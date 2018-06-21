ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Save on Classic Star Wars Games During Steam's Summer Sale!

June 21, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Get up to 66% off all-time greats including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and more.

Steam's Summer Sale is back, and with it enough deals to fill a sandcrawler.

The entire library of classic Star Wars games on Steam -- along with some other Lucasfilm-produced gems of yesteryear -- are on sale for up to 66% off. This includes critically-acclaimed hits like Star Wars: Empire at War – Gold Pack (60% off), Star Wars: Knights of the Old RepublicStar Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition, and many, many more. The sale will run until July 5, 10 a.m. PT. Check out the full list below and head over to Steam to add some to your collection!

Star Wars: Empire at War Gold Pack video game artwork featuring Imperial Walkers and X-wing fighters.

Star Wars: Empire at War – Gold Pack

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic video game promotional artwork.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic


Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II video game promotional artwork.

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords


Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy video game promotional artwork.

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy  


LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga video game promotional artwork.

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga


Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II video game promotional artwork featuring Starkiller.

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II


Star Wars: Battlefront II video game promotional artwork.

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)


Plus these other amazing titles:

  • Star Wars: Republic Commando
  • Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition
  • Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
  • LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
  • Star Wars: Rebellion
  • Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
  • Star Wars: Dark Forces
  • Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
  • Star Wars : TIE Fighter Special Edition
  • Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance
  • Star Wars : The Clone Wars – Republic Heroes
  • Star Wars : X-Wing vs TIE Fighter – Balance of Power Campaigns
  • Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith
  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault I  
  • Star Wars: Rebel Assault II
  • Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition
  • Star Wars: Starfighter
  • The Curse of Monkey island
  • The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
  • Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
  • Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
  • The Dig
  • LOOM
  • Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
  • Thrillville: Off the Rails
  • Maniac Mansion
  • LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
  • LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
  • Lucidity
  • Armed and Dangerous

