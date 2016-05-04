ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

Star Wars Celebration 2017 Set for Orlando

May 4, 2016
May 4, 2016

Tickets to go on sale Wednesday, May 25!

The rendezvous point for Star Wars Celebration 2017 has been confirmed: set coordinates for Orlando, Florida, April 13-16, 2017, at the Orange County Convention Center! Tickets, including 4-day, single-day, and VIP, are scheduled to go on sale Wednesday, May 25, at 12:00 p.m. PT/3:00 p.m. ET/9:00 p.m. GMT at www.starwarscelebration.com.

Star Wars Celebration has always been about the fans,” said Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm. “It allows Lucasfilm to connect directly with the thousands of fans who have given their dedication and support to the world of Star Wars over the years, and is the perfect opportunity for us to give something back.”

Guest and event announcements for Star Wars Celebration 2017 in Orlando will begin soon at www.starwarscelebration.com and StarWars.com


This year's Star Wars Celebration will take place at London's ExCel Centre, July 15-17.


Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on all things Star Wars Celebration!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

SWCO 2017

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Online Store Now Open - Updated

    June 23, 2023

    June 23, 2023

    Jun 23

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    SWCE 2023: All the Big News

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars Celebration Heads to Japan in 2025

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    SWCE 2023: Check Out Jazwares' Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Series V

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"}

    SWCE 2023: Star Wars: Visions Volume 2 Trailer, Key Art, and Cast Revealed

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    SWCE 2023: Marvel Reveals Star Wars: Dark Droids Horror Event and More

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"The Bad Batch", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-bad-batch"}

    SWCE 2023: Star Wars: The Bad Batch Season 3 Coming in 2024

    April 10, 2023

    April 10, 2023

    Apr 10

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    SWCE 2023: 10 Reveals from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    April 9, 2023

    April 9, 2023

    Apr 9

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved