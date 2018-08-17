Star Wars Resistance Trailer Revealed

Prepare for launch when the new anime-inspired series debuts on the Disney Channel with a one-hour broadcast Sunday, October 7.

Today, we got our first look at Star Wars Resistance, the new anime-inspired animated series, and a promise of more to come when the series debuts on Sunday, October 7 (10 p.m. EDT/PDT) on Disney Channel, DisneyNOW, and Disney Channel VOD, with subsequent airings on Disney XD.

The trailer comes complete with familiar faces like Poe Dameron and everyone’s happily-beeping buddy, BB-8; a glimpse at the new cast of characters including Kazuda Xiono, the young pilot recruited by the Resistance; and an introduction to the Colossus, a massive refueling platform on an outer rim ocean planet. The series, set prior to the events in The Force Awakens, also welcomes Oscar Isaac and Gwendoline Christie to the voice cast, reprising their roles as Poe and Captain Phasma, respectively.

See the trailer for yourself below:



https://www.starwars.com/video/first-look-trailer-star-wars-resistance

We’re also thrilled to bring you intel on the first episode! In the one-hour premiere "The Recruit," Poe and BB-8 assign Kaz to the Colossus, where he meets a cast of colorful new aliens, droids and creatures. While undercover to spy on the growing threat of the First Order, Kaz works as a mechanic and lives with Poe's old friend Yeager -- a veteran pilot who operates a starship repair shop run by his crew: Tam, Neeku and a battered old astromech called Bucket.

“Can you imagine what it’s like to be an ace pilot?” Kaz asks.

This fall, imagine no more. Welcome to the Resistance!

StarWars.com All Star Wars, all the time.