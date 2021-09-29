As Jedi Die, a Mystery Rises in Marvel’s Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows #1 - Exclusive Preview

The comic-book miniseries kicks off with unsettling questions following tragedy at the Republic Fair.

It’s a galactic whodunnit.

After the shocking events at the Republic Fair as depicted in the novel Star Wars: The High Republic: The Rising Storm, Jedi lie dead and there are seemingly no leads as to who’s behind the attack. But Jedi Knight Emerick Caphtor and in-demand private eye Sian Holt are on the case. In StarWars.com’s exclusive first look at Marvel’s upcoming miniseries Star Wars: The High Republic: Trail of Shadows, both investigators begin a journey to solve this troubling mystery…

Trail of Shadows #1, from writer Daniel José Older and artist David Wachter, with a cover by David López, arrives October 13 and is available for pre-order now on Amazon and Comixology, and at your local comic shop.

For more on Trail of Shadows, check out StarWars.com’s interview with Daniel José Older and Lucasfilm Publishing creative director Michael Siglain.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.