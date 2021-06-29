ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

The Second Wave of Stories from Star Wars: The High Republic Is Here

June 29, 2021
StarWars.com Team

The adventures continue today!

For light and life, the highly-anticipated next books in the Star Wars: The High Republic have arrived along with a new trailer showcasing the multimedia initiative.


Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm, Star Wars: The High Republic: Race to Crashpoint, Star Wars: The High Republic: Out of the Shadows, and Tempest Runner

Today, Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm and Star Wars: The High Republic: Race to Crashpoint Tower hit store shelves, including some special edition covers and posters, with Star Wars: The High Republic: Out of the Shadows arriving July 27.

Watch the new trailer for the initiative below and get a closer look at the cover for Star Wars: The High Republic: Tempest Runner revealed this morning.


Then next month join Krystina Arielle, the host of the Star Wars: The High Republic Show, for a special panel at San Diego Comic-Con@Home to find out what's yet to come in the new era of Star Wars storytelling.

And, if you have yet to begin your journey, you can pick up the first wave of ebooks -- Star Wars: The High Republic: Light of the JediStar Wars: The High Republic: A Test of Courage, and Star Wars: The High Republic: Into the Dark -- on sale for $4.99 each now through July 5.

Or wear your love of the High Republic on your sleeve with a new line of official Star Wars: The High Republic T-shirts from shopDisney and other apparel from Rock'em Socks.

Check out even more of StarWars.com's official coverage of Star Wars: The High Republic now, including:


Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

