Star Wars: Galactic Defense Arrives on Mobile Devices

You can now choose the light or dark side and decide the fate of the galaxy -- on the go.

DeNA, in partnership with The Walt Disney Company and Lucasfilm, released today Star Wars: Galactic Defense, a new tower-defense game available for free on the App Store for iPhone, iPad and iPod touch, Google Play for Android devices, and Amazon Appstore for Kindle Fire and Android.

Star Wars: Galactic Defense is the first free-to-play tower defense mobile game to include prequel and classic Star Wars eras. Jedi, Sith, smugglers, bounty hunters, and more iconic characters from across the Star Wars saga come together in a Star Wars game like no other. Players choose their side -- light or dark -- as they explore and battle across iconic Star Wars locations, employ up to three champions at one time to change the tide of battle, and connect online with their friends in real-time. Star Wars: Galactic Defense also features a unique, cartoon art style that brings legendary heroes and villains like Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, Boba Fett, and more to life in an exciting new way.

“Star Wars: Galactic Defense adds its own flare to the traditional tower defense genre and brings the excitement that was once limited to a galaxy far, far away, right to your fingertips,“ said Barry Dorf, vice president of Partnerships and Alliances at DeNA. “The game packs beloved characters, iconic locations, tactical gameplay, and heart-pounding battles into one exciting mobile experience.”

Campaign and online play ensures the action in Star Wars: Galactic Defense is never the same with regular game updates that allow players to earn powerful upgrades, bonuses, and legendary Star Wars champions. Players can connect with friends, exchange resources or battle to conquer the galaxy with a top spot on the leaderboard.

Star Wars fans and gamers have unlocked a series of powerful in-game content by pre-registering and completing a variety of social activities at starwarsgalacticdefense.com. Players who download the game will receive these special in-game bonuses to help take down the enemy.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more Star Wars: Galactic Defense, and get a first look at the game in the gallery below!