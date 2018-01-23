ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: The Last Jedi Receives 4 Oscar Nominations

January 23, 2018
January 23, 2018

The latest film in the saga receives nods for original score and more.

Nominations for the 90th Annual Academy Awards were announced today, and the latest film in the Star Wars saga, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, has been nominated in four categories:

  • Original Score - John Williams 
  • Visual Effects - Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Chris Corbould, and Neal Scanlan
  • Sound Editing - Matthew Wood and Ren Klyce
  • Sound Mixing - Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, and Michael Semanick 

The original Star Wars, released in 1977, received 10 nods and won six Oscars; The Empire Strikes Back (1980) received three nominations, winning two Oscars; Return of the Jedi (1983) nabbed four nominations with one win; The Phantom Menace (1999) captured three nominations; Attack of the Clones (2002) and Revenge of the Sith (2005) both received one nomination; The Force Awakens (2015), which kicked off the current trilogy, received five nominations -- the most since the original Star Wars.

Congratulations to all the nominees. Star Wars: The Last Jedi, written and directed by Rian Johnson and produced by Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy and Ram Bergman, has taken the saga in bold new directions -- and perhaps most importantly, also brought us porgs. We're grateful to everyone who worked so hard in bringing it to life.

