Sideshow's Echo and Fives Sixth Scale Figures - First Look!

July 28, 2014
Get a sneak peek at new premium figures of the popular ARC troopers!

Two fan favorite clone troopers are back -- thanks to Sideshow Collectibles.

Echo and Fives, heroic Republic soldiers from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, are coming to Sideshow's Sixth Scale line of premium figures. Both are beautifully sculpted with a high level of detail, multiple points of articulation, and a wide array of accessories, resulting in stunning recreations of the beloved characters.

Check out StarWars.com's exclusive preview gallery and feature list below!

    • Echo Sixth Scale Figure

    • Fully Articulated Armored Body
    • Full Body Armor Set
    • Additional Sculpted ARC Specific Armor Compoments
    • R/L  Detailed ARC Gauntlet Armor
    • Detailed ARC Trooper Helmet Sculpt with Echo Customized Markings
    • Detailed  CT-21-0408 “Echo” portrait
    • Pauldron with chest pouch
    • Belt with Holsters, Pouch and Cartridge Harness
    • Two (2) Cartridges
    • Fabric Kama Skirt
    • R/L Fist
    • R/L Trigger Hands
    • R/L C-Grip Hands
    • R/L Salute Hands
    • R/L Thumbs Down Hands
    • Two (2) Left Pointer Hands
    • One (1) Right Pointer Hand
    • R/L Standing Pose Feet with Additional Armor
    • Droid Popper
    • Two (2) DC-17 Hand Blasters
    • DC-15S Blaster Carbine
    • DC-15A  Blaster Rifle
    • DC-15A Harpoon Attachment
    • Survival Backpack
    • Exclusive Accessories (Required or N/A) ­  Base w/Echo Based Art

    Fives Sixth Scale Figure

    • Fully Articulated Armored Body
    • Full Body Armor Set
    • Additional Sculpted ARC Specific Armor Compoments
    • R/L Detailed ARC Gauntlet Armor
    • Detailed ARC Trooper Helmet Sculpt with Fives Customized Markings
    • Detailed CT-27-5555 “Fives” portrait
    • Pauldron with chest pouch
    • Belt with Holsters, Pouch and Cartridge Harness
    • Two (2) Cartridges
    • Fabric Kama Skirt
    • R/L Fist
    • R/L Trigger Hands
    • R/L C-Grip Hands
    • R/L Salute Hands
    • R/L Thumbs Down Hands
    • Two (2) Left Pointer Hands
    • One (1) Right Pointer Hand

