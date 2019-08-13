Learn to Make 'Rings of Hudalla', a New Recipe from the Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge Cookbook

Chelsea Monroe-Cassel takes StarWars.com behind the pages of her in-world cookbook -- and offers a sneak peek at a galactic favorite.

Someone once declared that an army marched on its stomach. It’s true, whether you’re dealing with a Roman legion or a platoon of stormtroopers. But while a very real concern to the logisticians of real armies, it’s a detail too-often overlooked in fictional settings.

My name is Chelsea Monroe-Cassel, and I’ve made it my mission to transform the food of fictional worlds into real-world recipes. Over the years I’ve traveled through many realms, from fantastical dragon-filled mountains to distant ‘verses, so when I was asked to join the team for a Star Wars cookbook, I was thrilled.

The foods of the Star Wars galaxy are as varied the races that inhabit its distinctive regions, systems, and planets. Each dish reflects the culture, geography, and economic realities that have shaped the peoples who created it. That is why a dish served at a Republic Senate dinner will be so different from the meals eaten on the Millennium Falcon. A dash of history here, a pinch of ancestral pride there, and you’ll find a rich and flavorful array of recipes to delight the senses.

The Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge cookbook is an in-world collection of recipes, meaning that it’s presented as a cookbook compiled by none other than Strono “Cookie” Tuggs, the enterprising chef who runs the traveling food shuttle currently docked at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge. Cookie has traveled all over the galaxy gathering ingredients and techniques that make his cuisine something really special, and I wanted to reflect that in his cookbook. The magic of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge is that it brings to life a world we’ve only read about or viewed on the big screen, allowing you to experience it for the first time.

Similarly, this cookbook is a chance to embrace the world of Star Wars in a new way, even if you haven’t yet visited the park. It allows you to take a culinary journey through that galaxy far, far away, and will encourage you to try a few new things you might not have thought of on your own. I tried to emphasize unusual flavor combinations, interesting visuals, and when possible, a few fan favorites. Among many others, the book includes Twi’lek, Mandalorian, and Huttese dishes, alongside some that are just plain fun, like the below recipe for Rings of Hudalla.

For this recipe, I wanted to offer something that people might not ordinarily make at home: Onion Rings. But these aren't just any onion ring. These are bacon-wrapped, spicy-seasoned Rings of Hudalla! Named for the planet in the galaxy with the largest rings, these rings are a great addition to a meal as a side dish or as a more festive party offering. They're crisp on the outside, soft on the inside, and bursting with flavor. But you might want to make extra: at our photo shoot for the cookbook, they didn't last very long at all after this final photo was taken!

Get a first look below at the recipe for Rings of Hudalla as it appears in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge: The Official Black Spire Outpost Cookbook, and scroll down for an easy-to-read Web version.





Rings of Hudalla

The planet Hudalla is an enormous gas giant orbited by some of the largest rings in the galaxy. It’s truly impressive to behold—but not nearly as impressive as the sumptuous snack that shares its name. Look, I’m well aware this ain’t the first time someone’s sliced up an onion, coated it with somethin’ delicious, and served it next to a sandwich. But these baked beauties have got somethin’ special that sets them apart from the traditional onion ring: They’ve traded breading for puffer pig bacon! That’s right, each and every ring is wrapped in juicy strips of meat for a flavor that’s bigger than any gas giant. Even better, the bacon is coated with a mixture of sugar and spice that caramelizes onto the surface of the rings as they cook. The real Hudalla might be a glorious sight, but believe me when I say that these rings are the true wonder.

Prep time:

15 minutes

Cooking time:

30 minutes

Yield:

Servings vary

Difficulty:

Medium

Ingredients:

