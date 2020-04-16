Join Meetings from A Galaxy Far, Far Away with These Star Wars Backgrounds

Take your video conferences anywhere from Tatooine to the Resistance base.

Have an upcoming video call? Don't dial-in from your living room -- send your transmission from the cockpit of the Millennium Falcon.

StarWars.com is excited to present a galaxy of virtual Star Wars backgrounds that you can use in any online meeting. If you're home and catching up with friends, talking with family, or an an important work video call, you can now do so appearing as if you're somewhere in a galaxy far, far away. Choose from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back's Hoth (wampa-free, thankfully), the ruins of the Death Star, and many, many more. Whether you dress as a Star Wars character is entirely up to you. (But we would encourage it.)

You can easily download any and all backgrounds below. Here's how:

Step 1: Click on any image to open it at full resolution.

Step 2: Save to your computer or mobile device. (You can either right-click or use your browser's download icon.)

Congratulations -- you've taken your first step into a larger world of Star Wars video calls!

ASTEROID FIELD

CLOUD CITY

CORUSCANT

DEATH STAR (VIEW FROM CONTROL ROOM)

DEATH STAR RUINS

THE EMPEROR'S THRONE ON EXEGOL

HOTH

IMPERIAL STAR DESTROYER BRIDGE

JAKKU

KYLO REN'S STAR DESTROYER

LIGHTSPEED

THE MILLENNIUM FALCON

PASAANA

REBEL BASE

RESISTANCE BASE

SCARIF IMPERIAL VAULT

SNOKE'S STAR DESTROYER

STARFIELD

STARKILLER BASE

TATOOINE

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog