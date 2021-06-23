ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Check Out New Special Editions from Star Wars: The High Republic

June 23, 2021
Exclusive covers of The Rising Storm and Out of the Shadows plus never-before-released posters complete your collection.

The next wave of books from Star Wars: The High Republic arrives in a week, and StarWars.com has your guide to all the exclusive editions and variants, including several special posters.

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm special edition from Out of Print..

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm

In addition to the regular release of Cavan Scott's new novel, a special Out of Print edition includes a signed copy with exclusive cover art by Jama Jurabaev and a tote bag featuring the exquisite cover. The bundle goes on sale on Tuesday, June 29, at 10 a.m. ET along with a limited edition Jedi tee.

concept art of Chancellor Lina Soh and her pet targons

At Barnes & Noble, each purchase of the book will include a special poster featuring concept art of Chancellor Lina Soh and her pet targons.

Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm cover

concept art of the Nihil's Marchion Ro

And the Target special edition includes an exclusive cover design with a poster featuring concept art of the Nihil's Marchion Ro from artist Grant Griffin.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Out of the Shadows cover

Star Wars: The High Republic: Out of the Shadows

In addition to the regular release of Justina Ireland's new YA novel, a Walmart exclusive edition will include a special cover.

Star Wars: The High Republic: Out of the Shadows cover

Phil Noto concept art

And only at Target, pick up this exclusive cover and a poster of the Phil Noto concept art first released last year with the announcement of the initiative.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

