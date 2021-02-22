Go on a Journey of Deliciousness with the Galactic Baking Cookbook

Get a first look at the recipe for Bantha Blue Butter Sandwich Cookies!

Ready to bring the Star Wars galaxy…to your kitchen? You can soon do so with Star Wars: Galactic Baking, a new cookbook filled with recipes inspired by fan-favorite Star Wars planets. Good for both Padawan and Jedi Master bakers, and featuring beautiful food photography, you’ll learn to make Mustafarian Molten Lava Cakes, Cloud City Marshmallows, Life Day Cake, Loth-Cat Kibble, Keshian Spice Bread, Dagobah Bog Pie, and much more. “I’m constantly amazed at the inventiveness of the chefs and cooks who work on our cookbooks,” says Robert Simpson, senior editor at Lucasfilm Publishing. “It’s fun to see the creative wizards at Insight Editions bring so many treats inspired by the movies and TV shows to edible life!” Before Galactic Baking arrives on May the 4th, a.k.a. Star Wars Day, StarWars.com is excited to offer a sneak peek with this recipe for Bantha Blue Butter Sandwich Cookies. (Any visitors from Tatooine are sure to love ‘em!)

Bantha Blue Butter Sandwich Cookies

When a bantha gives blue milk, you get blue butter. These rich cookies are filled with ice cream to make a two-in-one treat. Enjoy with a glass of blue milk, if you like.

Active time: 45 MIN

Total time: 1 HR 25 MIN

Yield: Makes about 20 sandwich cookies

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon blue food coloring gel

Rainbow sprinkles

1 quart vanilla or birthday cake–flavored ice cream

