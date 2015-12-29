-
Utooni
These Jawa brothers have learned to live life following a few very important principles: A) the more entertaining you are, the more people want to be around you, increasing your access to their stuff; B) people love a winner – the more you win, the more famous you become; and C) If you're famous, sometimes people will just give you stuff. So, they always fight to win and do whatever it takes to increase the visibility of their brand: they are always ready to showcase their best moves and arsenal of oversized weaponry hidden under that long cloak, which would come in handy if they could stop arguing about what weapon to use first.