*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Begin by scouring the ground for three rocks, as large as you’d like and as round and circular as you can find. Take them inside and wash them. Let dry.

K-2SO

Step 1: Use a round, circular rock for this craft. (If you can find a rock with a crack across the bottom for Kaytoo’s “mouth,” even better.)

Step 2: Paint the rock black on the front and let dry. Paint the other side black until the rock is completely covered. Let dry.

Step 3: Dip the end of the paintbrush in white paint, and press it against the front of the painted rock to make Kaytoo’s round white eyes.

Step 4: Next, use the grey paint (or mix the black and white paint to make grey). Paint a few short, thin lines to make Kaytoo’s chin, and let all paint dry. Your K-2SO is complete!

Stormtrooper

Step 1: Paint the front and back of another rock completely white, and let dry.

Step 2: Use a pencil to lightly draw the mask of the stormtrooper. If you have the Rogue One: Ultimate Visual Guide, you can use the photo of Stormie (one of Jyn Erso’s toys) as a reference.

Step 3: Paint in the details of the stormtrooper’s face with black paint, and let dry. Stormie is complete.

The Death Star

Step 1: The bigger and rounder rock you can find for this painted stone, the better! With a light grey color, completely paint the rock on all sides. Let dry.

Step 2: Next, use the black paint to make a thin line across the equator.

Step 3: Dip the tip or the end of a small paintbrush, whichever you feel gives you more control, in the white paint. Make small lines out of dots across the front of the rock for the Death Star lights.

Step 4: Let all paint dry completely.

Step 5: Finally, use school glue or hot glue to attach the large silver sequin above the equator for the Death Star’s “dish.” Once the glue dries, construction of the fully armed (and not operational) battle station is complete.

Use the painted stones as paperweights when you’re reading under a tree, as garden markers, or just stand-in action figures!

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.