Star Wars Joins the Landmark Marvel Comics #1000

The massive celebratory comic will include a new tale from a galaxy far, far away.

Marvel Comics #1000 will be strong with the Force.

StarWars.com is excited to reveal that the landmark comic celebrating 80 years of the House of Ideas will include a new, one-page Star Wars story written by Charles Soule (Poe Dameron) with art by Terry Dodson (Princess Leia). While details regarding the tale are still a secret, you can get a first look at one panel below.

With each page contributed by one of 80 creative teams, Marvel Comics #1000 will celebrate Marvel history in grand fashion, including the large legacy of the company's Star Wars comics.

Marvel Comics #1000 arrives this August. 'Nuff said.

