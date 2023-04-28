Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Is Here!

The long-awaited game continues the story of Cal Kestis.

Cal Kestis faithful, your day has come.

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, the sequel to 2019’s modern classic Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, has arrived for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and S, and PC. The highly-anticipated game picks up five years after the events of its predecessor, with Cal Kestis — Order 66 survivor and now Jedi Knight — continuing his fight against the Empire.

Various trailers have revealed new enemies and allies, as well as expanded gameplay and abilities, along with returning friends from Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

“[The game] is going to be an emotional rollercoaster for people,” Cal Kestis actor Cameron Monaghan told StarWars.com. “I think that you’d have to be made of stone for it to not hit you in the heart.”

For more on Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, check out StarWars.com’s in-depth coverage: