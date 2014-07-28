Sideshow's Echo and Fives Sixth Scale Figures - First Look!

Get a sneak peek at new premium figures of the popular ARC troopers!

Two fan favorite clone troopers are back -- thanks to Sideshow Collectibles.

Echo and Fives, heroic Republic soldiers from Star Wars: The Clone Wars, are coming to Sideshow's Sixth Scale line of premium figures. Both are beautifully sculpted with a high level of detail, multiple points of articulation, and a wide array of accessories, resulting in stunning recreations of the beloved characters.

Check out StarWars.com's exclusive preview gallery and feature list below!