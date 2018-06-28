ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Rebels: The Complete Fourth Season Arrives on Blu-ray and DVD July 31

June 28, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Bring home the fourth and final season, packed with bonus features!

Loth-rat, Loth-cat, Loth-wolf, run. Pick a path and all is done.

It’s time to return to Lothal with the Ghost crew. StarWars.com is thrilled to announce that Star Wars Rebels: The Complete Fourth Season will be available July 31 on Blu-ray, complete with all 15 action-packed episodes from the final season, plus exclusive, never-before-seen extras.The Blu-ray case for the complete fourth season of Star Wars Rebels features Ezra, Kanan, Hera, Sabine, Zeb, Chopper, Thrawn, and Arihnda Pryce.

Listen as Executive Producer Dave Filoni shares his wisdom on six audio commentaries, and go inside the show as the series’ creators explore what brought Ezra, Kanan, Hera, Sabine, Zeb, and Chopper to the end of their journey in the extra “Ghosts of Legend.”

Learn about the nature of the Force as Filoni shares insights into the power that binds the galaxy together in Rebels and across the Star Wars saga with the special, “Forces of Rebellion.”

Meet the mastermind behind the score from the series in a special behind-the-scenes feature on the composer, “Kevin Kiner: The Rebel Symphony,” and discover what inspired the show’s most enduring musical themes.

And, of course, both the DVD (also arriving July 31) and Blu-ray sets come complete with the final season of Rebels Recon, StarWars.com’s own entertaining and informative recap that dives into the themes and making of each episode -- and uncovers some special Easter eggs.

All the paths are coming together. We’re sure you’re going to like where they lead.

Disc Specifications:

Release Date: July 31, 2018

Format:   Blu-ray (2-Disc) & DVD (3-Disc)

Rating: US: TV-Y7, CE: PG, CF: G (Bonus Material Not Rated)

Run Time: Approximately 353 minutes

Closed Captioned: Yes

Aspect Ratio: 1:78:1 (Widescreen)

Audio: English & French 5.1 Dolby Digital, Spanish 2.0 Dolby Digital

Languages/ Subtitles: English, French, & Spanish

For more on the fourth season of Star Wars Rebels, check out StarWars.com’s Ranking Rebels series, Dave Filoni discussing the final season on The Star Wars Show, and a look back at the Rebels panel at Star Wars Celebration Orlando!

