Star Wars: The Bad Batch is Here!

Watch the epic first episode now on Disney+.

This Star Wars Day, you can celebrate with five new friends.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new animated series starring an elite team of clones -- Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo -- has arrived on Disney+! Premiering in honor of May the 4th, the first episode is now streaming, with the second arriving Friday, May 7. Subsequent episodes will premiere on Fridays.

The Bad Batch follows the elite and experimental troopers of Clone Force 99 (first introduced in Star Wars: The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch, as they prefer to be called -- who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill, which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew.

