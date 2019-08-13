ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

Learn to Make 'Rings of Hudalla', a New Recipe from the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Cookbook

August 13, 2019
August 13, 2019
Chelsea Monroe-Cassel

Chelsea Monroe-Cassel takes StarWars.com behind the pages of her in-world cookbook -- and offers a sneak peek at a galactic favorite.

Someone once declared that an army marched on its stomach. It’s true, whether you’re dealing with a Roman legion or a platoon of stormtroopers. But while a very real concern to the logisticians of real armies, it’s a detail too-often overlooked in fictional settings.

My name is Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, and I’ve made it my mission to transform the food of fictional worlds into real-world recipes. Over the years I’ve traveled through many realms, from fantastical dragon-filled mountains to distant ‘verses, so when I was asked to join the team for a Star Wars cookbook, I was thrilled.

The foods of the Star Wars galaxy are as varied the races that inhabit its distinctive regions, systems, and planets. Each dish reflects the culture, geography, and economic realities that have shaped the peoples who created it. That is why a dish served at a Republic Senate dinner will be so different from the meals eaten on the Millennium Falcon. A dash of history here, a pinch of ancestral pride there, and you’ll find a rich and flavorful array of recipes to delight the senses.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Cookbook cover

The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge cookbook is an in-world collection of recipes, meaning that it’s presented as a cookbook compiled by none other than Strono “Cookie” Tuggs, the enterprising chef who runs the traveling food shuttle currently docked at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Cookie has traveled all over the galaxy gathering ingredients and techniques that make his cuisine something really special, and I wanted to reflect that in his cookbook. The magic of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is that it brings to life a world we’ve only read about or viewed on the big screen, allowing you to experience it for the first time.

Similarly, this cookbook is a chance to embrace the world of Star Wars in a new way, even if you haven’t yet visited the park. It allows you to take a culinary journey through that galaxy far, far away, and will encourage you to try a few new things you might not have thought of on your own. I tried to emphasize unusual flavor combinations, interesting visuals, and when possible, a few fan favorites. Among many others, the book includes Twi’lek, Mandalorian, and Huttese dishes, alongside some that are just plain fun, like the below recipe for Rings of Hudalla.

For this recipe, I wanted to offer something that people might not ordinarily make at home: Onion Rings. But these aren't just any onion ring. These are bacon-wrapped, spicy-seasoned Rings of Hudalla! Named for the planet in the galaxy with the largest rings, these rings are a great addition to a meal as a side dish or as a more festive party offering. They're crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, and bursting with flavor. But you might want to make extra: at our photo shoot for the cookbook, they didn't last very long at all after this final photo was taken!

Get a first look below at the recipe for Rings of Hudalla as it appears in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook, and scroll down for an easy-to-read Web version.

Rings of Hudalla - Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Cookbook recipe

Rings of Hudalla


The planet Hudalla is an enormous gas giant orbited by some of the largest rings in the galaxy. It’s truly impressive to behold—but not nearly as impressive as the sumptuous snack that shares its name. Look, I’m well aware this ain’t the first time someone’s sliced up an onion, coated it with somethin’ delicious, and served it next to a sandwich. But these baked beauties have got somethin’ special that sets them apart from the traditional onion ring: They’ve traded breading for puffer pig bacon! That’s right, each and every ring is wrapped in juicy strips of meat for a flavor that’s bigger than any gas giant. Even better, the bacon is coated with a mixture of sugar and spice that caramelizes onto the surface of the rings as they cook. The real Hudalla might be a glorious sight, but believe me when I say that these rings are the true wonder.

Prep time:

15 minutes

Cooking time:

30 minutes

Yield:

Servings vary

Difficulty:

Medium

Ingredients:

  • 2 large yellow onions, peeled and cut into ½-inch discs
  • 2 Tablespoons hot sauce
  • 1 cup packed brown sugar
  • ½ teaspoon garam masala
  • 1 pound sliced bacon

Directions:
  1. Preheat the oven to 400°F. Line a baking sheet with aluminum foil to catch any drips and set a cooling rack on top.
  2. Divide the sliced onions into sections of two rings sandwiched together, which will give some stability as they bake. Choose the largest rings and work smaller from there. Lightly brush each pair of rings with hot sauce.
  3. In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar and garam masala, then dip each slice of bacon in the sugar mix.
  4. Wrap each onion in one or more slices of sugary bacon, making sure the bacon doesn’t overlap but covers most of the onion. Place each wrapped ring on the cooling rack over the prepared baking sheet.
  5. Bake for about 30 minutes, until the bacon is crisp but the rings hold their shape. If you’d like the bacon any crisper, slide the baking sheet under the broiler very briefly. Enjoy while still warm, but be careful as they will be hot from the oven.

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook arrives November 5 and is available for pre-order now.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Disneyland Resort is now open. Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge will open at Disney's Hollywood Studios in Florida on August 29

Chelsea Monroe-Cassel is the author of several best-selling fictional food cookbooks for franchises like Game of Thrones, World of Warcraft, Firefly, and the Elder Scrolls. She also maintains the blog Inn at the Crossroads, where she still occasionally dabbles with new recipes.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

star wars recipes

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The Mandalorian", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-mandalorian"}

    Din Djarin Assembles a Crew in Marvel’s Star Wars: The Mandalorian – Season 2 #8 — Exclusive Preview

    January 4, 2024

    January 4, 2024

    Jan 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Characters + Histories", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/characters-+-histories"}

    Darth Vader Returns to Mustafar in Marvel’s Star Wars: Revelations (2023) #1 – Exclusive Preview

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Ty Yorrick Returns in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures – Saber for Hire – Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Mace Windu Will Finish Qui-Gon Jinn’s Last Mission in Star Wars: The Glass Abyss - Exclusive Reveal

    December 8, 2023

    December 8, 2023

    Dec 8

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Zeen Starts Again in Dark Horse’s Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures Phase III #1 - Exclusive Preview

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    From the Pages of Star Wars Insider: A New Mission Begins in an Original Star Wars: The High Republic Tale

    October 30, 2023

    October 30, 2023

    Oct 30

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved