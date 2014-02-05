ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

Star Wars Rebels Imperial Propaganda Posters

February 5, 2014
February 5, 2014

See six limited edition cards featuring Empire-approved Star Wars Rebels art!









The Empire's propaganda machine is in full effect.

Six pieces of Star Wars Rebels "patriotic art" were sent to 2,500 people around the globe and select media outlets, promoting the noble intentions and work of the Empire. These bold, graphic-style cards, urging galactic citizens to accept and even join the Empire, reflect the political landscape of the upcoming animated series.

When Supreme Chancellor Palpatine first declared himself Emperor, many people in the former Republic welcomed the change after the chaos of Clone Wars. As this campaign shows, the Empire continues to build upon that goodwill with glorified images of the stability and security that were ushered in by its might. It's easy for worlds newly welcomed into the expanding Empire to be swept up with such ideas, though those citizens who have witnessed the ruthlessness of the Empire firsthand know the real story.

Thus far, the cards have appeared online at IGN.com, ETonline.com, Empire.com, Mashable.com, TheForce.net, and UOL.com. They were designed by Amy Beth Christenson, a member of the Lucasfilm Animation art department working on the series, and can be viewed in the accompanying slideshow. (But don't be too swayed by their message.)

Star Wars Rebels is scheduled to premiere in fall 2014 as a one-hour special telecast on Disney Channel and will be followed by a series on Disney XD channels around the world.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    The Art of Star Wars Rebels Chronicles the Behind-the-Scenes Story of a Beloved Animated Series

    July 17, 2020

    July 17, 2020

    Jul 17

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

    5 Inspirational Works of Art from Sabine Wren

    March 15, 2019

    March 15, 2019

    Mar 15

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

    How Rebels' "A World Between Worlds" Exemplifies the Best of the Jedi Philosophy

    July 30, 2018

    July 30, 2018

    Jul 30

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

    Star Wars Rebels: The Complete Fourth Season Arrives on Blu-ray and DVD July 31

    June 28, 2018

    June 28, 2018

    Jun 28

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

    The Spark of Rebellion is Strong at Emotional Star Wars Rebels Finale Fan Screening

    March 6, 2018

    March 6, 2018

    Mar 6

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    How the Theme of Family is at the Heart of Star Wars Rebels

    March 5, 2018

    March 5, 2018

    Mar 5

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    In Star Wars Rebels, Maul’s Influence Showed Ezra Bridger the Dark Side

    March 3, 2018

    March 3, 2018

    Mar 3

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Rebels", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-rebels"}

    6 Essential Star Wars Rebels Episodes for Fans of the Bad Guys

    March 1, 2018

    March 1, 2018

    Mar 1

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved