Star Wars Celebration 2017 Set for Orlando

Tickets to go on sale Wednesday, May 25!

The rendezvous point for Star Wars Celebration 2017 has been confirmed: set coordinates for Orlando, Florida, April 13-16, 2017, at the Orange County Convention Center! Tickets, including 4-day, single-day, and VIP, are scheduled to go on sale Wednesday, May 25, at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. GMT at www.starwarscelebration.com.

“Star Wars Celebration has always been about the fans,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “It allows Lucasfilm to connect directly with the thousands of fans who have given their dedication and support to the world of Star Wars over the years, and is the perfect opportunity for us to give something back.”



Guest and event announcements for Star Wars Celebration 2017 in Orlando will begin soon at www.starwarscelebration.com and StarWars.com.

This year's Star Wars Celebration will take place at London's ExCel Centre, July 15-17.

