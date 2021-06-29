The Second Wave of Stories from Star Wars: The High Republic Is Here

The adventures continue today!

For light and life, the highly-anticipated next books in the Star Wars: The High Republic have arrived along with a new trailer showcasing the multimedia initiative.

Today, Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm and Star Wars: The High Republic: Race to Crashpoint Tower hit store shelves, including some special edition covers and posters, with Star Wars: The High Republic: Out of the Shadows arriving July 27.

Watch the new trailer for the initiative below and get a closer look at the cover for Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner revealed this morning.



Then next month join Krystina Arielle, the host of the Star Wars: The High Republic Show, for a special panel at San Diego Comic-Con@Home to find out what's yet to come in the new era of Star Wars storytelling.

And, if you have yet to begin your journey, you can pick up the first wave of ebooks -- Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the Jedi, Star Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage, and Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark -- on sale for $4.99 each now through July 5.

Or wear your love of the High Republic on your sleeve with a new line of official Star Wars: The High Republic T-shirts from shopDisney and other apparel from Rock'em Socks.

Check out even more of StarWars.com's official coverage of Star Wars: The High Republic now, including:



Five StarWars.com writers discuss how the new stories have changed the way they see the galaxy far, far away in On the Comlink.

Read an excerpt from Race to Crashpoint Tower.

Read an excerpt from The Rising Storm.