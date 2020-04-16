Join Meetings from A Galaxy Far, Far Away with These Star Wars Backgrounds

Take your video conferences anywhere from Tatooine to the Resistance base.
Have an upcoming video call? Don't dial-in from your living room -- send your transmission from the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.
StarWars.com is excited to present a galaxy of virtual Star Wars backgrounds that you can use in any online meeting. If you're home and catching up with friends, talking with family, or an an important work video call, you can now do so appearing as if you're somewhere in a galaxy far, far away. Choose from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back's Hoth (wampa-free, thankfully), the ruins of the Death Star, and many, many more. Whether you dress as a Star Wars character is entirely up to you. (But we would encourage it.)
You can easily download any and all backgrounds below. Here's how:
Step 1: Click on any image to open it at full resolution.
Step 2: Save to your computer or mobile device. (You can either right-click or use your browser's download icon.)
Congratulations -- you've taken your first step into a larger world of Star Wars video calls!
ASTEROID FIELD
CLOUD CITY
CORUSCANT
DEATH STAR (VIEW FROM CONTROL ROOM)
DEATH STAR RUINS
THE EMPEROR'S THRONE ON EXEGOL
HOTH
IMPERIAL STAR DESTROYER BRIDGE
JAKKU
KYLO REN'S STAR DESTROYER
LIGHTSPEED
THE MILLENNIUM FALCON
PASAANA
REBEL BASE
RESISTANCE BASE
SCARIF IMPERIAL VAULT
SNOKE'S STAR DESTROYER
STARFIELD
STARKILLER BASE
TATOOINE
