ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Join Meetings from A Galaxy Far, Far Away with These Star Wars Backgrounds

April 16, 2020
April 16, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Take your video conferences anywhere from Tatooine to the Resistance base.

Have an upcoming video call? Don't dial-in from your living room -- send your transmission from the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

StarWars.com is excited to present a galaxy of virtual Star Wars backgrounds that you can use in any online meeting. If you're home and catching up with friends, talking with family, or an an important work video call, you can now do so appearing as if you're somewhere in a galaxy far, far away. Choose from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back's Hoth (wampa-free, thankfully), the ruins of the Death Star, and many, many more. Whether you dress as a Star Wars character is entirely up to you. (But we would encourage it.)

You can easily download any and all backgrounds below. Here's how:

Step 1: Click on any image to open it at full resolution.

Step 2: Save to your computer or mobile device. (You can either right-click or use your browser's download icon.)

Congratulations -- you've taken your first step into a larger world of Star Wars video calls!

ASTEROID FIELD

Star Wars virtual background: Astroid field

CLOUD CITY

Star Wars virtual background: Cloud City

CORUSCANT

Star Wars virtual background: Coruscant

DEATH STAR (VIEW FROM CONTROL ROOM)

Star Wars virtual background: Death Star (view form control room)

DEATH STAR RUINS

Star Wars virtual background: Death Star ruinsStar Wars virtual background: Death Star ruins Star Wars virtual background: Death Star ruins

THE EMPEROR'S THRONE ON EXEGOL

Star Wars virtual background: The Emperor's throne on Exegol

HOTH

Star Wars virtual background: Hoth Star Wars virtual background: Hoth Star Wars virtual background: Hoth

IMPERIAL STAR DESTROYER BRIDGE

Star Wars virtual background: Imperial Star Destroyer bridge

JAKKU

Star Wars virtual background: Jakku

KYLO REN'S STAR DESTROYER

Star Wars virtual background: Kylo Ren's Star Destroyer

LIGHTSPEED

Star Wars virtual background: lightspeed

THE MILLENNIUM FALCON

Star Wars virtual background: The Millennium FalconStar Wars virtual background: The Millennium FalconStar Wars virtual background: the Millennium FalconStar Wars virtual background: The Millennium Falcon

PASAANA

Star Wars virtual background: Pasaana

REBEL BASE

Star Wars virtual background: Rebel baseStar Wars virtual background: Rebel base Star Wars virtual background: Rebel base

RESISTANCE BASE

Star Wars virtual background: resistance baseStar Wars virtual background: resistance baseStar Wars virtual background: resistance base

SCARIF IMPERIAL VAULT

Star Wars virtual background: Scarif Imperial Vault

SNOKE'S STAR DESTROYER

Star Wars virtual background: Snoke's Star Destroyer

STARFIELD

Star Wars virtual background: starfield

STARKILLER BASE

Star Wars virtual background: Starkiller base

TATOOINE

Star Wars virtual background: TatooineStar Wars virtual background: Tatooine

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Star Wars backgrounds ThisWeek

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Lucasfilm and Star Wars Receive a Combined 23 Emmy Nominations

    July 12, 2023

    July 12, 2023

    Jul 12

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    New Ahsoka Trailer: The Former Jedi Prepares for the Return of Thrawn

    July 11, 2023

    July 11, 2023

    Jul 11

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Ahsoka Premiere Date Revealed

    June 7, 2023

    June 7, 2023

    Jun 7

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: LeAndre Thomas and Justin Ridge on the Heartbreak and Hope of “The Pit”

    June 7, 2023

    June 7, 2023

    Jun 7

  • {:title=>"Merchandise", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/merchandise"} {:title=>"Collecting", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/collecting"}

    Star Wars Father's Day Gift Guide 2023

    June 1, 2023

    June 1, 2023

    Jun 1

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Jedi at 40 | Ben Burtt and Randy Thom on Crafting Ewokese, Jabba's Voice, and the Rancor's Roar

    May 25, 2023

    May 25, 2023

    May 25

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Jedi at 40 | Into the Rancor Pit with Dennis Muren and Phil Tippett

    May 25, 2023

    May 25, 2023

    May 25

  • {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Jedi at 40 | ILM Legend Thomas G. Smith on the Making of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi

    May 25, 2023

    May 25, 2023

    May 25

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved