Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Tickets On Sale Worldwide

Get your tickets to the rebellion -- and some amazing exclusives!

It's time to rebel: Tickets for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, in theaters December 16, are available worldwide starting today. And while Jyn Erso and her crew are looking to steal the Death Star plans in Rogue One, you can also score some just-as-cool swag. Check out the list and gallery below for select theater exclusives, including posters, drinking glasses, and much more!

ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE



Snag an exclusive, extremely limited Rogue One collectible Mondo-designed glass featuring artwork by Martin Ansin, only at participating locations.

AMC

See the film in IMAX at AMC theaters on 12/18, 12/25, and 1/1 and receive an exclusive Rogue One mini-poster, while supplies last. Collect a new poster each week.

ATOM

Get tickets to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story on Atom Tickets and receive access to exclusive gear only available on the Atom Tickets app.

CINEMARK

Get an exclusive mini-poster at first showings on Cinemark XD screens.

DOLBY

Attend showings on 12/15 at Dolby Cinema at AMC locations to receive a mini-print of the Dolby Rogue One poster.

FANDANGO

Buy tickets now for your chance to win a sweepstakes for a U-wing model -- signed by Rogue One: A Star Wars Story director Gareth Edwards.

IMAX

Get a mini-version of the IMAX Rogue One poster at first showings across the country. Find participating locations now!

REGAL

See the film in IMAX at Regal theaters on 12/15, 12/24, and 12/31 and receive an exclusive Rogue One collectible ticket -- a different ticket for each day -- while supplies last.