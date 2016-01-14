Star Wars: The Force Awakens Receives 5 Oscar Nominations

Categories include Original Score, Visual Effects, and more.

Nominations for the 88th Annual Academy Awards were announced today, and the latest film in the Star Wars saga, Star Wars: The Force Awakens, has been nominated in five categories:



Film Editing - Maryann Brandon and Mary Jo Markey

Original Score - John Williams

Visual Effects - Roger Guyett, Patrick Tubach, Neal Scanlan, and Chris Corbould

Sound Editing - Matthew Wood and David Acord

Sound Mixing - Andy Nelson, Christopher Scarabosio, and Stuart Wilson

This marks the most nominations for a Star Wars film since the release of the original Star Wars in 1977, which received 10 nods and won six Oscars; The Empire Strikes Back (1980) received three nominations, winning two Oscars; Return of the Jedi (1983) nabbed four nominations with one win; The Phantom Menace (1999) captured three nominations; Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005) both received one nomination.

We're thrilled and congratulate all the nominees. Star Wars: The Force Awakens, directed by J.J. Abrams and produced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Bryan Burk, is a film that has introduced a galaxy far, far away to whole new generation, and we're proud of everyone who worked to bring it to life.

