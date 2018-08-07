ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Your Enamel Pin Collection Stays On Target With This DIY Pin Board

August 7, 2018
August 7, 2018
Kelly Knox

Keeping track of your Star Wars enamel pins doesn’t have to be a battle (of Yavin).

You’ve put a lot of time and effort building your Star Wars enamel pin collection, collecting them at Star Wars Celebration, Disney Parks, and more events over the years. You decorate your jackets and backpacks with them to show the world your love of a galaxy far, far away. But what if you just want to display them at home? StarWars.com has a solution!

Stick your enamel pins in a handmade, X-wing-inspired pin board that keeps your collection on target and off the floor, and you’ll never have to worry about one falling off your radar again.

A Rebel targeting computer locks on to an enemy TIE fighter.

What You'll Need

  • 12” square cork board (canvas-style)
  • Black acrylic paint
  • Neon green paint marker
  • Chalk
  • Ruler
  • Pencil
  • Paint brushes

Get Started!

Step 1: Begin by painting the entire cork board black. Let dry completely.

A ruler, placed on a corkboard painted black.

A black cork board.

Step 2: Next, use the chalk and the ruler to place small markings in the middle of one side of the dry cork board. Place two more markings on either side of that one, the same distance apart (about four inches on either side).

Step 3: Use the ruler to make the same markings on the opposite side of the board, making sure that they line up.

Step 4: Repeat on the other two sides of the cork board.

Step 5: Measure eight inches up from the bottom middle marking on each side, and mark it gently with the chalk.

Step 6: Use the pencil to connect the chalk markings and make triangles on each of the four sides. Make any corrections to the shapes as needed.

A black cork board with green lines drawn on it.

Step 7: Trace the triangle shapes with the neon green paint marker and let dry completely.

A black cork board with green lines and a green circle on it.

Step 8: Draw a large oval shape with the green paint marker in the center of the board, large enough to enclose each of the triangle points. Let dry.

Step 9: Use the pencil to draw lines from the triangle points, bisecting in the middle. This is where the center of the TIE fighter will go. Draw it lightly with the pencil and complete it with the green paint marker.

A black corkboard with a green TIE fighter painted on it.

It’s okay if it doesn’t look quite right -- you can paint over the TIE and try again if you need to!

A black cork board targeting computer with a green TIE FIGHTER and black paint.

Step 10: Use the black acrylic paint for any touch up spots as needed. You can also use the round end of the paint brush to clean up the small circle inside the TIE, if necessary.

A finished DIY enamel pin board with R2-D2 standing next to it.

Step 11: When all of the paint has dried, your pin board is ready to go! Stick your favorite Star Wars pins in the board and hang it in a place for everyone to admire your incredible collection.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.

star wars crafts pins

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    This Upcycled Star Wars-Style Crate Makes a Great Galactic Gift Box

    December 15, 2022

    December 15, 2022

    Dec 15

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    Make This AT-ST Diorama the Center of Attention

    November 14, 2022

    November 14, 2022

    Nov 14

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    Fight Against the Dark with a Jack-O’-Lantern Inspired by Andor

    October 10, 2022

    October 10, 2022

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Creativity", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/creativity"}

    You’ll Lose Your Mind Over This DIY Bor Gullet Pumpkin

    October 6, 2022

    October 6, 2022

    Oct 6

  • A DIY Lola for Your Little Leia or Luke

    July 1, 2022

    July 1, 2022

    Jul 1

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Bring Light and Life to Your Collection with This Starlight Beacon DIY Bookend

    June 14, 2022

    June 14, 2022

    Jun 14

  • {:title=>"The Book of Boba Fett", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-book-of-boba-fett"}

    Give This DIY Valentine’s Day Gamorrean Guard Bookmark to Someone Special

    January 24, 2022

    January 24, 2022

    Jan 24

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"}

    Use the Force (of Magnetism) to Make This Star Wars: Visions Droid

    January 7, 2022

    January 7, 2022

    Jan 7

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved