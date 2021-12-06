ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Games + Apps

Star Wars: Hunters Gameplay Trailer Reveals New Characters and Battlefields

December 6, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at the heroes, action, and world of the upcoming game.

A droid programmed to be a Jedi, a Wookiee wielding dual improvised clubs, and a masked bounty hunter. This looks like fun.

Lucasfilm Games and developer Zynga dropped the gameplay trailer for Star Wars: Hunters today, offering the first substantial look at the upcoming multiplayer, arena-combat game. You can check it out below!


The trailer reveals several playable characters that make for a varied, gloriously zany roster, including:

Imara Vex

  • Imara Vex, a masked and mysterious bounty hunter seen unleashing a barrage of rockets
Grozz
  • Grozz, a ferocious Wookiee who can rip a boulder from the floor to wield at enemies
J-3DI
  • J-3DI, a droid that thinks he’s a Jedi and employs a deadly lightsaber spin move
Sentinel
  • Sentinel, a heavy Imperial gunner that calls in reinforcements
Slingshot
  • Slingshot, a droideka and Ugnaught combo that makes good use of a shield
Rieve
  • Rieve, a lightsaber-wielding (and throwing) dark-side warrior
Zaina
  • Zaina, a rebel hero who cheers on her squad
Utooni
  • Utooni, a pair of Jawa brothers that stand on each other’s shoulders to wreak havoc, with the skill to quickly assemble a scrap cannon
Star Wars: Hunters Ewok Village arena

In addition, the preview shows many of the battlefields in the game, all inspired by iconic Star Wars locales, including Hoth, Endor and more.

For more on Hunters, check out SWHunters.com and stay tuned to StarWars.com. 

Happy hunting.

Star Wars: Hunters will be free to download for the Nintendo Switch, on the App Store, and on Google Play in 2022.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

