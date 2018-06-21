Save on Classic Star Wars Games During Steam's Summer Sale!

Get up to 66% off all-time greats including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic and more.

Steam's Summer Sale is back, and with it enough deals to fill a sandcrawler.

The entire library of classic Star Wars games on Steam -- along with some other Lucasfilm-produced gems of yesteryear -- are on sale for up to 66% off. This includes critically-acclaimed hits like Star Wars: Empire at War – Gold Pack (60% off), Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed Ultimate Sith Edition, and many, many more. The sale will run until July 5, 10 a.m. PT. Check out the full list below and head over to Steam to add some to your collection!





Star Wars: Empire at War – Gold Pack





Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy

LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II

Star Wars: Battlefront II (Classic, 2005)

Plus these other amazing titles:



Star Wars: Republic Commando

Star Wars: The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition

Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga

LEGO Star Wars III: The Clone Wars

Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast

Star Wars: Rebellion

Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Dark Forces II

Star Wars: Dark Forces

Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire

Star Wars : TIE Fighter Special Edition

Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance

Star Wars : The Clone Wars – Republic Heroes

Star Wars : X-Wing vs TIE Fighter – Balance of Power Campaigns

Star Wars Jedi Knight: Mysteries of the Sith

Star Wars: Rebel Assault I

Star Wars: Rebel Assault II

Star Wars: X-Wing Special Edition

Star Wars: Starfighter

The Curse of Monkey island

The Secret of Monkey Island: Special Edition

Monkey Island 2 Special Edition: LeChuck’s Revenge

Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis

The Dig

LOOM

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

Thrillville: Off the Rails

Maniac Mansion

LEGO Indiana Jones 2: The Adventure Continues

LEGO Indiana Jones: The Original Adventures

Lucidity

Armed and Dangerous

