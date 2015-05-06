ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars: Lords of the Sith Audiobook - Exclusive Preview!

May 7, 2015
StarWars.com Team

Hear Darth Vader ponder his past and the dark side in this scene from Paul S. Kemp's new book!

The power of the dark side is on full display in the new novel Star Wars: Lords of the Sith by Paul S. Kemp. Starring Darth Vader and the Emperor at the height of their powers, it offers a glimpse into their relationship as Master and apprentice, how the Empire rules, and much more.

In this exclusive excerpt from the audiobook edition, Darth Vader ponders all that led him to his new persona, and the hate that flows through him.


Buy your copy now and stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars books!

