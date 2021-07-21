Keeve Trennis Tangles with a Red-Bladed Menace in Marvel's Star Wars: The High Republic #7 - Exclusive Preview

What do these visions of the past mean for the Jedi Padawan?

This isn't right.

In Star Wars: The High Republic #7, Jedi Padawan Keeve Trennis finds herself alone and confused...but not for long. Old friends and a ghostly presence join her on her journey, leading up to a clash of sabers with a fearsome foe.

The High Republic #7 from writer Cavan Scott and artist Georges Jeanty, with a cover by Phil Noto, is available for pre-order now on Comixology and at your local comic shop on July 28.

Visit Lucasfilm’s official hub for all things Star Wars: The High Republic at StarWars.com/TheHighRepublic.