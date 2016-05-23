Star Wars: Force for Change and UNICEF Kid Power Introduce New Green Kid Power Band

A special Kid Power Band and a new Star Wars: Force for Change Mission featuring Ashley Eckstein are now available!

With the combined strength of Star Wars: Force for Change and the U.S. Fund for UNICEF, you can now own a UNICEF Kid Power Band strong with the Force -- and help a good cause.

As of May 22, Star Wars: Force for Change and the U.S. Fund for UNICEF are offering a new UNICEF Kid Power Band in a special Star Wars: Force for Change green color. These are in addition to the classic blue and orange UNICEF Kid Power bands and the Star Wars: Force for Change black band; all are available at Target.com and in every Target store from coast to coast.

With the UNICEF Kid Power Band, kids go on Missions to learn about new cultures and earn points. Points unlock funding from partners, parents, and fans, and funds are used by UNICEF to deliver lifesaving packets of therapeutic food to severely malnourished children around the world. The more kids move, the more points they earn and the more lives they save.

To celebrate this new UNICEF Kid Power Band and get fans excited about helping those in need, a new Star Wars: Force for Change Mission -- featuring Ashley Eckstein, voice of Ahsoka Tano in both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels -- was also launched on May 22 through the UNICEF Kid Power App, free to UNICEF Kid Power Team members when they update their app.

To learn more about how UNICEF Kid Power works, click here. UNICEF Kid Power is a program of the U.S. Fund for UNICEF that empowers kids to get active to save lives, and is made possible through the generous support of Presenting Sponsors Star Wars: Force for Change and Target as well as local partners, parents and fans.

“Star Wars: Force for Change is proud to continue working with the U.S. Fund for UNICEF in support of UNICEF Kid Power," said Kayleen Walters, VP, Franchise Marketing & Integrated Planning at Lucasfilm. "Force for Change is about inspiring people to make a positive impact on the world and the UNICEF Kid Power program is doing just that. With the new green band and Star Wars-themed Mission, we’re thrilled to be able to use the Star Wars brand to help kids in need.”

Head to your local Target store or visit Target.com to pick up your Star Wars: Force for Change UNICEF Kid Power band today!

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ForceForChange