ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"}

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Tickets On Sale Worldwide

November 28, 2016
November 28, 2016

Get your tickets to the rebellion -- and some amazing exclusives!

It's time to rebel: Tickets for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, in theaters December 16, are available worldwide starting today. And while Jyn Erso and her crew are looking to steal the Death Star plans in Rogue One, you can also score some just-as-cool swag. Check out the list and gallery below for select theater exclusives, including posters, drinking glasses, and much more!

ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE


AMC
  • See the film in IMAX at AMC theaters on 12/18, 12/25, and 1/1 and receive an exclusive Rogue One mini-poster, while supplies last. Collect a new poster each week.

ATOM

CINEMARK
  • Get an exclusive mini-poster at first showings on Cinemark XD screens.

DOLBY
  • Attend showings on 12/15 at Dolby Cinema at AMC locations to receive a mini-print of the Dolby Rogue One poster.

FANDANGO

IMAX

REGAL
  • See the film in IMAX at Regal theaters on 12/15, 12/24, and 12/31 and receive an exclusive Rogue One collectible ticket -- a different ticket for each day -- while supplies last.

  • Regal’s Ultimate Ticket allows fans to see Rogue One: A Star Wars Story each day for the entire run of the movie. Only 1,000 of these exclusive limited edition, laser-etched black metal cards will be sold exclusively at corporateboxoffice.com.

  • rogue-one-ticketing-vendor-exclusives-fandangob

    of
    rogue-one-ticketing-vendor-exclusives-fandangob

    of
  • Rogue One Ticketing Exclusive - IMAX

    of
    Rogue One Ticketing Exclusive - IMAX

    of
  • Rogue One Ticketing Exclusive - Regal

    of
    Rogue One Ticketing Exclusive - Regal

    of

    • Visit the official Rogue One: A Star Wars Story movie site for tickets, trailers, and more Rebel intel!

    StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

    tickets Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"}

    5 Behind-the-Pages Secrets of Star Wars: Dawn of Rebellion

    December 5, 2023

    December 5, 2023

    Dec 5

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    “The Education of Cassian Andor”: Creator Tony Gilroy Explores the Nuance of Andor

    October 13, 2022

    October 13, 2022

    Oct 13

  • {:title=>"Andor", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/andor"} {:title=>"Behind the Scenes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/behind-the-scenes"}

    Andor Actor Genevieve O’Reilly on the Legacy of Mon Mothma

    October 6, 2022

    October 6, 2022

    Oct 6

  • {:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Felicity Jones Reflects on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    December 23, 2021

    December 23, 2021

    Dec 23

  • {:title=>"Rogue One", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/rogue-one"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Gareth Edwards Looks Back on Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

    December 16, 2021

    December 16, 2021

    Dec 16

  • {:title=>"The Rise of Skywalker", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-rise-of-skywalker"} {:title=>"Lucasfilm", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lucasfilm"}

    Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Ticket Offers and Giveaways

    October 22, 2019

    October 22, 2019

    Oct 22

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"}

    Star Wars Celebration Chicago Tickets On Sale Now!

    June 5, 2018

    June 5, 2018

    Jun 5

  • {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"} {:title=>"Solo", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/solo"}

    Solo: A Star Wars Story Ticket Offers and Giveaways

    May 4, 2018

    May 4, 2018

    May 4

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved