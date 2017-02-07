Star Wars: Force for Change Announces New Star Wars Humble Bundle III to Benefit UNICEF

Own classic Star Wars games and support a good cause.

On behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change, you can now revisit a galaxy of classic Star Wars games -- including Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D, and many more -- and support a good cause at the same time.

Star Wars: Force for Change and Disney Consumer Products and Interactive Media have joined forces with Humble once again for the third in an epic series of game bundles, featuring different payment tiers and an amazing selection of titles.



Customers can pay $1 or more for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic, Star Wars: X-Wing Alliance, Star Wars: X-Wing vs TIE Fighter - Balance of Power Campaigns, and Star Wars: Galactic Battlegrounds Saga. They'll also receive a coupon for 10% off Humble Monthly for new subscribers.

Customers who pay more than the average price will also get Star Wars: Battlefront II, Star Wars: Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast, Star Wars: Starfighter, Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II: The Sith Lords, and Star Wars: Rebel Assault I + II.

Customers who pay $14 or more will get all of that plus Star Wars The Force Unleashed: Ultimate Sith Edition, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed II, Star Wars: Rogue Squadron 3D, Star Wars Shadows of the Empire, and Star Wars Empire At War: Gold Pack.

Customers who pay $35 or more will get the full lineup of games and receive an exclusive Star Wars T-shirt, available in this bundle only. (Redeem by March 7, 11:00 a.m. PT.)

All games are available on Steam for Windows, and some for Mac and Linux, as well. Pay $1 or more to access Steam keys, and be sure to check out the full system requirements prior to purchasing.

Fans can support a good cause and choose where their payment goes: between the game developer and UNICEF Kid Power on behalf of Star Wars: Force for Change, an initiative that harnesses the global fandom of Star Wars to empower and improve the lives of children around the world. UNICEF Kid Power is a program of the U.S. Fund for UNICEF that empowers users to get active, go on fun missions with famous champions, and send lifesaving therapeutic food packets to help save the lives of kids in need around the world. If they like the bundle or like what Humble Bundle does, customers can leave a Humble Tip, too.

Visit HumbleBundle.com for full details and stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars: Force for Change.

