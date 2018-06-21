Save on Classic Star Wars Games During Steam's Summer Sale!

Get up to 66% off all-time greats including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and more.
Steam's Summer Sale is back, and with it enough deals to fill a sandcrawler.
The entire library of classic Star Wars games on Steam -- along with some other Lucasfilm-produced gems of yesteryear -- are on sale for up to 66% off. This includes critically-acclaimed hits like Star Wars: Empire at War – Gold Pack (60% off), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition, and many, many more. The sale will run until July 5, 10 a.m. PT. Check out the full list below and head over to Steam to add some to your collection!
Star Wars: Empire at War – Gold Pack
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic
Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords
Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy
LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga
Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II
Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)
Plus these other amazing titles:
- Star Wars: Republic Commando
- Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition
- Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga
- LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast
- Star Wars: Rebellion
- Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II
- Star Wars: Dark Forces
- Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire
- Star Wars : TIE Fighter Special Edition
- Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance
- Star Wars : The Clone Wars – Republic Heroes
- Star Wars : X-Wing vs TIE Fighter – Balance of Power Campaigns
- Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault I
- Star Wars: Rebel Assault II
- Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition
- Star Wars: Starfighter
- The Curse of Monkey island
- The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition
- Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge
- Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis
- The Dig
- LOOM
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
- Thrillville: Off the Rails
- Maniac Mansion
- LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues
- LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures
- Lucidity
- Armed and Dangerous
