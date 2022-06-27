Find out when you can get tickets and exclusive merchandise from the world’s biggest Star Wars event.

If you're already missing Star Wars Celebration, it's almost time to get your tickets to celebrate the galaxy far, far away at ExCeL London.

StarWars.com is excited to announce that Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 tickets will go on sale this Thursday, June 30 at 12:00 p.m. ET along with limited Star Wars Celebration 2023 exclusive merchandise available for pre-order during registration. Tickets are limited and may sell out quickly, so mark your calendars and get ready to punch it!

Plus, this week Star Wars Celebration will launch a special, limited-time online store for select merchandise from Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2022. Ticket holders from this year's event can enjoy priority online store access from June 28-30, and the store will open to the general public on July 1 at 12:00 p.m. ET. Merchandise will be available at shop.starwarscelebration.com.

Check out StarWarsCelebration.com for more information.

Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 will be held April 7-10, 2023, at ExCeL London in England.