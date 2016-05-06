Star Wars: Force for Change Ignites Goodwill Around the World in Celebration of Star Wars Day

Thanks to fans supporting Force for Change, this May the 4th was one to remember.
“May the 4th Be With You” -- a statement that represents the passion and love for Star Wars shared by fans around the world, now has an additional meaning: inspiring positivity and goodwill fueled by the Force. This year, thanks to the amazing Star Wars fan community, Star Wars Day launched charitable activations all around the world on behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change.
In the US, over the course of a four-week period which culminated on May the 4th, fans were able to donate to a fundraising campaign through CrowdRise.com/ForceForChange and Star Wars: Force for Change matched all donations up to $1 million. We are proud to announce that over $2.2 million has been raised for Make-A-Wish, American Red Cross, U.S. Fund for UNICEF and Boys and Girls Clubs of America. Lucasfilm gives a heartfelt thanks to support from the worldwide fan community as well as key contributors including Tourism Ireland, Mad Engine, Sphero, Hasbro, PlayStation, and ReedPOP.
Force for Change also partnered with Disney Parks in the United States to help launch exclusive Rogue One: A Star Wars Story merchandise on May the 4th, including an exclusive logo T-shirt and a pin. Twenty-five percent of the sales price of each item sold will go to U.S. Fund for UNICEF to support UNICEF Kid Power. Learn more here.
Additionally, Force for Change worked with over 25 children’s hospitals around the US to create Star Wars-themed events for kids going through medical treatment. There were costumed character visits, art activities, movie screenings, and more.