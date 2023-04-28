ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Is Here!

April 28, 2023
April 28, 2023
StarWars.com Team

The long-awaited game continues the story of Cal Kestis.

Cal Kestis faithful, your day has come.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019’s modern classic Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, has arrived for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. The highly-anticipated game picks up five years after the events of its predecessor, with Cal Kestis — Order 66 survivor and now Jedi Knight — continuing his fight against the Empire.

Various trailers have revealed new enemies and allies, as well as expanded gameplay and abilities, along with returning friends from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

“[The game] is going to be an emotional rollercoaster for people,” Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan told StarWars.com. “I think that you’d have to be made of stone for it to not hit you in the heart.”

For more on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, check out StarWars.com’s in-depth coverage:

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Kelleran Beq Joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes - Exclusive Reveal

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC Now Available

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Enduring Legacies of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and The Force Unleashed

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Arrives in Fortnite

    September 26, 2023

    September 26, 2023

    Sep 26

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Coming to Fortnite

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    5 Classic Star Wars Video Games to Play This Summer

    July 31, 2023

    July 31, 2023

    Jul 31

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved