- Correct
- Misleading
- Wrong
- 2
- 4
- 6
- 5
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Han Solo
- Qui-Gon Jinn
- Leia Organa
Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) D; 4) B; 5) A
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for May 20, 2021
1) For which planet did Grand Moff Tarkin tell Admiral Motti to set the Death Star’s course?
- Tatooine
- Alderaan
- Dantooine
- Hoth
- Co-Pilot
- First Mate
- Second Mate
- Pilot
- Prepare for attack
- Outrun them
- Attack their ships
- Get out of range
- Bib Fortuna
- Oola
- Sy Snootles
- Jabba the Hutt
- TIE fighter
- X-wing
- Lambda-class shuttle
- TIE interceptor
Answers: 1) B; 2) C; 3) D; 4) A; 5) C
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for May 13, 2021
1) What is Hoth covered in?
- Lava and rocks
- Snow and ice
- Grassy plains
- Water
- A knife
- A snake
- A snack
- A helmet
- Turbolasers
- Ion Cannons
- Ventral cannons
- Blasters
- Fathiers
- Thala-sirens
- Porgs
- Blurggs
- It’s not a moon.
- That’s not a moon.
- That’s no moon.
- Is that a moon?
Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) C; 4) A; 5) C
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for May 6, 2021
1) What’s the name of the Bad Batch’s ship?
- Falcon
- Marauder
- Solstice
- Titan
- Tauntaun
- Sarlacc
- Space Slug
- Summa-verminoth
- Porgs
- Custodians
- Past Jedi
- Caretakers
- Sanitation
- Shield operations
- Maintenance
- Security
- Go back, Luke!
- Watch Out!
- It’s a trap!
- Stop!
Answers: 1) B; 2) C; 3) D; 4) A; 5) C
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for April 29, 2021
1) Which of these clones isn’t a member of the Bad Batch?
- Hunter
- Crosshair
- Tech
- Cutup
- Battle droids
- Keeradaks
- Heights
- The dark
- A Marshal Commander
- A Clone Sergeant
- A Special Ops trooper
- An Advanced Recon Commando
- CT-1429
- CT-4040
- CT-1409
- CT-1405
- Yalbec Prime
- Geonosis
- Coruscant
- Pantora
Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) D; 4) C; 5) D
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for April 22, 2021
1) Who was Rogue Leader in the Battle of Hoth?
- Han Solo
- Luke Skywalker
- Wedge Antilles
- Wes Janson
- Darkness
- Life
- Violence
- Luke Skywalker
- The Jedi
- The Resistance
- Hope
- The map to Luke Skywalker
- Leia Organa
- Luke Skywalker
- Chewbacca
- Lando Calrissian
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Luke Skywalker
- Princess Leia
- The Millennium Falcon
Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) A; 4) C; 5) A
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for April 15, 2021
1) What does Rose call Finn when they first meet?
- A big deal
- A legend
- THE Finn
- A Resistance hero
- Chewbacca
- Princess Leia
- Han Solo
- Luke Skywalker
- Princess Leia
- Han Solo
- Chewbacca
- C-3PO
- Vader
- Darkness
- Pain
- Evil
- C-3PO
- Princess Leia
- Lando Calrissian
- Luke Skywalker
Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) C; 4) A; 5) C
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for April 8, 2021
1) Who was Lando Calrissian’s copilot aboard the Millennium Falcon during the Battle of Endor?
- Nien Nunb
- Han Solo
- Chewbacca
- Admiral Ackbar
- A Rose
- A Corellian Pendant
- A Red Plom Bloom
- A Medal
- Red Five
- Red Two
- Red Four
- Red Three
- The Superlaser
- The Planet Core
- Shield Generator
- Thermal Oscillator
- The Force
- Force Lightning
- Luke’s Anger
- Luke’s Lightsaber
Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) B; 4) D; 5) C
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for April 1, 2021
1) Which ridge did Owen Lars want R2-D2 and C-3PO to be working on in the morning?
- West
- North
- South
- East
- Yoda
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- The Emperor
- Darth Vader
- A landspeeder
- The Millennium Falcon
- Another TIE fighter
- A Quad-jumper
- The Dune Sea
- Beggar’s Canyon
- Mos Eisley
- The Jundland Wastes
- Hyperdrive
- Weapons Systems
- Escape Pod
- Coolant Control
Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) D; 4) D; 5) B
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for March 25, 2021
1) In what detention block of section AA was Princess Leia being held on the Death Star?
- 13
- 24
- 23
- 21
- A young girl crying
- A door opening
- Hum of a lightsaber
- Music
- Ignores him
- Slaps him
- Embraces him
- High Five
- Training as a Jedi
- The dark side
- The light side
- Being a Jedi
- 2
- 4
- 3
- 6
Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) B; 4) B; 5) A
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for March 18, 2021
1) What dish does Yoda cook for Luke on Dagobah?
- Rootleaf Stew
- Space waffles
- Colo Claw Fish
- Deep-Fried Nuna Legs
- Cool
- Casual
- Rigid
- Imperial
- Logray
- Luke Skywalker
- C-3PO
- Wicket
- A Cave
- A Downed AT-AT
- The Millennium Falcon
- A Scrap Heap
- Who are you?
- What are you doing here?
- How did you find me?
- Where’s Han?
- 3
- 9
- 7
- 4
Answers: 1) A; 2) B; 3) D; 4) B; 5) C; 6) A
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for March 11, 2021
1) What household item was used as miniature background spectators in the podrace shots in The Phantom Menace?
- Bobby Pins
- Q-Tips
- Matches
- Clothespins
- Dianoga
- Colo Claw Fish
- Opee Sea Killer
- Anacondan
- Anakin Skywalker
- Luke Skywalker
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- Yoda
- 50,000
- 35,000
- 40,000
- 10,000
- Rey
- Teedo
- Bobbajo
- Unkar Plutt
Answers: 1) B; 2) A; 3) B; 4) B; 5) D
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for February 25, 2021
1) Complete the following Darth Vader quote: “When I left you, I was but the learner, now I am the ___”
- Jedi
- Friend
- Master
- Teacher
- Trash
- Scum
- Junk
- Meanies
- Four
- Five
- Three
- Six
- Blaster Bolts
- Electricity
- Coins
- A Tiny Net
- Green
- Red
- Blue
- Purple
Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) A; 4) C; 5) C
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for February 18, 2021
1) What is the galactic placement of the planet Geonosis?
- Inner Rim
- Unknown Regions
- Outer Rim
- Mid Rim
- 11
- 16
- 14
- 18
- BB-9
- BB-Hate
- BB-8’s Evil Brother
- BB-Meanie
- Jango Fett
- Aurra Sing
- Boba Fett
- Bossk
- 10
- 15
- 11
- 12
Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) B; 4) C; 5) D
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for February 11, 2021
1) What is Ahsoka’s nickname for R2-D2?
- Artooie
- Scrap Heap
- Beepbeep
- Little Guy
- Luke Skywalker
- Chewbacca
- C-3PO
- R2-D2
- Mace Windu
- Kit Fisto
- Yoda
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- His left hand
- His right hand
- His right foot
- His left hand and foot
- 2
- 4
- 3
- 1
Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) C; 4) B; 5) C
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for January 28, 2021
1) In A New Hope, what did C-3PO enjoy after a long hard day on Tatooine?
- Watching Podracing
- A glass of blue milk
- An oil bath
- A nap
- Dancing
- Serving Drinks
- Collecting Trash
- Playing Music
- Endor
- Wookieeville
- Kashyyyk
- Batuu
- 10
- 50
- 12
- 60
- R2-D2
- Luke Skywalker
- Chewbacca
- C-3PO
- Artooie
- Scrap Heap
- Beepbeep
- Little Guy
- Luke Skywalker
- Chewbacca
- C-3PO
- R2-D2
- Mace Windu
- Kit Fisto
- Yoda
- Obi-Wan Kenobi
- A murder
- A mob
- A flock
- A cluster
- His left hand
- His right hand
- His right foot
- His trust
Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) C; 4) D; 5) C; 6) A; 7) C; 8) C; 9) A; 10) B
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for January 21, 2021
1) In Star Wars Rebels, what does Sabine give to Ezra as a birthday present?
- A holocron
- A picture of his family
- His father’s jacket
- A painting
- 2.3 meters
- 1.4 meters
- 2.0 meters
- 3.1 meters
- Delta Base
- Echo Base
- Bravo Base
- Chopper Base
- Where his father is
- Who she is
- About the droid
- If his hair is nice
- Battle of Dantooine
- Battle of Coruscant
- Battle of Felucia
- Battle of Geonosis
- Four
- Two
- Six
- Ten
- TIE fighter pilot
- AT-AT pilot
- X-wing pilot
- Biker scout
- Beru Lars
- Han Solo
- Owen Lars
- Luke Skywalker
- R2
- R5
- R7
- S19
- Yellow
- Green
- Blue
- Red
Answers: 1) B; 2) A; 3) B; 4) C; 5) D; 6) B; 7) C; 8) A; 9) C; 10) B
This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for January 14, 2021
1) Which of these planets did NOT appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story?
A) Corellia
B) Kashyyyk
C) Vandor
D) Kessel
2) Which nickname is NOT used for Chopper by the Ghost crew?
A) Rust Bucket
B) Metal Menace
C) Rolling Junk Pile
D) Bucket of Junk
3) What is Anakin Skywalker’s nickname for his Padawan Ahsoka Tano?
A) Snips
B) Soka
C) Shorty
D) Stardust
4) How tall was Jar Jar Binks?
A) 1.74 meters
B) 1.96 meters
C) 0.81 meters
D) 2.20 meters
5) How many arms do Besalisks, like Dexter Jettster, have?
A) Four
B) Six
C) Eight
D) Two
6) What is the name of Asajj Ventress’ homeworld?
A) Dantooine
B) Dagobah
C) Dathomir
D) Geonosis
7) On a shopping trip on Coruscant, who was abducted by the bounty hunter Cad Bane?
A) Aurra Sing
B) C-3PO & R2-D2
C) Sy Snootles
D) Mama the Hutt
8) What species is also referred to as a “snow lizard”?
A) Yamak
B) Tauntaun
C) Wampa
D) Mynock
9) Which planet is the homeworld of the Mon Calamari?
A) Corellia
B) Kamino
C) Mon Cala
D) Naboo
10) Luke Skywalker’s island on Ahch-To was filmed on which real-world island located in Ireland?
A) Isle of Skye
B) Skellig Michael
C) Porg Island
D) Gardner Pinnacles
Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) A; 4) B; 5) A; 6) C; 7) B; 8) B; 9) C; 10) B