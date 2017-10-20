Carve porg pumpkins and more this Halloween!
Wish your jack-o'-lantern captured both the spirit of Halloween and...the power of the Force? StarWars.com is here to help you carve a pumpkin fit for a galaxy far, far away with these Star Wars jack-o'-lantern stencils! We've got everyone from Chewbacca to Kylo Ren to, of course, porgs. Just print out your desired stencils, trace onto your pumpkin, and carve.* May the scares be with you this Halloween!
*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.
