ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

Updated: Star Wars Games Are Getting Special Modifications with New Solo: A Star Wars Story Content

June 6, 2018
June 6, 2018
StarWars.com Team

Characters, vehicles, and more from the scoundrel-filled movie have arrived in some of our favorite titles.

We’ll be sent to the spice mines of Kessel for sure!

Starting June 12, Battlefront II launches an all-new extraction mode deep inside the infamous mines. The new mode is the latest in Solo: A Star Wars Story add-ons and updates available throughout the Star Wars gaming universe in celebration of the new film. (Check back as new characters, ships and other add-ons are announced in the coming weeks!)

Here’s what’s available so far:

Han Solo aims his blaster in a still from the video game Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Star Wars Battlefront II

In celebration of Solo, players will soon have the chance to unlock five new character appearances from the film, including not one, but two of Lando’s smoothest looks. There are also two different Han Solo ensembles and a new Chewbacca, complete with goggles, all launching June 12.

Lando’s Millennium Falcon will also make its debut in the update. And fans can journey to Kessel to lead a rebellion in Extraction, a new mode in Battlefront II where you and your infiltration squad must retrieve a critical payload and make a successful escape, all while fending off enemy forces.

Han Solo and Chewbacca face off against stormtroopers in art promoting the video game Star Wars: Force Arena.

Star Wars: Force Arena

Last week, The Star Wars Show announced the largest update to date for the popular mobile game, with new battle characters including young Han Solo and Chewbacca, as well as new villain Dryden Vos and his nefarious bodyguards. There’s also a new Datacard Quest Game Mode featuring six unique quests, which can unlock powerful new Combat Datacard rewards.

Hauler ships fly over a ground base in the video game Star Wars: Commander.

Star Wars: Commander

In celebration of Solo: A Star Wars Story, this game offers brand new vehicles, mercenaries, and starships like the AT-DT walker, AT-hauler, A-LT utility droid, and TIE gunship. And for a limited time only, you can play a four-week long in-game event featuring Saponza and Therm Scissorpunch on a mission to collect Coaxium in return for Data Fragments. You may even stumble upon some holo recordings featuring a young Lando Calrissian...

Qi'ra stands with a blaster in promotional art for the video game Galaxy of Heroes.

Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes 

In addition to Enfys Nest, you can now add Qi’ra, young Han Solo, and Chewbacca to your team in this epic era-spanning game. Even more exciting new characters are expected in the coming weeks. We think you’ll want them all to help you put together a crew. Galaxy of Heroes is also introducing some exciting updates to the popular Ships mode for faster and more tactical gameplay.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

star wars games Star Wars Commander Star Wars: Force Arena Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes (Android™) Solo: A Star Wars Story

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"} {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2023

    December 18, 2023

    December 18, 2023

    Dec 18

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Kelleran Beq Joins Star Wars: Galaxy of Heroes - Exclusive Reveal

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Minecraft Star Wars: Path of the Jedi DLC Now Available

    November 7, 2023

    November 7, 2023

    Nov 7

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Crimson Climb

    October 10, 2023

    October 10, 2023

    Oct 10

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Enduring Legacies of Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy and The Force Unleashed

    September 27, 2023

    September 27, 2023

    Sep 27

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Arrives in Fortnite

    September 26, 2023

    September 26, 2023

    Sep 26

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    Ahsoka Tano Coming to Fortnite

    August 25, 2023

    August 25, 2023

    Aug 25

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved