Saga-Spanning Trivia from This Week! In Star Wars

Quiz yourself or test your friends with this week's Star Wars trivia from This Week! In Star Wars.

This week on This Week! in Star Wars, a new interactive ticker invites you to test your trivia knowledge while learning the latest news from around the galaxy.

But even if you missed the latest episode, we've got you covered with all the brain benders and head scratchers featured on the show, including the answers you seek.

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for December 16, 2021

1) During the Battle of Jakku, what Super Star Destroyer crashed on the planet?



Ravager Executor The Arbitrator Eclipse

2) What species is Zam Wessell?

Yuzzum Togruta Clawdite Quarren

3) What did Luke Skywalker ask Yoda about his vision of the future?

Will they live? Will they survive? Will it come true? Will they die?

4) How old was Anakin Skywalker during the battle of Geonosis?

15 years old 19 years old 12 years old 9 years old

5) Which of the

Finalizer

’s bays did Poe & Finn steal a TIE from?

Bay 4 Bay 2187 Bay 2 Bay 1138

Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) D; 4) B; 5) C

Watch the latest episode of This Week! in Star Wars below and take a closer look at the latest news, reveals, and announcements.



1) Complete the following Darth Vader quote from Star Wars: A New Hope: “This will be a day long ___”



Forgotten Cherished Memorialized Remembered

2) What is the name of the small, brutish desert tyrant who wants BB-8 for parts?

Zuvio Teedo Ello Asty Jakku

3) What did Yoda levitate out of the water on Dagobah?

R2-D2 Luke’s X-wing A dragonsnake A rock

4) Who snapped, “And you said it was pretty here” on the Forest Moon of Endor?

Leia Organa Luke Skywalker C-3PO Han Solo

5) How many years does Jabba the Hutt say it takes for the Sarlacc to digest its prey?

One hundred Over ten thousand Over a thousand At least five hundred

Answers: 1) D; 2) B; 3) B; 4) C; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for December 2, 2021

1) Complete the following Lando quote from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back: “Why you slimy, double-crossing, no-good ____.”



Cheat Swindler Scoundrel Jerk

2) What item of Finn’s does Captain Phasma ask to inspect at the Starkiller Base?

His datapad His helmet His ID card His blaster

3) What bounty hunter accosted Han Solo is the Mos Eisley cantina?

IG-88 Bossk Greedo None of the above

4) What did Princess Leia say to Han Solo when he told her he loved her in

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

?

“I love you, too” “Too late” “I know” “Thank you”

5) Which character pilots a TIE silencer in

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

?

Finn Kylo Ren Captain Phasma General Hux

Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) C; 4) C; 5) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for November 18, 2021

1) Complete the following Princess Leia quote from Star Wars: A New Hope: “Help me, Obi-Wan Kenobi. You’re ___”



Our only hope The only hope My only hope The rebel’s only hope

2) Where did Darth Vader report that the rebel fleet was massing in

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

?

Near Sullust Near Coruscant Near Naboo None of the above

3) How many times does Finn claim Chewbacca almost killed him while he tended to his shoulder wound?

3 5 4 6

4) What is a baby porg called?

Porgie Porgling Porglet Porgle

5) What is the first word in the opening crawl of

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace

?

Violence War The Turmoil

Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) D; 4) C; 5) D

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for November 11, 2021

1) How did Luke Skywalker address Jabba the Hutt in his holo-message?



Royal Highness Honorable one Exalted one Sir Jabba the Hutt

2) Which planet is surrounded by a dramatic ring of rocks, as seen from space?

Jakku D’Qar Takodana Dagobah

3) Whose impression of Princess Leia aboard the Death Star was “charming to the last”?

Grand Moff Tarkin Darth Vader Admiral Piett None of the above

4) How many sand skiffs accompanied Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge in

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

?

3 5 4 2

5) To whom was Princess Leia referring when she said, “Laser brain”?

Chewbacca Luke Skywalker Han Solo Darth Vader

Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) A; 4) D; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for November 4, 2021

1) What did Yoda tell Obi-Wan Kenobi he felt in Luke Skywalker?



Laziness Much fear No commitment Much anger

2) Who is the leader of the Kanjiklub?

Tasu Leech Snap Wexley Strono “Cookie” Tuggs Han Solo

3) Who learned from Han Solo that the consequence of upsetting a Wookiee was getting your arms pulled out of their sockets?

Luke Skywalker Obi-Wan Kenobi C-3PO Greedo

4) Who allowed the Rebellion to know the location of the shield generator?

The Emperor Darth Vader Mon Mothma Luke Skywalker

5) What was wrong with R5-D4?

Bad servomotor Bad communicator Bad wheels Bad motivator

Answers: 1) D; 2) A; 3) C; 4) A; 5) D

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for October 28, 2021

1) Who said, “Don’t try to frighten us with your sorcerer’s ways, Lord Vader”?



General Tagge Princess Leia Admiral Motti Han Solo

2) Who did Jabba the Hutt order into the sarlacc pit first?

Luke Skywalker Han Solo Chewbacca All of the above

3) What do First Order stormtrooper helmets not filter out, according to Finn?

Smoke Light Moisture Toxins

4) Who arrived just before Han Solo at Cloud City, leaving Lando Calrissian no choice but to betray his old friend?

Luke Skywalker Miners Darth Vader Jabba the Hutt

5) Who impersonated an AT-ST pilot, getting the Imperials to open the bunker door?

Han Solo Princess Leia Luke Skywalker C-3PO

Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) D; 4) C; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for October 21, 2021

1) Complete the following Leia quote from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back: “Why, you stuck up… half-witted… ___ ...Nerf-herder!”



Foul-smelling Scruffy-looking Shabby-looking Rotten-smelling

2) What kind of ship does General Hux call the

Millennium Falcon

?

Coruscant-class freighter Baleen-class bulk freighter Corellian YT model freighter Coruscant YT bulk freighter

3) Who exclaimed, “HE’s the brains, sweetheart”?

Han Solo Luke Skywalker Princess Leia Chewbacca

4) Who did Luke Skywalker say was on the ship requesting the shuttle

Tydirium

’s code clearance?

Admiral Piett The Emperor Darth Vader None of the above

5) What did C-3PO “thank the maker” for in

Star Wars: A New Hope

?

A tuneup An oil bath A polish A restart

Answers: 1) B; 2) C; 3) A; 4) C; 5) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for October 14, 2021

1) Who was 2-1B’s assistant in Echo Base?



FX-12 FX-7 FY-9 2-2B

2) When do First Order stormtroopers start their exceptional training and programming?

Age 6 Age 3 At birth Age 10

3) Which of the following words did Poe Dameron use to describe General Hux during his radio communique?

Pasty Scrawny Lackey All of the above

4) What did the Ewoks use in their initial attack on the Imperial forces outside the rear entrance to the shield generator bunker?

Catapults Bows and arrows Rocks Ropes

5) Who introduced Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker to Han Solo?

BoShek Wuher Danz Borin Chewbacca

Answers: 1) B; 2) C; 3) A; 4) B; 5) D

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for October 7, 2021

1) To what was C-3PO referring when he screamed, “Oh, go away! Beastly thing! Shoo! Shoo!”?



A wampa A tauntaun A mynock An Ewok

2) Complete the following Obi-Wan Kenobi quote from

Star Wars: A New Hope

: “Your ___ can deceive you, don’t trust them.”

Thoughts Eyes Ears Memories

3) What word does Supreme Leader Snoke use to refer to Rey when he finds out she was able to resist Kylo’s powers?

Scavenger Jedi Girl None of the above

4) What did Darth Vader tell Luke Skywalker that Obi-Wan had been wise to hide from Vader?

Master Yoda Luke Skywalker R2-D2 Princess Leia

5) What does Cloud City extract from the lower atmosphere of its host planet?

Tibanna gas Water Coaxium All of the above

Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) A; 4) D; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for September 30, 2021

1) According to C-3PO, in how many locations was the tractor beam coupled to the main reactor on the Death Star?



9 7 4 6

2) Who is the only character in

Star Wars: The Force Awakens

to admit to having “a bad feeling about this”?

C-3PO Finn Leia Organa Han Solo

3) Which device acts as a rehabilitation chamber for Luke after he was attacked by a wampa on Hoth?

Bacta tank Carbon-freezing chamber Oil bath Surgical pod

4) Who volunteered to lead the attack against the second Death Star?

Han Solo Luke Skywalker Chewbacca Lando Calrissian

5) How many banthas did Luke Skywalker spot after R2-D2 had alerted him that several creatures were approaching from the southeast?

2 3 4 1

Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) A; 4) D; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for September 23, 2021

1) Who ordered Han Solo to be placed in the carbon freeze to test it on a living being before using it on Luke Skywalker?



Darth Vader Boba Fett Lando Calrissian IG-88

2) What color are the eyes of the creature that watches BB-8 roll away from the destroyed village on Jakku?

Green Yellow Red Blue

3) According to Luke Skywalker, whose weakness was their overconfidence?

Han Solo Darth Vader Leia Organa The Emperor

4) Who said, “You’re all clear, kid! Now let’s blow this thing and go home”?

Biggs Darklighter Han Solo Wedge Antilles Luke Skywalker

5) Which Imperial officer was in charge of the ground assault against the Rebels on Hoth?

Admiral Ozzel Captain Needa General Veers Captain Piett

Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) D; 4) B; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for September 16, 2021

1) How long did Luke Skywalker tell the stormtrooper patrol in Mos Eisley he had owned R2-D2 and C-3PO?



2-3 seasons 3-4 seasons 6-7 seasons 9-12 seasons

2) What kind of Imperial ship’s hull do Rey and Finn fly through while escaping Jakku in the

Millennium Falcon

?

Bulk freighter Cargo ship TIE fighter Super Star Destroyer

3) What was Han Solo’s rank in the Rebel Alliance at the Battle of Hoth?

Captain Lieutenant General Pilot

4) Who said, “You have paid the price for your lack of vision”?

Darth Vader Grand Moff Tarkin Princess Leia Emperor Palpatine

5) What does TIE stand for?

Turbo Infused Engine Twin Ion Engine Trans Ion Engine Twin Infused Engine

Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) A; 4) D; 5) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for September 9, 2021

1) Who informed Princess Leia that the shield doors to the Echo Base on Hoth had to be closed for the night?



Cal Alder General Rieekan R2-D2 Bren Derlin

2) Who frees a desperate BB-8 from a net while he’s being dragged behind the luggabeast?

Poe Dameron Rey Finn Teedo

3) How fast past lightspeed did Han Solo say the

Millennium Falcon

could go?

0.4 0.6 0.5 0.1

4) What guild did Princess Leia ask Lando whether Cloud City was a part of?

Gas Workers Guild Tibanna Guild Mining Guild Byne Guild

5) Whom did R2-D2 push overboard on Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge?

C-3PO Princess Leia Luke Skywalker Lando Calrissian

Answers: 1) D; 2) B; 3) C; 4) C; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for August 26, 2021

1) To whom did Darth Vader make a point of stressing, “No disintegrations”?



Boba Fett IG-88 Dengar All three

2) What are the colors of the two squads og X-wings that fly with Poe Dameron to Starkiller Base?

Blue and yellow Blue and green Blue and red Black and green

3) What did Han Solo ask Chewbacca to bring him when he was trying to repair the hyperdrive motivator?

A negative ionizer A coupling A hydrospanner A magnetic grapple

4) What was Grand Moff Tarkin’s first name?

Wilhuff Moriz Maurice Lance

5) What was Figrin D’an’s species?

Neimoidian Duros Rodian Bith

Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) C; 4) A; 5) D

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for August 19, 2021

1) What does Omega and Wrecker end every successful mission with?



A blue milk Mantell Mix A meiloorun fruit Secret handshake

2) Where did C-3PO tell stormtroopers who entered the control room on the Death Star he had to take his counterpart?

To the repair shop To the hanger bay To maintenance On a walk

3) What do the “people who knew him best” think Luke Skywalker went looking for after he disappeared?

The truth Justice Rey The first Jedi Temple

4) Who was the first to track Han Solo to Cloud City?

Dengar IG-88 Boba Fett Darth Vader

5) Complete the following Princess Leia quote from

A New Hope

: “____ short for a stormtrooper?”

Aren’t you a little Don’t you seem Why are you You’re a bit

Answers: 1) B; 2) C; 3) D; 4) C; 5) A

Watch the latest episode of This Week! in Star Wars below and take a closer look at the latest news, reveals, and announcements.

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for August 12, 2021

1) What docking bay in Mos Eisley housed the Millennium Falcon?



Docking bay 9 Docking bay 77 Docking bay 94 Docking bay 84

2) Where were the Yavin 4 scenes in

Star Wars: A New Hope

shot?

Venezuela Guatemala Brazil Tunisia

3) What self-imposed state has R2-D2 been in “ever since Master Luke went away”?

Low power mode Sleep mode Hibernation mode Power off mode

4) What did the Rebel Alliance use on Hoth to allow its transports to get past the Imperial blockade?

Plasma cannon Cloaking devices Laser cannon Ion cannon

5) Who directed

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

?

Irvin Kirshner George Lucas Richard Marquand Lawrence Kasdan

Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) A; 4) D; 5) C

Watch the latest episode of This Week! in Star Wars below and take a closer look at the latest news, reveals, and announcements.

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for August 5, 2021

1) What does BB-8 use on the Millennium Falcon to stay upright during the turbulent flight leaving Jakku?



Cable launchers Webbing Restraining bolt Rockets

2) Who did Han Solo rescue from the grip of the sarlacc?

Chewbacca Luke Skywalker Boba Fett Lando Calrissian

3) Who was referred to as a “crazy old hermit” by locals on Tatooine?

Uncle Owen Jabba the Hutt Obi-Wan Kenobi Wuher

4) What, according to R2-D2, were the chances of surviving the harsh night weather of Hoth?

893 to 1 725 to 1 1,298 to 1 1,138 to 1

5) What does Poe Dameron tell Finn he can keep because it suits him?

His helmet His blaster His jacket His droid

Answers: 1) A; 2) D; 3) C; 4) B; 5) C

Watch the latest episode of This Week! in Star Wars below and take a closer look at the latest news, reveals, and announcements.

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for July 29, 2021

1) Complete the C-3PO quote from A New Hope: “ I am C-3PO, human-cyborg relations. And this is my ____ R2-D2”



Best friend Astromech Counterpart Co-pilot

2) What is the name of the outpost that is closest to where Rey lives on Jakku?

Niima Takodana Mos Eisley Teedo

3) Where did Princess Leia send all troops in sector twelve during the Imperial invasion of Echo Base?

Mountain Top Low base level North slope South slope

4) What Super Star Destroyer was Darth Vader’s flagship?

Allegiance Executor Eclipse Chimaera

5) What type of ship did General Solo use to infiltrate the shield surrounding the forest moon of Endor?

TIE fighter TIE bomber Lambda -class shuttle X-wing

Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) D; 4) B; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for July 22, 2021

1) What kind of wrench does Rey ask Finn to retrieve when she’s making repairs on the Millennium Falcon?



Hydro Harris Hosnian Webbing

2) What did hibernation sickness do to Han Solo?

He couldn’t see He couldn’t talk He couldn’t breathe He threw up

3) Who did Luke Skywalker encounter on Dagobah when he first arrived?

Lando Calrissian Boba Fett Darth Vader Yoda

4) Who said, “I recognized your foul stench when I was brought on board”?

Darth Vader Grand Moff Tarkin Princess Leia Luke Skywalker

5) What were the rebels targeting in their attack on the Death Star?

Antigravity chamber Thermal exhaust port Emergency air dump Laser tunnel

Answers: 1) B; 2) A; 3) D; 4) C; 5) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for July 15, 2021

1) Who rescued Luke Skywalker from the Tusken Raiders?



Han Solo Obi-Wan Kenobi Biggs Darklighter Uncle Owen

2) What does Rey call Finn when she first meets him?

A member of the Resistance A pirate A stranger A thief

3) What was Luke Skywalker’s rank in the Rebel Alliance at the Battle of Hoth?

Commander Admiral General Lieutenant

4) How many lessons does Luke Skywalker offer to give to Rey?

4 1 3 0

5) What did the rancor in Jabba’s Palace eat right before turning his attention to Luke Skywalker?

A Jawa A Twi’lek A Gamorrean A Kowakian Monkey-Lizard

Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) A; 4) C; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for July 1, 2021

1) Ezra Bridger first met the Ghost crew while they are stealing what from the Imperials?



Meilooruns T-7 Ion Disruptors Blasters Transponders

2) Which former enemy must Obi-Wan unite with in order to defend himself against Savage Opress and Darth Maul?

Count Dooku Asajj Ventress Cad Bane Boba Fett

3) Who is the captain of Dryden Vos’s security forces?

Aemon Gremm Aurodia Ventafoli Kod’yok Teräs Käsi

4) Above what planet does Cloud City hover?

Coruscant Dagobah Hoth Bespin

5) The creature a thirsty Finn joins for a drink of water on Jakku is called what?

Dewback Happabore Luggabeast Nightwatcher worm

Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) A; 4) D; 5) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for June 24, 2021

1) How many TIE fighters does Finn take out when escaping Jakku on the Falcon?



1 3 0 2

2) Who said, “Twilight is upon me, and soon night must fall”?

Darth Vader Obi-Wan Kenobi Yoda Leia Organa

3) Who places the secret plans into R2-D2’s memory banks?

Princess Leia C-3PO Jan Dodonna Bail Organa

4) How many Star Destroyers did Han Solo see coming right at the

Millennium Falcon

after it blasted out of Echo Base?

1 2 3 0

5) What well known director voices Pre Vizsla, the leader of the Death Watch?

Jon Favreau Dave Filoni George Lucas Ron Howard

Answers: 1) D; 2) C; 3) A; 4) B; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for June 17, 2021

1) What did Luke Skywalker give Jabba the Hutt as a token of his goodwill?



50,000 credits R2-D2 and C-3PO His word Himself

2) How many ships remained in the Resistance fleet after the attack over D-Qar?

4 5 10 7

3) What creature did Luke Skywalker bullseye in Beggar’s Canyon?

Rontos Banthas Womp rats Blurrgs

4) According to Captain Phasma, FN-2187 was evaluated and sent for what?

Termination Retaining Rest Reconditioning

5) What is the name of Wrecker’s tooka doll?

Wrecker Jr Lula Blasty Omega Jr.

Answers: 1) B; 2) A; 3) C; 4) D; 5) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for June 10, 2021

1) When Darth Vader said, “He will join us or die.”, to whom was he referring?



Han Solo Yoda Luke Skywalker Obi-Wan Kenobi

2) Who rescues Finn and Rose on Canto Bight?

DJ and BB-8 Chewbacca and BB-8 Rey and R2-D2 BB-8 and R2-D2

3) Which device is used by Luke Skywalker aboard the

Millennium Falcon

to test his early lightsaber skills?

Probe droid Interrogator droid R2-D2 Training remote

4) Who killed Jabba the Hutt?

Leia Organa Han Solo Salacious B. Crumb Luke Skywalker

5) How many rathtars did Han Solo have in his freighter’s cargo holds?

4 3 5 2

Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) D; 4) A; 5) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for May 27, 2021

1) How many quad laser cannons does the Millennium Falcon have?



2 3 1 5

2) Who gets Poe Dameron to reveal the location of the map leading to Luke Skywalker?

Captain Phasma General Hux Kylo Ren First Order Probe Droid

3) Complete the following Luke Skywalker quote. “Impressive. Every word in that sentence was ___.”

Nonsense Correct Misleading Wrong

4) How many wings does an X-wing have?

2 4 6 5

5) Who instructed Luke Skywalker to go to the Dagobah system?

Obi-Wan Kenobi Han Solo Qui-Gon Jinn Leia Organa

Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) D; 4) B; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for May 20, 2021

1) For which planet did Grand Moff Tarkin tell Admiral Motti to set the Death Star’s course?



Tatooine Alderaan Dantooine Hoth

2) What job did Han Solo offer Rey when they arrived on Takodana?

Co-Pilot First Mate Second Mate Pilot

3) What did Leia order the Resistance fleet to do as it fled from the First Order in

The Last Jedi

?

Prepare for attack Outrun them Attack their ships Get out of range

4) Who greeted Luke Skywalker at the entrance of Jabba’s Palace in

Return of the Jedi

?

Bib Fortuna Oola Sy Snootles Jabba the Hutt

5) Which type of vessel did Luke Skywalker use to escape the second Death Star?

TIE fighter X-wing Lambda-class shuttle TIE interceptor

Answers: 1) B; 2) C; 3) D; 4) A; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for May 13, 2021

1) What is Hoth covered in?



Lava and rocks Snow and ice Grassy plains Water

2) What did Princess Leia have that scared Wicket?

A knife A snake A snack A helmet

3) What type of weapons does General Hux order to be used to stop the fleeing TIE fighter containing Poe and Finn?

Turbolasers Ion Cannons Ventral cannons Blasters

4) What are the large creatures that race on Canto Bight?

Fathiers Thala-sirens Porgs Blurggs

5) Complete the following Obi-Wan Kenobi quote: “___. It’s a space station.”

It’s not a moon. That’s not a moon. That’s no moon. Is that a moon?

Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) C; 4) A; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for May 6, 2021

1) What’s the name of the Bad Batch’s ship?



Falcon Marauder Solstice Titan

2) The

Millennium Falcon

hides from the Empire in a cave that turns out to be which creature?

Tauntaun Sarlacc Space Slug Summa-verminoth

3) What does Luke Skywalker call the beings who have kept up the Jedi structures since they were built on Ahch-To?

Porgs Custodians Past Jedi Caretakers

4) What was Finn’s job as a stormtrooper on Starkiller Base?

Sanitation Shield operations Maintenance Security

5) What did Princess Leia tell Luke Skywalker when he saw her being escorted by stormtroopers in Cloud City?

Go back, Luke! Watch Out! It’s a trap! Stop!

Answers: 1) B; 2) C; 3) D; 4) A; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for April 29, 2021

1) Which of these clones isn’t a member of the Bad Batch?



Hunter Crosshair Tech Cutup

2) What does Wrecker have a fear of in the episode “On the Wings of Keeradaks”?

Battle droids Keeradaks Heights The dark

3) All the Bad Batch members are considered “clone commandos” aside from Echo who is...

A Marshal Commander A Clone Sergeant A Special Ops trooper An Advanced Recon Commando

4) What’s the official Republic designation for the clone also known as Echo?

CT-1429 CT-4040 CT-1409 CT-1405

5) Where was the Bad Batch fighting before Commander Cody requested their help on Anaxes?

Yalbec Prime Geonosis Coruscant Pantora

Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) D; 4) C; 5) D

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for April 22, 2021

1) Who was Rogue Leader in the Battle of Hoth?



Han Solo Luke Skywalker Wedge Antilles Wes Janson

2) What does Rey not see in the Force on Ahch-To?

Darkness Life Violence Luke Skywalker

3) According to Lor San Tekka, there can be no balance to the Force without what?

The Jedi The Resistance Hope The map to Luke Skywalker

4) Who was the first to volunteer for Han Solo’s command crew on their mission to Endor?

Leia Organa Luke Skywalker Chewbacca Lando Calrissian

5) Who did Darth Vader know was on the Death Star by feeling a tremor in the Force?

Obi-Wan Kenobi Luke Skywalker Princess Leia The Millennium Falcon

Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) A; 4) C; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for April 15, 2021

1) What does Rose call Finn when they first meet?



A big deal A legend THE Finn A Resistance hero

2) Who exclaimed, “Into the garbage chute, fly boy!”?

Chewbacca Princess Leia Han Solo Luke Skywalker

3) Who commandeered an AT-ST during the Battle of Endor?

Princess Leia Han Solo Chewbacca C-3PO

4) At the Resistance base on D’Qar, Han tells Leia there was too much ____ in their son?

Vader Darkness Pain Evil

5) Who made an announcement to the facility on Cloud City to leave before more troops arrived?

C-3PO Princess Leia Lando Calrissian Luke Skywalker

Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) C; 4) A; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for April 8, 2021

1) Who was Lando Calrissian’s copilot aboard the Millennium Falcon during the Battle of Endor?



Nien Nunb Han Solo Chewbacca Admiral Ackbar

2) What accessory does Maz Kanata say the master codebreaker will be wearing?

A Rose A Corellian Pendant A Red Plom Bloom A Medal

3) To whom did Red Leader exclaim, “Cut the chatter” during the Battle of Yavin?

Red Five Red Two Red Four Red Three

4) What do the Resistance fighters plan to target in their attack on Starkiller Base?

The Superlaser The Planet Core Shield Generator Thermal Oscillator

5) Darth Vader told Luke Skywalker there was only one thing Luke could use to destroy him. What was it?

The Force Force Lightning Luke’s Anger Luke’s Lightsaber

Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) B; 4) D; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for April 1, 2021

1) Which ridge did Owen Lars want R2-D2 and C-3PO to be working on in the morning?



West North South East

2) Who told Luke that there was another Skywalker?

Yoda Obi-Wan Kenobi The Emperor Darth Vader

3) Which ship was Rey’s first pick to escape from the attacking TIE fighters on Jakku?

A landspeeder The Millennium Falcon Another TIE fighter A Quad-jumper

4) According to Obi-Wan Kenobi, what was not to be travelled lightly?

The Dune Sea Beggar’s Canyon Mos Eisley The Jundland Wastes

5) During the battle over D-Qar, BB-8 is called upon to repair which component of Poe’s X-wing?

Hyperdrive Weapons Systems Escape Pod Coolant Control

Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) D; 4) D; 5) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for March 25, 2021

1) In what detention block of section AA was Princess Leia being held on the Death Star?



13 24 23 21

2) What sound draws Rey into Maz’s castle basement?

A young girl crying A door opening Hum of a lightsaber Music

3) How does General Organa greet Poe Dameron when he returns from his mission against the dreadnought?

Ignores him Slaps him Embraces him High Five

4) What, according to Yoda, was “quicker, easier, more seductive”?

Training as a Jedi The dark side The light side Being a Jedi

5) How many pilots can an AT-ST accommodate?

2 4 3 6

Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) B; 4) B; 5) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for March 18, 2021

1) What dish does Yoda cook for Luke on Dagobah?



Rootleaf Stew Space waffles Colo Claw Fish Deep-Fried Nuna Legs

2) How did Han Solo tell Chewbacca to fly as they were approaching the second Death Star?

Cool Casual Rigid Imperial

3) Who discovered an unconscious Leia Organa on Endor?

Logray Luke Skywalker C-3PO Wicket

4) What structure did Rey use as a dwelling on Jakku?

A Cave A Downed AT-AT The Millennium Falcon A Scrap Heap

5) What is the first question Luke asks Rey on Ahch-To?

Who are you? What are you doing here? How did you find me? Where’s Han?

6) How many Resistance deserters did Rose stun before meeting Finn?

3 9 7 4

Answers: 1) A; 2) B; 3) D; 4) B; 5) C; 6) A

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for March 11, 2021

1) What household item was used as miniature background spectators in the podrace shots in The Phantom Menace?



Bobby Pins Q-Tips Matches Clothespins

2) What is the name of the creature lurking inside the Death Star trash compactor in

A New Hope

?

Dianoga Colo Claw Fish Opee Sea Killer Anacondan

3) Whose face did Luke Skywalker see in Darth Vader’s helmet after defeating a vision of him in the cave on Dagobah?

Anakin Skywalker Luke Skywalker Obi-Wan Kenobi Yoda

4) What price did Jabba settle on for Chewbacca from the bounty hunter Boussh?

50,000 35,000 40,000 10,000

5) Who was the “moof milker” who put a compressor on the

Millennium Falcon’s

ignition line?

Rey Teedo Bobbajo Unkar Plutt

Answers: 1) B; 2) A; 3) B; 4) B; 5) D

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for February 25, 2021

1) Complete the following Darth Vader quote: “When I left you, I was but the learner, now I am the ___”



Jedi Friend Master Teacher

2) What did Admiral Piett call the bounty hunters assembled on the bridge of the Executor?

Trash Scum Junk Meanies

3) How many clawed fingers does a rancor have on each deadly hand?

Four Five Three Six

4) What does BB-8 blast at the Canto Bight Police officers?

Blaster Bolts Electricity Coins A Tiny Net

5) What color is Obi-Wan Kenobi’s lightsaber?

Green Red Blue Purple

Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) A; 4) C; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for February 18, 2021

1) What is the galactic placement of the planet Geonosis?



Inner Rim Unknown Regions Outer Rim Mid Rim

2) How old was Warwick Davis when he played Wicket in

Return of the Jedi

?

11 16 14 18

3) What did the crew of

The Last Jedi

nickname BB-9E on set?

BB-9 BB-Hate BB-8’s Evil Brother BB-Meanie

4) Which young bounty hunter plotted to assassinate Mace Windu during the Duel on Coruscant?

Jango Fett Aurra Sing Boba Fett Bossk

5) How old was Padmé Amidala when she joined the Legislative Youth Program?

10 15 11 12

Answers: 1) C; 2) A; 3) B; 4) C; 5) D

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for February 11, 2021

1) What is Ahsoka’s nickname for R2-D2?

Artooie Scrap Heap Beepbeep Little Guy

2) Who did the Ewoks mistake for a god?

Luke Skywalker Chewbacca C-3PO R2-D2

3) Who exclaimed, “Around the survivors, a perimeter create!” during the Battle of Geonosis?

Mace Windu Kit Fisto Yoda Obi-Wan Kenobi

4) What did Luke Skywalker lose in his battle with Darth Vader in

The Empire Strikes Back

?

His left hand His right hand His right foot His left hand and foot

5) How many moons does Tatooine have?

2 4 3 1

Answers: 1) A; 2) C; 3) C; 4) B; 5) C

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for January 28, 2021

1) In A New Hope, what did C-3PO enjoy after a long hard day on Tatooine?

Watching Podracing A glass of blue milk An oil bath A nap

2) What was R2-D2 tasked with doing on Jabba the Hutt’s sail barge in

Return of the Jedi

?

Dancing Serving Drinks Collecting Trash Playing Music

3) What is the name of Chewbacca’s home planet?

Endor Wookieeville Kashyyyk Batuu

4) How many portions does Unkar Plutt offer Rey for BB-8 in

The Force Awakens

?

10 50 12 60

5) Who set off a trap, allowing the rebels to be captured by the Ewoks in

Return of the Jedi

?

R2-D2 Luke Skywalker Chewbacca C-3PO

6) What is Ahsoka’s nickname for R2-D2?

Artooie Scrap Heap Beepbeep Little Guy

7) Who did the Ewoks mistake for a god?

Luke Skywalker Chewbacca C-3PO R2-D2

8) Who exclaimed, “Around the survivors, a perimeter create!” during the Battle of Geonosis?

Mace Windu Kit Fisto Yoda Obi-Wan Kenobi

9) What is a group of porgs called?

A murder A mob A flock A cluster

10) What did Luke Skywalker lose in his battle with Darth Vader in

The Empire Strikes Back

?

His left hand His right hand His right foot His trust

Answers: 1) C; 2) B; 3) C; 4) D; 5) C; 6) A; 7) C; 8) C; 9) A; 10) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for January 21, 2021

1) In Star Wars Rebels, what does Sabine give to Ezra as a birthday present?

A holocron A picture of his family His father’s jacket A painting

2) How tall is the legendary Wookiee warrior Chewbacca?

2.3 meters 1.4 meters 2.0 meters 3.1 meters

3) What is the name of the Rebellion hideout on the ice planet Hoth?

Delta Base Echo Base Bravo Base Chopper Base

4) When Kylo Ren interrogates Rey after her capture on Takodana, what does he ask her to tell him?

Where his father is Who she is About the droid If his hair is nice

5) What battle started the Clone Wars?

Battle of Dantooine Battle of Coruscant Battle of Felucia Battle of Geonosis

6) How many TIE fighters escorted Darth Vader’s shuttle as it approached the second Death Star?

Four Two Six Ten

7) In

The Force Awakens,

what kind of helmet does Rey put on while she eats her meal?

TIE fighter pilot AT-AT pilot X-wing pilot Biker scout

8) Who said, “if he gets a translator, be sure it speaks Bocce”?

Beru Lars Han Solo Owen Lars Luke Skywalker

9) In

The Clone Wars

, what series of astromech droid did Ahsoka have the first time she commanded a squadron?

R2 R5 R7 S19

10) What color is Kit Fisto’s lightsaber?

Yellow Green Blue Red

Answers: 1) B; 2) A; 3) B; 4) C; 5) D; 6) B; 7) C; 8) A; 9) C; 10) B

This Week! In Star Wars Trivia for January 14, 2021

1) Which of these planets did NOT appear in Solo: A Star Wars Story?

A) Corellia

B) Kashyyyk

C) Vandor

D) Kessel

2) Which nickname is NOT used for Chopper by the Ghost crew?

A) Rust Bucket

B) Metal Menace

C) Rolling Junk Pile

D) Bucket of Junk

3) What is Anakin Skywalker’s nickname for his Padawan Ahsoka Tano?

A) Snips

B) Soka

C) Shorty

D) Stardust

4) How tall was Jar Jar Binks?

A) 1.74 meters

B) 1.96 meters

C) 0.81 meters

D) 2.20 meters

5) How many arms do Besalisks, like Dexter Jettster, have?

A) Four

B) Six

C) Eight

D) Two

6) What is the name of Asajj Ventress’ homeworld?

A) Dantooine

B) Dagobah

C) Dathomir

D) Geonosis

7) On a shopping trip on Coruscant, who was abducted by the bounty hunter Cad Bane?

A) Aurra Sing

B) C-3PO & R2-D2

C) Sy Snootles

D) Mama the Hutt

8) What species is also referred to as a “snow lizard”?

A) Yamak

B) Tauntaun

C) Wampa

D) Mynock

9) Which planet is the homeworld of the Mon Calamari?

A) Corellia

B) Kamino

C) Mon Cala

D) Naboo

10) Luke Skywalker’s island on Ahch-To was filmed on which real-world island located in Ireland?

A) Isle of Skye

B) Skellig Michael

C) Porg Island

D) Gardner Pinnacles

Answers: 1) B; 2) D; 3) A; 4) B; 5) A; 6) C; 7) B; 8) B; 9) C; 10) B