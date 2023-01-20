ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures Season 2 Arrives

January 20, 2023
January 20, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The animated micro-series is back on Star Wars Kids with new episodes every Tuesday.

Galactic creature enthusiast SF-R3, known as “Aree” to his friends, is back to explore the galaxy far, far away.

Earlier this week, Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures Season 2 arrived with two new shorts in the animated micro-series debuting on Star Wars Kids. Learn all about the timid boglings of Bogano, first seen in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and the eopie, the noble Tatooine beast of burden that recently appeared in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Watch both episodes now!

In the first season, Aree studied banthas, charhounds, wampas, and more for the Galactic Society of Creature Enthusiasts. In Season 2, the adventurous droid will put his expert tracking skills to the test to carefully approach a puffer pig, dive into Kaminoan waters in search of Kamoradons, and figure out how to outwit ferocious gundarks.

Aree with a Bogling

Galaxy of Creatures Season 2 will continue to feature Aree's charm and unending curiosity while showcasing creatures seen throughout Star Wars storytelling,” says Jason Stein, Lucasfilm creative executive in Animation Development & Production. “From the pursuit of the elusive convor on Atollon to witnessing a mother eopie care for her young on Tatooine, we hope Aree's explorations entertain and delight fans of all ages.”

Season 2 includes 12 new episodes, with two episodes debuting every Tuesday at 9 a.m. PST on the Star Wars Kids YouTube Channel and StarWarsKids.com through February 21, 2023. Here’s the complete schedule:

January 17, 2023 — “Bogling” and “Eopie”

January 24, 2023 — “Convor” and “Gergilla”

January 31, 2023 — “Kamoradon” and “Kybuck”

February 7, 2023 — “Ice Spider” and “Dianoga”

February 14, 2023 — “Gundark” and “Puffer Pig”

February 21, 2023 — “Ordo Moon Dragon” and “Gorgs”

And don’t forget to download the Star Wars Galaxy of Creatures activity kit from the first season here to bring the fun home!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Star Wars Kids Galaxy galaxy of creatures

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    The Mandalorian & Grogu Journeys to the Big Screen

    January 9, 2024

    January 9, 2024

    Jan 9

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Wins 2 Children's & Family Emmys

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebrates 100 Years of Disney with TikTok

    October 16, 2023

    October 16, 2023

    Oct 16

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Shawna Trpcic Remembered

    October 7, 2023

    October 7, 2023

    Oct 7

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Explore New Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Episodes This Summer

    July 13, 2023

    July 13, 2023

    Jul 13

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Lucasfilm and Star Wars Receive a Combined 23 Emmy Nominations

    July 12, 2023

    July 12, 2023

    Jul 12

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Jedi at 40 | Into the Rancor Pit with Dennis Muren and Phil Tippett

    May 25, 2023

    May 25, 2023

    May 25

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved