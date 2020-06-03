ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Updated: Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge to Debut June 10 on Star Wars Kids

June 3, 2020
The first-ever Star Wars game show premieres next week.

Update, June 3, 2020: 

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge will now premiere with two full episodes on June 10, 2020, on StarWarsKids.com and the official Star Wars Kids YouTube channel.

Original story, published May 27, 2020:

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge, the new game show set in a galaxy far, far away, will soon arrive in our own.

Premiering with two full episodes on June 3, 2020, the weekly series tests young Padawans’ strength, knowledge, and bravery in a series of trials designed to discover who is capable of becoming a Jedi Knight.

The 10-episode series will debut on StarWarsKids.com and the official Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, which currently host Star Wars: Galaxy of AdventuresStar Wars: The Clone Wars fun facts, craft and drawing tutorials, and several other activities for young fans.

Check out the full series trailer below!


“With so many children and families home and looking to Star Wars for hope and entertainment, we wanted to make Jedi Temple Challenge available to as many young fans as possible by airing the series on our Star Wars Kids network for everyone to enjoy,” says Lucasfilm’s senior director of Online Content & Programming, Mickey Capoferri.

Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge poster

Ahmed Best, known to many fans as Jar Jar Binks from the Star Wars prequels, hosts the show as a new Jedi, Master Kelleran Beq. Best guides players through three rounds of trials as they vie to become Jedi Knights and wield the iconic symbol of the guardians of peace and justice, the lightsaber. Accompanying Best is Mary Holland (Veep, Upright Citizens Brigade) who voices the wise-cracking protocol droid companion AD-3, and Sam Witwer, who gives a unique voice to the dark side of the Force. Witwer recently reprised his role as the voice of Darth Maul in the critically acclaimed final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars.

