Also included in today's update is a new Armory feature, allowing players to customize the appearance of their troops through special equipment that will impact in-game strategy. Looking to battle on Hoth? Armory customizations from the original Star Wars trilogy, such as Imperial Snowtroopers, Cold-weather Rebel Soldiers, and Captain Han Solo in protective gear will be perfect for the planet's frigid temperatures.

Players can join the battle for control of the galaxy by downloading the game from the Apple App Store, Amazon Appstore and Windows App Store.

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars: Commander!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.