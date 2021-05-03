ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

Get Ready for the Premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch with New Character Posters!

May 3, 2021
May 3, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Meet Clone Force 99…and their new friend.

Some top-secret Star Wars: The Bad Batch posters have been declassified.

In celebration of the upcoming debut of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new Star Wars animated Original Series coming to Disney+ on May the 4th, Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company have released striking posters for fans to enjoy. Fans voted on Twitter for which character they wanted to see next, and the final collection -- featuring Hunter, Echo, Tech, Crosshair, Wrecker, and a surprise poster of Omega, the mysterious child seen in the series’ trailer -- sets the stage for a new Star Wars adventure. Check them out below!

Star Wars: The Bad Batch poster - Hunter Star Wars: The Bad Batch poster - Echo Star Wars: The Bad Batch poster - Tech Star Wars: The Bad Batch poster - Crosshair Star Wars: The Bad Batch poster - Wrecker Star Wars: The Bad Batch poster - Omega

For more on Star Wars: The Bad Batch, check out StarWars.com's in-depth coverage:


 

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #TheBadBatch

Disney+ Star Wars: The Bad Batch

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Visions Nominated for 6 Annie Awards

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Season 2 in Development, New Sketch Revealed

    January 11, 2024

    January 11, 2024

    Jan 11

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    The Mandalorian Seasons 1 and 2 Blast Onto 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray - Updated

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved