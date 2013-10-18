ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Star Wars Art: Concept -- Exclusive Preview

October 18, 2013
StarWars.com Team

Get a sneak peek at stunning artwork from the new book, available now!

Star Wars Art: Concept

Concept art has always played a huge role in the creation of Star Wars films, from Ralph McQuarrie's original work on A New Hope, which brought George Lucas' early ideas to life, to Iain McCaig's designs of Darth Maul during the development of The Phantom Menace. Abrams' new tome Star Wars Art: Concept, released this week, celebrates the concept art of a galaxy far, far away, with pre-production drawings and paintings from the films, TV series, video games, and more -- and features a forward by filmmaker Joe Johnston, who served as a storyboard and concept artist on the original trilogy and designed Boba Fett's costume, and an introduction from prequel trilogy (and future Star Wars films) artist Doug Chiang. Check out a special preview of selections from Star Wars Art: Concept after the jump!

Mos Eisley cantina standoff by Ralph McQuarrie. Concept art for A New Hope.
Mos Eisley cantina standoff by Ralph McQuarrie. Concept art for A New Hope. Acrylic and Gouache on Illustration Board.

Betty droid, kneeling by Hajime Sorayama.
Betty droid, kneeling by Hajime Sorayama. Private commission. Acrylic on Illustration Board.

Alien character by Fabian Lacey. Concept art for Star Wars: 1313.
Alien character by Fabian Lacey. Concept art for Star Wars: 1313. Digital.

Coruscant underworld police speeder by Ryan Church. Concept art for Star Wars: 1313.
Coruscant underworld police speeder by Ryan Church. Concept art for Star Wars: 1313. Digital.

star wars art: concept

