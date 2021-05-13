ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

Let This DIY Bookmark Be Your Guide to Star Wars: The High Republic

May 13, 2021
May 13, 2021
Kelly Knox

Just print and begin your journey back to the prime of the Jedi.

Which adventure in Star Wars: The High Republic is next on your To Be Read (TBR) list? If you’re not certain, we’re here to help. This printable bookmark has a list of current and upcoming 2021 releases for this exciting new era of Star Wars. Keep track of the tale as it makes its way across the stars through novels, graphic novels, and comic books.

From the first story of disaster and perseverance in Light of the Jedi, to the action-packed graphic novel Monster of Temple Peak in the summer, to the journey of Lily Tora-Asi in The Edge of Balance this fall, this list has everything to watch for in the first phase of High Republic storytelling. You won’t miss any of the electrifying galaxy-spanning story with this bookmark in hand.

Step 1: Download the template and print it!*

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Star Wars: The High Republic bookmark cut out

Step 2: Cut out the bookmark along the gray lines with scissors or a paper cutter.

Star Wars: The High Republic bookmark glue step

Step 3: Use the bookmark as-is or glue it to your favorite color of cardstock, construction paper, or patterned scrapbook paper. Let it dry and trim it again, and you’re ready to go back to an even longer time ago in a galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: The High Republic bookmark

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.

Kelly Knox writes features and DIYs for StarWars.com. Her writing can also be seen on Marvel, DC Comics, IGN, and more. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox to talk Star Wars, games, and crafts.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheHighRepublic, #StarWarsCrafts

star wars crafts Star Wars: The High Republic The High Republic bookmark

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Wrap Like a Wookiee for Life Day

    November 17, 2023

    November 17, 2023

    Nov 17

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    What Is Star Wars: The High Republic?

    November 15, 2023

    November 15, 2023

    Nov 15

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Stellan Gios’ Lightsaber Coming to Disney Parks and shopDisney

    November 13, 2023

    November 13, 2023

    Nov 13

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Star Wars: The High Republic Chronological Reader's Guide

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: Meet the New Heroes of Phase III

    November 10, 2023

    November 10, 2023

    Nov 10

  • {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Honored with 5 Children's & Family Emmy Nominations

    November 2, 2023

    November 2, 2023

    Nov 2

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved