Star Wars Battlefront: Twilight Company Novel Coming in November

August 28, 2015
August 28, 2015
StarWars.com Team

You played Battlefront, now experience it in a whole other way.

On November 3, 2015, Del Rey will publish Star Wars Battlefront: Twilight Company by Alexander Freed, a novel inspired by the highly-anticipated video game Star Wars: Battlefront. This action-packed adventure follows a squad of soldiers caught in the trenches of the ultimate galactic war between good and evil. Here now is the exclusive reveal of the book’s cover as well as a special patch designed for the members of Twilight Company.

Free_9781101884775_cvr

TwilightCompany_2up
Twilight Survives

Star Wars Battlefront: Twilight Company

