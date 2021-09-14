ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Step Inside the Arena in the Latest Star Wars: Hunters Trailer

September 14, 2021
September 14, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Meet some of the warriors from Zynga and Lucasfilm Games' team-based competitive combat game coming to Nintendo Switch and mobile in 2022.

It's almost time to enter The Arena.

Today, in an all-new cinematic trailer for Star WarsHunters, we meet some of our prospective teammates and opponents. From the shrewd dark side warrior Rieve, to the Mandalorian stalwart Aran Tal, and the imposing Grozz, a Wookiee warrior with a penchant for disarming droids, the competitive combat game from Zynga and Lucasfilm Games will transport gamers to the world of Vespaara to meet these and other combatants from familiar factions on the battlefield.


Set after the fall of the Galactic Empire, Star Wars: Hunters will connect players in real time to battle in arena settings inspired by iconic Star Wars locales. Compete as daring bounty hunters, heroes of the Rebellion and hold-outs of the fallen Empire in an action game that immerses you in fast-paced and visually stunning Star Wars conflict.

Star WarsHunters will be available free to download for the Nintendo Switch, on the App Store and on Google Play in 2022. Star Wars: Hunters does not require a Nintendo Switch Online membership to download and play. Learn more about Star Wars: Hunters on www.swhunters.com.

