Star Wars Art: Posters - Special Preview

Get a first look at Abrams Books' stunning new tome!

From Tom Jung's iconic Star Wars one-sheet to Roger Kastel's stunning Episode V painting to Drew Struzan's peerless work across the saga, poster art has a great legacy in Star Wars expression. Star Wars Art: Posters, the fifth book in the George Lucas-curated Star Wars Art series, celebrates that legacy with the best artwork from all six Star Wars films, the Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated television series, and limited-edition prints. Available now, the essential tome features a foreword and introduction by the legendary Struzan and Kastel, respectively, and includes a wide range of styles from all over the world.

Check out StarWars.com's special preview of Star Wars Art: Posters below, and buy the collection now at AbramsBooks.com!