Star Wars: Princess Leia #1 - Exclusive Preview!

December 17, 2014
StarWars.com Team

Take a sneak peek at interior pages by Terry Dodson!

Everyone's favorite tough-talking-to-Tarkin, mind-probe-resisting, scoundrel-liking princess is back in her own comic book series. Coming in March 2015 from the House of Ideas (also known as Marvel), Star Wars: Princess Leia is a five-issue miniseries written by the legendary Mark Waid (Daredevil, among many others) and illustrated by fan favorite Terry Dodson (Uncanny X-Men). The title picks up where A New Hope leaves off -- the Rebels have blown up the Death Star, but Leia must come to terms with the destruction of her own home planet -- and is canonical within the Star Wars universe. So, if you want to know the Alderaan princesses' full story, it'll be essential reading. (In case you missed it, StarWars.com spoke with Waid and the Star Wars line's other writers shortly after Marvel announced each title.)

Check out some exclusive preview pages from issue #1 by Terry Dodson below (depicting the end of A New Hope's medal ceremony, which looks downright awesome in Dodson's fun, cartoon-like style), and get ready for a new era of Star Wars comics and impatience for walking carpets.

Star Wars: Princess Leia #1 - page 1 Star Wars: Princess Leia #1 - page 2

