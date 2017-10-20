Carve porg pumpkins and more this Halloween!

Wish your jack-o'-lantern captured both the spirit of Halloween and...the power of the Force? StarWars.com is here to help you carve a pumpkin fit for a galaxy far, far away with these Star Wars jack-o'-lantern stencils! We've got everyone from Chewbacca to Kylo Ren to, of course, porgs. Just print out your desired stencils, trace onto your pumpkin, and carve.* May the scares be with you this Halloween!

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Creepy Star Wars logo

Mandalorian helmet

Happy porg

Chill porg

Angry porg

Sleepy porg

Chewie

Thrawn

Kylo Ren

Stormtrooper

Darth Vader

TIE fighter

Darth Maul

