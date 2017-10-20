ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Jack-O'-Lantern Stencils

October 21, 2017
StarWars.com Team

Carve porg pumpkins and more this Halloween!

Wish your jack-o'-lantern captured both the spirit of Halloween and...the power of the Force? StarWars.com is here to help you carve a pumpkin fit for a galaxy far, far away with these Star Wars jack-o'-lantern stencils! We've got everyone from Chewbacca to Kylo Ren to, of course, porgs. Just print out your desired stencils, trace onto your pumpkin, and carve.* May the scares be with you this Halloween!

*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

The Star Wars logo with Halloween style goop dripping from it.

Creepy Star Wars logo

A Mandalorian helmet in a minimalist black-and-white style.

Mandalorian helmet

A smiling porg depicted in a minimalist black-and-white graphic style.

Happy porg

A porg depicted in a minimalist black-and-white graphic style.
Chill porg

An angry porg jack-o'-lantern stencil.
Angry porg

A sleepy porg with its eyes closed, depicted in a minimalist black-and-white graphic style.
Sleepy porg

Chewie
Chewie

Thrawn
Thrawn

Kylo Ren
Kylo Ren

Stormtrooper
Stormtrooper

Darth Vader
Darth Vader

TIE fighter
TIE fighter

X-wing
X-wing

Darth Maul
Darth Maul

BB-8
BB-8

