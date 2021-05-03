Get Ready for the Premiere of Star Wars: The Bad Batch with New Character Posters!

Meet Clone Force 99…and their new friend.

Some top-secret Star Wars: The Bad Batch posters have been declassified.

In celebration of the upcoming debut of Star Wars: The Bad Batch, the new Star Wars animated Original Series coming to Disney+ on May the 4th, Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Company have released striking posters for fans to enjoy. Fans voted on Twitter for which character they wanted to see next, and the final collection -- featuring Hunter, Echo, Tech, Crosshair, Wrecker, and a surprise poster of Omega, the mysterious child seen in the series’ trailer -- sets the stage for a new Star Wars adventure. Check them out below!

