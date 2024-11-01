Brand-New Skeleton Crew Trailer and Key Art Revealed

The adrenaline-pumping trailer gives us a glimpse at the new Star Wars series ahead of the two-episode premiere on Disney+ December 3.

A crew of murderous pirates is coming, but we can’t stop watching the latest Star Wars: Skeleton Crew trailer.

The driving beat of a synth-pop track perfectly captures the joyful adventure ahead, introducing strange new aliens, thrilling space battles, and never-before-seen worlds that we can’t wait to explore. The series, created by Spider-Man Homecoming director Jon Watts and writer Christopher Ford, who also serve as the showrunners, follows along as Wim (Ravi Cabot-Conyers), Fern (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), KB (Kyriana Kratter), and Neel (Robert Timothy Smith) get lost in this wonderfully strange and dangerous galaxy.

Luckily, Jod Na Nawood (Jude Law) is here to help. “I’ll get you home,” he tells them in the new trailer. “We’ll make a partnership.” Of course, pirate ports, booby traps, hidden treasure, and massive tentacled aliens are just a few of the obstacles between the four young travelers and their goal. As Neel points out, they’re lost. Really lost!

Plus, today the final key art was revealed featuring series stars Jude Law and the rest of the crew with the skull-like face of SM-33 in the distance.

Individual episodic directors are Jon Watts, David Lowery, the Daniels (Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert), Jake Schreier, Bryce Dallas Howard, and Lee Isaac Chung. The season was written by Christopher Ford and Jon Watts, with two episodes by Myung Joh Wesner. The series is executive produced by Christopher Ford, Jon Watts, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson, along with co-executive producers Chris Buongiorno, Karen Gilchrist, Carrie Beck and producers Susan McNamara and John Bartnicki. And the behind-the-scenes crew on the series includes legendary Industrial Light & Magic VFX supervisor John Knoll.

Rewatch the latest trailer now and strap in for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew, premiering December 3, 2024 on Disney+.