Your Enamel Pin Collection Stays On Target With This DIY Pin Board

Step 1: Begin by painting the entire cork board black. Let dry completely.

Step 2: Next, use the chalk and the ruler to place small markings in the middle of one side of the dry cork board. Place two more markings on either side of that one, the same distance apart (about four inches on either side).

Step 3: Use the ruler to make the same markings on the opposite side of the board, making sure that they line up.

Step 4: Repeat on the other two sides of the cork board.

Step 5: Measure eight inches up from the bottom middle marking on each side, and mark it gently with the chalk.

Step 6: Use the pencil to connect the chalk markings and make triangles on each of the four sides. Make any corrections to the shapes as needed.

Step 7: Trace the triangle shapes with the neon green paint marker and let dry completely.

Step 8: Draw a large oval shape with the green paint marker in the center of the board, large enough to enclose each of the triangle points. Let dry.

Step 9: Use the pencil to draw lines from the triangle points, bisecting in the middle. This is where the center of the TIE fighter will go. Draw it lightly with the pencil and complete it with the green paint marker.

It’s okay if it doesn’t look quite right -- you can paint over the TIE and try again if you need to!

Step 10: Use the black acrylic paint for any touch up spots as needed. You can also use the round end of the paint brush to clean up the small circle inside the TIE, if necessary.

Step 11: When all of the paint has dried, your pin board is ready to go! Stick your favorite Star Wars pins in the board and hang it in a place for everyone to admire your incredible collection.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.