Go on a Journey of Deliciousness with the Galactic Baking Cookbook

February 22, 2021
StarWars.com Team

Get a first look at the recipe for Bantha Blue Butter Sandwich Cookies!

Ready to bring the Star Wars galaxy…to your kitchen? You can soon do so with Star Wars: Galactic Baking, a new cookbook filled with recipes inspired by fan-favorite Star Wars planets. Good for both Padawan and Jedi Master bakers, and featuring beautiful food photography, you’ll learn to make Mustafarian Molten Lava Cakes, Cloud City Marshmallows, Life Day Cake, Loth-Cat Kibble, Keshian Spice Bread, Dagobah Bog Pie, and much more. “I’m constantly amazed at the inventiveness of the chefs and cooks who work on our cookbooks,” says Robert Simpson, senior editor at Lucasfilm Publishing. “It’s fun to see the creative wizards at Insight Editions bring so many treats inspired by the movies and TV shows to edible life!” Before Galactic Baking arrives on May the 4th, a.k.a. Star Wars Day, StarWars.com is excited to offer a sneak peek with this recipe for Bantha Blue Butter Sandwich Cookies. (Any visitors from Tatooine are sure to love ‘em!)

Bantha Blue Butter Sandwich Cookies

When a bantha gives blue milk, you get blue butter. These rich cookies are filled with ice cream to make a two-in-one treat. Enjoy with a glass of blue milk, if you like.

Active time: 45 MIN

Total time: 1 HR 25 MIN

Yield: Makes about 20 sandwich cookies

2 3/4 cups all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1 cup unsalted butter, softened

1 1/2 cups granulated sugar

1 large egg

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon blue food coloring gel

Rainbow sprinkles

1 quart vanilla or birthday cake–flavored ice cream

  1. Preheat oven to 375°F. In a medium bowl stir together flour, baking soda, and baking powder. In a large mixing bowl beat butter with a hand mixer until softened. Gradually beat in sugar until light and fluffy. Beat in egg, vanilla, and food coloring. Gradually add flour mixture and beat until combined.
  2. Line two large rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Place rounded tablespoonfuls of dough 2 inches apart on prepared baking sheets. Bake for 8 to 10 minutes or just until done in center and edges are barely browned. Let cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to a cooling rack to cool completely. When cooled, chill cookies in the freezer for about 30 minutes before filling.
  3. Place sprinkles in a shallow bowl and put in freezer to chill. Allow ice cream to soften at room temperature for 10 minutes before filling cookies.
  4. To fill cookies, place a small scoop of ice cream on bottom side of a chilled cookie. Top with another cookie. Press together until ice cream is squished to edges of cookies. Quickly roll edges in chilled sprinkles and place cookie sandwich in a container in the freezer. Repeat with remaining cookies, ice cream, and sprinkles.

Star Wars: Galactic Baking arrives May the 4th and is available for pre-order now.

