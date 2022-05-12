Star Wars Celebration LIVE! Heads to Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022

Tune in for panels, celebrity guests, and plenty of surprises!

Star Wars Celebration LIVE! is coming to Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022 later this month!

Whether you're joining us for the event or watching from home, Star Wars Celebration LIVE! presented by Geico will be streaming panels, exclusive interviews, and other unforgettable segments direct from the show floor.

Tune in on StarWars.com and YouTube.com/StarWars, May 26-29, for colorful commentary from your hosts Andi Gutierrez, Anthony Carboni, Krystina Arielle, Hector Navarro, Jordan Hembrough, and Kristin Baver.

You never know who will pop up on the LIVE! stage, promising lots of surprises, celebrities, and the chance to see yourself and your friends in the crowd!

