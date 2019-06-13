Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2020 Dates Announced

The next installment of the world’s biggest Star Wars party is in range.

Star Wars fans, mark your calendars.

StarWars.com is excited to announce that Star Wars Celebration will return to Anaheim, California, on August 27-30, 2020, at the Anaheim Convention Center. The world’s biggest gathering of Star Wars fans, Celebration is an official production from Lucasfilm and ReedPOP, honoring the past of a galaxy far, far away while looking ahead at what’s to come -- from new movies to upcoming shows, games, and comics. Tickets go on sale June 21 at 9 a.m. PT.

Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2020 will be four fun-filled days of major announcements, immersive exhibits, an interactive show floor, screenings, exclusive merchandise, celebrity guests, panels, autograph sessions, fan-inspired activities, costumes, and other surprises. From young fans of Star Wars animated shows to die-hards fueled by the nostalgia for the original Star Wars trilogy to families that enjoy Star Wars together, there's something for everyone at Star Wars Celebration. For Star Wars fans, there’s nothing else like it.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com and StarWarsCelebration.com for news on Star Wars Celebration Anaheim 2020, including panels, guests, and more.

